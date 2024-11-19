Share the article:

Cultural Community Dancers

Holiday Tree Lights

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, we were delighted to view the annual soaring Christmas Around The World’s Grand four-story tree lighting in the Rotunda. In 1942, this tradition began with one tree being decorated daily for twelve days to honor the Allies who fought beside us during World War II. Chicagoans know how to celebrate the season in style. Holiday of Lights exhibits feature more than fifty twinkling holiday trees and displays, each decorated to represent a diversity of cultures. The Tree Lighting and Cultural Festival of the Griffin​​ Museum of Science & Industry was sponsored by Hotel Chocolat. Mars recently acquired the United Kingdom Chocolatier, which is opening two stores in Lincoln Park and Southport. We tried their complimentary truffles. They were exquisite. I am sorry I did not get a chance to try the hot chocolate. I must visit 900 West Armitage and 3334 North Southport Avenue stores for that seasonal treat. The day-long celebration included festively dressed performances from local cultural organizations. A brand new snow show themed around the science of snow from Caltech Physicist Ken Libbrecht is a magical wonderment in the Rotunda. If you missed the event, please enjoy the holiday tree display this season, which runs through Monday, January 6, 2025.

Santa Larry

Before the tree was lit to oohs and ahhs, we were treated to the stars of this momentous occasion. Chevy Humphrey, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, welcomed the audience by graciously announcing that we should repeat the answer to her question: Whose museum is it? We responded repeatedly and joyously with her mantra: “My Museum.” Congresswoman Robin Kelly and her adorable grandson, both in holiday red, were there to light the tree. For the younger crowd, the special guests on stage were Hualālai Chung and producer Christina Chen from Disney’s upcoming November 27 film release, Moana 2. They both received hearty applause. Liv Warfield, the recipient of Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent and a member of the Chicago Teatro ZinZanni Troupe, performed the famous 1945 Robert Wells and Mel Torme’s “The Christmas Song” subtitled “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.” Warfield has a gorgeous, dynamite voice and sparkling personality. She was a big hit. Also in attendance was the perennial favorite, Black Santa Larry, a retired Army Captain. He told me he began his first appearance by purchasing a Santa outfit and fake beard at Walmart. His beard is now genuine. He found it unacceptable that his nephews would miss the tradition of Santa at the mall because of illness. He is widely known and was the first Black Santa to spread good tidings and cheer at Minneapolis Hall of America. His message is, “I just want to share the Christmas spirit and spread the love during this holiday season.”

Cultural Community Dancers

World Premiere 007 Science: Inventing World of James Bond

Aston Martin James Bond 007

While visiting the Griffin Museum of Science & Industry, please spend the extra cost of an additional ticket to the World Premiere 007 Science: Inventing World of James Bond. Even if you are not a James Bond Fan, you will be thrilled with this exhibit where science and imagination meet. It is open through spring 2025. The exhibition covers two extensive galleries featuring science and technology from Bond’s 25 adventures. There are exciting video clips in each gallery. The exhibit explores physics, chemistry, engineering, technology, and mathematics in James Bond’s World. There are thirteen different vehicles. I love the air, water, and land vehicles, especially the tricked-out Aston Martins.

Film Damaged Aston Martin

There are interactive kiosks where you can trick out your spy vehicle for the mission you have been designated to perform. The gadgets are unique. Some Q inventions previewed technologies that did not come about until decades later. A microdot fits in the ear of the picture of Franklin D. Roosevelt on a dime. You can see it with a provided microscope. I loved JB’s Scaramanga’s golden gun. There are over 100 movie artifacts, plus an up-close, behind-the-scenes exploration of the movie series. It is a phenomenal experience. Do not miss it. Thank you to the curators at Griffin MSI and Eon Productions for such a thrill.

Photos: Courtesy of Griffin Museum of Science & Industry

For tickets and information