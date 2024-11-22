Share the article:

Not knowing what to expect from a play I had never seen, in a playhouse I had never visited, I was blown out of the water, or should I say the Mediterranean sea (where the story takes place), by this production of La Cage aux Folles. The Pasadena Playhouse is a charming, historic theater situated in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. It’s cozy and intimate and there is not a bad seat in the house. In a small theater you have the benefit of truly feeling like you are a part of the story playing out on stage.

Cheyenne Jackson in La Cage aux Folles // Photo by Jeff Lorch

Kevin Cahoon and Les Cagelles in La Cage aux Folles // Photo by Jeff Lorch

This story played out beautifully. The show was cheeky, witty and full of French humor. The set, while simple in many ways played an extravagant character in the show. Along with the costumes, it was colorful and bright – truly like the cast of characters in the production. One line from a song in the play sings “why not see things from a different angle?” and that’s exactly what La Cage aux Folles makes you do. The show was happy go lucky on the surface, with flamingos and palm trees donning the stage, and bold, feathery-clad costumes on the actors, but as the storyline unfolds and we get to know the characters, a deeper theme evolves. A story of what it means to be proud of who you are and where (and who) you come from. It really explores the question of what are we willing to do, or not do, for those we love.

A beautiful story without a beautiful cast of characters is just that, a story. It doesn’t come to life and doesn’t draw you in unless the people in it do it justice. That was not at all the case for the cast of La Cage aux Folles at the Pasadena Playhouse. Each and every actor did their character, and the whole story more than justice – they were incredible. Early in the show, the chorus sings a song that jokes “man or woman, you may not know our gender.” While there was a lot of fabulous drag onstage, it truly didn’t matter, because regardless of man, woman or whatever, each actor in the show nailed their part and made La Cage the success it was.

Cheyenne Jackson and Ryan Haddad in La Cage aux Folles // Photo by Jeff Lorch

Nicole Parker and Les Cagelles in La Cage aux Folles // Photo by Jeff Lorch

Kevin Cahoon in La Cage aux Folles // Photo by Jeff Lorch

La Cage Aux Folles is based on the book of the same name by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. It’s about a gay couple who run a cabaret. To outsiders, their lives may seem eccentric, but to them and their cabaret performers, aka La Cagelles, it’s just life. That life gets interuppeted when their son announces his engagement to a girl with parents in politics – parents who would not approve of their lifestyle. As you can imagine craziness ensues to make sure their son is happy, and of course life lessons are learned along the way. And in this particular show, lots of beautiful costumes, incredible sets and wonderful voices take us along the families journey.

Stars Cheyenne Jackson and Kevin Cahoon could not be more dissimilar from one another, but it worked, and they played George and Albin so well you believed they were truly a couple who had been in love for 20 years. Cahoons “Albin” had a gruff, gravely voice, exuberant mannerisms and over-the-top drama, while Jackson’s “Georges” was softer, subtler and a voice of reason. While Cahoon sings to bring humor and relay a story, Jackson croons to bring feeling and passion to the story – it helps that he looks like a God and sings like an angel.

Cheyenne Jackson and Kevin Cahoon in La Cage aux Folles // Photo by Jeff Lorch

Cheyenne Jackson, George Salazar, Michael McDonald, and Nicole Parker in La Cage aux Folles // Photo by Jeff Lorch

Ryan J. Haddad, who plays Georges and Albin’s son Jean-Michel was equally as wonderful in his role, really allowing the audience to feel the turmoil Jean-Michel feels in wanting his family to be “normal” to the woman he loves. Haddad played the character with sweetness, excitement and a true sense of doing anything for young love. His sweetheart, Anne, was played by Riverdale star Shannon Purser, in a role that proved when you love someone, it doesn’t matter who their family is.

El Beh, who played Francis, the cabaret’s stagehand, and George Salazar, who played Jacob, Albin’s maid/butler (depending on who you ask) were standouts in the show. Each brought comic relief, often in the subtlest way, and had the audience roaring with laughter. The whole show was full of humor, even in the deepest of moments. This cast worked so wonderfully together and told such a lovely story, in the happiest of ways. There was never a dull moment visually, audibly or mentally. While I didn’t know what to expect when I sat in my seat, when I rose at the final curtain call, I had experienced joy, sadness, joy again, and I had been reminded of an important lesson – and that’s what a great show should do, bring you full -circle through your emotions and leave you with meaning for the future.

Cheyenne Jackson and Les Cagelles in La Cage aux Folles // Photo by Jeff Lorch

Cody Brunelle-Potter, Ellen Soraya Nikbakht, Salina EsTitties, Kay Bebe Queue, and Paul Vogt in La Cage aux Folles // Photo by Jeff Lorch

La Cage aux Folles, also stars Michael McDonald, Nicole Parker, Shea Diamond, Kay Bebe Queue, Cody Brunelle-Potter, Salina EsTitties, Rhoyle Ivy King, Ellen Soraya Nikbakht, Suni Jade Reid and Paul Vogt. It runs through December 15, 2024 at the Pasadena Playhouse. For tickets, and to see upcoming shows, visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.