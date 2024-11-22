Share the article:

Pasadena is an iconic city full of history. If you are visiting it, you want a hotel as intimate and unique as the city itself to complete the experience. Hotel Dena offers its guests a hotel experience that is just a little more catered to the individual and more one-of-a-kind than you are going to find elsewhere.

Screening Room

From the moment you drive up to Hotel Dena and see a classic Bentley from 1920’s and then go into the lobby and see graffiti, artistry and a screening room, you know you are in for a truly different vacation. Staying at Hotel Dena offers up so many different and unique amenities that set it apart from other hotels. The screening room is always playing classic films that go back to the silent era and then if there is a big game on that day, they have that on for guests. There is no better way to enjoy the Southern California weather than with the cozy pool and if you need a workout, the gym at Hotel Dena definitely goes beyond the typical hotel gym with a wide assortment of workout options.

The focal point of Hotel Dena for many reasons is the beautiful bar and restaurant Agents Only. Chef Pablo Salas created the menu at Agents Only, featuring classic Mexican dishes that he put his unique twist on. The menu will tantalize your taste buds from the appetizers to dessert. One of the must-try dishes is the lobster quesadilla, which is literally stuffed to the edges with fresh butter-poached lobster. You will also find tacos and fajitas in every form, mole enchiladas, and an incredibly flavorful tortilla soup.

To help kick off the holiday season, Agents Only will have DJ John Peters and the Groove Collectors spinning vinyl records from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday. This takes the atmosphere of Agents Only to another level making this the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail with friends. Even if you aren’t staying at Hotel Dena, if you are in Pasadena for any reason, this is a wonderful spot to grab a drink and food with friends before or after any happenings you might be attending and to enjoy the weekly happy hour that goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For breakfast, you can choose from the song-inspired menu at Lyric. You are going to find dishes such as the “Rocky Mountain High” Denver omelet, “Paradise City” eggs benedict and the “California Dreamin'” vegan tacos. Clever names aside, the breakfast dishes area all very hearty and full of fresh ingredients, nothing showcases that more than the “Running with the Devil” huevos ranchero that looks like a dish fresh from a farm, with black beans, avocado, fresh salsa, queso fresco and crema over cage free eggs. And as is the case with the rest of Hotel Dena, the atmosphere with records on the wall and artwork lives up to the restaurant’s name.

“Running with the Devil” Huevos Ranchero

The rooms at Hotel Dena all offer something unique, but they all offer the perfect combination of comfort and modern style with that artistic flair that makes this hotel special. The rooms accommodate whether you are going solo or have a large group or family and need adjoining rooms. You will love the assortment of views and the option of having a balcony, or even a bi-level loft. The one thing you will find in everyone’s room is a supremely comfortable bed that just engulfs you for the perfect night’s sleep.

The city of Pasadena is home to the Huntington Library, Old Town Pasadena and of course, the Rose Bowl to name a few of the things you can do to fill your visit. With UCLA joining the Big 10, Hotel Dena is the destination for any fans coming from out of town and the same can be said for New Year’s Day and the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl. Hotel Dena is just minutes from the Rose Bowl and if you want to take all worry about coming and going to the game, there is a shuttle that takes you to and from the Rose Bowl, just a short walk from Hotel Dena.

Agents Only

There are so many reasons to visit Pasadena that you might think a hotel is just a place to lay your head after a day of adventure. However, a big portion of any trip is the hotel, and if you are looking to make that part of your travel unique, Hotel Dena is the place for you. Regardless of the reason for your visit to Pasadena or any part of Southern California, Hotel Dena is sure to do nothing but make your travels even more memorable.

For more information, visit: Hotel Dena