Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, based on Charles Perrault’s French fairy tale “Cendrillon, ou la petite pantoufle de verre” (“Cinderella” or “The Little Glass Slipper”), was their only musical written for television. More than 100 million people viewed the 1957 broadcast starring Julie Andrews. Not surprisingly, due to its immense popularity, it was later adapted for Broadway. The Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre adaptation for young theatergoers engages young and old alike.

The Marriott magic begins before the show when the audience members arrive with their adorable princes and princesses in tow. The princesses were attired in their glittering holiday Cinderella ballgowns and tiaras- all sparkle and shine. I even spied a grandmother wearing a twinkling tiara.

Creative Artist Director Laura Rook has created a memorable, enchanting fantasy by presenting Rodgers & Hammersteins beloved Cinderella as its finale for the 2024 Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences season. It is a precious production with stellar talent on stage and support staff off-stage.

Rook articulates her glee over Cinderella by saying, “What an absolute joy to be able to tell the magical tale of Cinderella during the Holiday season. This creative team and star-studded cast full of Marriott superstars is so excited to bring you a production focused on the magic of family, hope, and dreaming the Impossible into being POSSIBLE. We can’t wait for folks from all generations to sing along with us, and share a fresh take on a classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical!”

Jaeda LaVonne is Cinderella. She has such a sweet and beautiful voice. Our Princess Sofia was sure she was the real Cinderella until she introduced herself as Jaeda during the Q & A session. Sofia’s favorite scene in the play is when the prince fits Cinderella with a glass slipper on the garden swing. Sofia was swooning. Trey DeLuna is the tall, handsome, charismatic prince reluctant to marry until Cinderella appears at the Ball. Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel portrays the Queen mother anxious for her son, Prince Christopher, to marry. Her husband, the King (Lorenzo Rush Jr.), is the grumpy, frugal, seemingly unhappily married husband. Rush and Cadel engage in engaging banter reminiscent of Gracie Allan and George Burns. The mature audience appreciated their comedic timing. Everyone enjoyed the silly food fight with the Royal Chef and family (Garrett Lutz).

Heidi Kettering, a perennial Marriott fan favorite, is the controlling wicked stepmother. She has a fabulous stage presence and an exquisite voice. Lillian Castillo, with acerbic wit as Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, was the first on-stage. She told us about magic and explained audience etiquette by enlisting young people to tell their chaperones, “Turn off your cell phone.” She permitted them to laugh out loud, which they did joyfully. Tiffany Taylor as Portia and Annie Yokom as Joy are scene-stealing step-sisters. Their silly antics are thoroughly engaging. Ron King as the Herald moves the action along adroitly.

Rachel Boylan’s costumes are gorgeous, stunning, richly textured and shimmering. She adds to the fantasy, capturing the magic of this fairy tale through costume design. Lighting Design by Megan Wines sure sets the festive holiday mood. Katie Johannigman‘s choreography and musical direction by Nathan Urdangen are superb. The ball dancing was a delight. Sound Design by Michael Daly, Scenic Design by David Geinosky, Props Design by Spencer Donavan Gjerde, and Wig Design by Allison Lowery with Stage Manager Lauren Peters are a superb support team. They created an elevated, top-tiered show ripe with elegance, spirit, humor, and delight. I was very impressed with Cinderella’s carriage and the Fairy Godmother’s lit Elizabethan-style ruff collar. The children in the show were enamored when the bubbles drifted down. They stood up and tried to catch them.

Full of warmth and humor, this production will melt the hearts of children and grownups alike this holiday season. It runs November 15 through December 29, with a press opening on Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m. The theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL. The one-hour musical journey was perfect timing for youngsters, and it sure melted my heart.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA plays most Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 am with select 12:30 pm performances. An ASL-interpreted performance will take place on December 21st at 10 am. Visit www.marriotttheatre.com or call 847.634.0200 for the exact schedule, as show times and dates may vary. Tickets are $15.75 (plus tax and handling fees). Call for substantial group discounts on over 20 tickets. Free parking is available at all performances. Tickets to Marriott Theatre’s 50th Anniversary season are also available for purchase now.

