Share the article:

Based on a 1973 French play by Jean Poiret, Edouard Molinaro’s popular 1978 comedy film (revisited in 1996 by Mike Nichols) and the successful 1983 musical rose to meet the challenge. And challenge it was, for it was the first Broadway musical centered on a homosexual relationship. With book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES earned six Tony awards (including best musical, best score, and best book). The production opened on Broadway in 1983, a smash hit which ran for four years and 1,761 performances. In 2004 and 2010, the musical also won Tony Awards for best revival of a musical. In his memoir “Show Tunes,” Herman pointed out the many directions where the storyline could go, indicating that the team opted to create “…a charming, colorful, great-looking musical comedy – an old-fashioned piece of entertainment.” In 2024, the Pasadena Playhouse proudly presents LA CAGE AUX FOLLES.

Cheyenne Jackson and Ryan J. Haddad – Photo by Jeff Lorch

Georges (Cheyenne Jackson) and Albin (Kevin Cahoon) have been together for over 20 years in a loving relationship while they raised Georges’ biological son, Jean Michel (Ryan J. Haddad), an earnest lad with grit. George is the owner and manager of a snazzy nightclub on the French Riviera featuring drag performers – with Albin, his lover and star, who answers to the stage name of Zaza. They are tended to by their unpredictable and very flighty all-purpose butler/maid Jacob (George Salazar) and live in an apartment above the nightclub – aptly named “La Cage aux Folles.” All is going smoothly in their sort-of tidy life until Jean Michel falls in love with Anne (Shannon Purser). Anne’s ultra conservative pop, Edouard Dindon (Michael McDonald) is the head of the Tradition, Family, and Morality Party – whose current goal is to close all those outrageous gay joints dotting St. Tropez. To ease him into Anne’s family circle, Jean Michel asks his parents to play it straight, a task which proves especially chilling to Albin, his flamboyant mom.

Cheyenne Jackson, George Salazar, Michael McDonald, and Nicole Parker – Photo by Jeff Lorch

Sam Pinkleton skillfully helms LA CAGE AUX FOLLES with an emphasis on comic shenanigans and a flair for the splashy and splendiferous – sometimes setting the character’s souls adrift in the process. The talented actors manfully push forward with the exuberant story, ten terrific songs, and great high energy dancing choreographed by Ani Taj. The Cagelles are always there in their tinsel and feathers to keep the high octane bubbling. And, of course, live musicians add je ne sais quoi to the “cagey” goings-on with music direction by Darryl Archibald and a full complement of eight musicians to keep the beat thrumming. LA CAGE AUX FOLLES is a feast for the eyes and ears – colorful, sparkling, glittery, and effervescent.

Rholyle Ivy King, Kay Bebe Queue, Ellen Soraya Nikbakht, Cody Brunelle Potter, Paul Vogt, Salina EsTITTIES, Suni Jade Reid – Photo by Jeff Lorch

With their powerful and engaging vocals; Jackson and Parker add a special something to their roles. Jacqueline (Shea Diamond) is also a vocal standout. David Zinn’s scenic design is eye-catching, as are David Reynoso’s mouth-watering costumes and Alberto Alvarado’s wigs and hair design. Stacey Derosier’s lighting and Daniel Erdberg’s and Ursula Kwong-Brown’s sound keep everything in focus. If you’re looking for dazzle and spangles in your holiday entertainment, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES certainly fills the bill. The original Cage aux Folle team definitely lived up to their goal of producing a “charming, colorful, great-looking musical comedy – an old fashioned piece of entertainment.”

Kevin Cohoon (center) and Les Cagelles – Photo by Jeff Lorch

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES runs through December 15, 2024, with performances 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays (Sundays 11/24, 12/8, and 12/15 at 7 p.m.). The Pasadena Playhouse is located at 39 S. El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101. Tickets start at $44. For information and reservations, call 626-356-7529 or go online.