Los Angeles is full of sports history and a long list of teams that keep fans occupied regardless of the season. Over/Under Public House offers a history of the Los Angeles sports scene on its walls and live sports at every angle. All the while, you enjoy both with some amazing food and cocktails.

Over/Under has all the makings of a classic sports bar, but it goes far beyond just having every game on for you to watch. As you make your way into Over/Under, you are greeted by some incredible artwork on the walls that showcase legends of Los Angeles ranging from sports to entertainment and then as you enter the restaurant itself you are greeted by historical trophies and pictures. It really ensconces the guest into the world of sports. The experience inside is about the sounds and images of sports, but this is Southern California and it if you want to enjoy a beautiful day outside, Over/Under has a huge outdoor patio to accommodate any group.

If you are looking for typical bar food, this is not the place for you. Over/Under takes the appetizer menu that was made for friends to share and enjoy while watching the game and makes sure you will find unique flavors that are truly memorable. Brussels sprouts have become a popular dish in the past few years and the recipe is pretty standard, but Over/Under took those charred and crispy brussels and added to the flavor with a wonder balsamic glaze. You can also go with crispy fried pickles or firecracker shrimp to get things started.

Over/Under goes well beyond just gameday food, they have an incredible selection of steaks, ranging from: ribeye, filet mignon, wagyu and if you are looking for a truly memorable meal, the tomahawk. If you are looking for something not as overwhelming as a steak, but just as satisfying, the sandwich lineup at Over/Under is wide-ranging and rich in flavor. You can choose from the pastrami sandwich, which also comes in a spicy version, the unique cheeseburger club which is made with a double wagyu beef patty and bacon or the Philly cheesesteak.

Over/Under definitely gets creative with its bar program, with one of the highlights being the “Mules Around the World.” They take the classic Moscow Mule and flip the recipe by using Slane Irish Whiskey to create the Dublin Mule. You can choose from mezcal or tequila for the Mexico Mule or enjoy the Kentucky Mule with Old Forester Kentucky Bourbon.

When it comes to happy hour specials, Over/Under will certainly keep your bill under expectations with incredible deals that you can take advantage of from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. They have a litany of menu items that come in under $10 including their huge good old-fashioned burger or clubhouse sandwich and the can’t miss wings that come out to one dollar apiece. They also have all their tap beers on happy hour prices and you will be hard-pressed to find 805 for $5 or Space Dust for $7 and most others between $5 and $6 apiece.

If you are looking for a truly local and authentic spot that pays homage to the history of Los Angeles and all of its teams, Over/Under fills the stat sheet with all you are looking for. Whether you are looking for a spot to take in a game with your favorite team or just enjoy an afternoon out under the sun, Over/Under will always serve up a memorable experience.

For more information, visit: Over/Under