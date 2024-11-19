Share the article:

RESYNATOR, the debut feature documentary from Alison Tavel, had its celebrity-studded Los Angeles premiere at the Beverly Hills Fine Arts Theatre last week. The event was hosted by Grammy Award-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted songwriter and producer Jimmy Jam, moderated by SiriusXM DJ and music supervisor Kat Corbett, and DJ’d by Money Mark, Tara Busch from I Speak Machine and Jordan Brookes.

Jimmy Jam, Alison Tavel, Jackson Browne,photo-credit:Dana Pleasant, Resynator Premiere

Ten years in the making—”longer than she’s known me,” quipped Alison’s husband and collaborator musician/producer Matt Musty—the film began as a curious resurrection project of her dad Don Tavel’s 1970’sgroundbreaking synthesizer, the Resynator, but evolved into an insatiable, globe-trotting quest aided by estranged family, fellow inventors and celebrated musicians including Grace Potter, Peter Gabriel, Fred Armisen, Mark Ronson, Jimmy Jam, Gotye, Jon Anderson and more. As she went, Alison discovered not only Don’s brilliance, but also learned unsettling truths that didn’t align with her long-held perception of him. Ultimately, Alison and her dad’s parallel Resynator journeys fostered an indomitable bond between them—and, looking ahead, she’s restored a half dozen of the devices and is working to develop a software version of the Resynator.

Diane Warren, Photo:Michael Bezjian

A who’s who of musical royalty attended the premiere, enjoying the “Resynate Your Mind” Margarita (consisting of mezcal, agave, cucumber and lime) and wolfing down HomeState tacos.

The production team in attendance included filmmaker Alison Tavel, executive producers Rick Krim and Grace Potter, producers Jon Lullo and Brendan Walter, and The Forge CEO Mark Sayre, among others. Additional guests included Mark Ronson (producer), Jackson Browne, Diane Warren, Fred Armisen, Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs), Jon Natchez (The War on Drugs saxophonist and keyboardist), Eliza Jones (The War on Drugs touring member), Patty Guggenheim (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress), Matt Pinfield (DJ), Taylor Handley (Mayor of Kingstown actor), Denny Tedesco, Steve Porcaro (Toto), film director Sacha Gervasi (HITCHCOCK, ANVIL), Bo Koster (My Morning Jacket keyboardist), Scott Thurston (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), Ron Blair (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), Matt Musty (Train drummer), Jerry Becker (Train keyboardist), Taylor Locke (Train guitarist), and Hector Maldonado (Train bassist).

Bo Koster credit Michael Bezjian

Jimmy Jam and Alison Tavel presented Mu-Tron founder and Resynator collaborator Mike Beigel with a long-awaited Certificate of Recognition from the Recording Academy to acknowledge his innovative contributions to musicians and electronics designers worldwide.

Jimmy Jam said, “Tonight’s film combines technology and humanity in a beautiful way, kind of ‘wires crossing,’ if you will. It’s the most unique film that I think you are going to see. This story is so resonant and one that needs to be told right now.”

Patty Guggenheim credit Michael Bezjian

Following the premiere, the awards-worthy film began its limited theatrical run in North America Friday ahead of FYC screenings and the film’s scheduled TVOD and EST release in December.

RESYNATOR

A Select a Shape Pictures Production

In Association with Crush Pictures and Fang Workshop

Presented by The Forge

Running Time: 96 minutes

Language: English

Writer/Director/Producer: Alison Tavel

Writer/Editor/Producer: Kathryn Robson

Executive Producer: Grace Potter, Rick Krim

Producers: Jon Lullo, Brendan Walter, Sara Nesson, Christopher Noviello, Barbara McDonough

Cinematographers: Justin Key, Max Cutrone, David Yeaman, Beth Cloutier

Editor: Chris Gibson

Animator: Danny Madden

Composer: Chris Ruggiero