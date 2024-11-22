Share the article:

Yippee Ki Yay is Richard Marsh’s one-man twisted tale of Christmas. Die Hard has always had controversy swirling about as to whether it is a Christmas film. After all, this action-packed film starring Bruce Willis was released on July 15, 1988, not during the holiday season. Of course, despite its summer release, Holiday Inn, starring Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, and Marjorie Reynolds, is considered a solid, non-controversial Christmas movie. It premiered in the New York City Paramount Theatre on August 4, 1942. Die Hard is not your Hallmark Hall of Fame typical Christmas movie. Richard Marsh, a humongous Die Hard fan, sees it as the ultimate Christmas movie, and Stephen de Souza, Die Hard’s film writer, agrees. Souza said, “When I first heard about Richard Marsh’s Yippee Ki Yay, I called my lawyer and told him to throw the book at him. After I saw it, I called all my friends and told them to book tickets.”

Richard Marsh is a brilliant, witty writer, lyricist, poet, and performer who translates Die Hard, the movie, into an unauthorized epic parody. It becomes a 75-minute romantic action poem. Marsh won Best Scripted Comedy for Love & Sweets in the BBC Audio Drama Awards. He also won a Fringe First in Edinburgh. He is a London poetry slam slam champion. Currently, he is working on various television projects.

Richard Marsh in Dramatic Lighting

His physical prowess and stage athleticism are amazingly impressive. He adroitly plays all the main characters. He is charismatic and relates well with his audience. In his Chicago appearance, he included a funny reference to the Bears’ offense. His simple, stark props—an elevated chair, laundry bucket with a watering can (standing in for the waterfall at Nakomoti Towers), and two-sized Teddy Bears (Christmas gifts traveling with Bruce Willis to LA)—add to his humorous depictions of the movie plot.

Richard Marsh and Teddy Bear

The summary of Die Hard is (Bruce Willis) plays John McClane, a New York police officer who travels to Los Angeles to visit his two children and estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) at a Christmas Eve party. She is an employee at Nakatomi Tower and has reverted to her maiden name, Holly Gennaro, emphasizing their strained marriage. Terrorists headed by Hans Gruber take everyone hostage. McClane is a reluctant hero with humanity. He is a damaged man who can kick arse and is the only one to save them.

Richard Marsh in Duct Work

Marsh gives these characters inner thoughts that are not revealed in the film. He susses out a new perspective on the film’s humanity. He sees the film as a fan, parent, and spouse. He relates his personal journey to the film. His heartwarming story of how he met his wife on a Reddit forum for Die Hard fans engaged me. The story of their courtship, marriage, and the struggles of parenthood relative to the movie was brilliant.

Richard Marsh Personal Revelations

I had never seen Die Hard, so I missed some inside jokes that the rabid fans laughed out loud at. Richard March surveyed the audience to see who was a Die Hard fan and who had never seen it. “Never-seens” were just a smattering of the audience. I suggest at least watching the movie trailer before enjoying Yippee Ki Yay. That favorite line comes from the villain (Alan Rickman) Hans Gruber’s exchange with John McClane when he compares McClane to John Wayne, Rambo, and Marshal Dillon. MClane tells him he is partial to Roy Rogers, and when Gruber says,” Do you really think you have a chance against us, Mr. Cowboy?” McClane responds, “Yippee Ki Yay …..”

Richard Marsh as John McClane

Lighting Designer Robbie Butler does an outstanding job with this one-man show. The red and blue flashing police lights add authenticity and mood to Marsh’s performance. The sound effects of bullets flying and Marsh’s timing reign supreme. Kudos to Sound Designer and Composer Ben Hudson for his excellent craft. The challenge for me was Marsh’s rapid-fire delivery of his rhyming, metered poetry, and Scottish Brogue, leaving me in the dark and missing key moments. We rode down the elevator to the parking garage with a young couple when we left the theatre. We asked what they thought of the performance. The gentleman paused and said he thought the play was “Cool.” The young lady said, “I did not understand a thing.”

Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place is located at 175 East Chestnut Street. It is an intimate, well-appointed theatre in the heart of the Magnificent Mile. Parking is available on-site. Yippee Ki Yay plays through Sunday, December 15, 2024. For more information, contact Broadway Playhouse.

Photos: Courtesy of Broadway in Chicago