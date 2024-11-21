Share the article:

I recently had the opportunity of revisiting the Ravens restaurant, located in Mendocino, California at the Stanford Inn by the Sea – Historic Farm & Eco Resort. I remembered staying there over ten years ago and though I did not stay there this time, I did not want to leave the area without a vegan meal in the only restaurant in the country that is 100% plant based, and the food is outstanding.

Edible Garden, Photo: B. Keer

Many things have changed since I was last there. The parking area was closer to the restaurant, the lobby, always welcoming, had so many books related to mindfulness and wellness that it felt like a book store. I asked about the garden which I remembered and Michele from the front desk kindly took me to the gardens- three of them, having expended significantly. On the way back we passed an extremely well-equipped gym and a special room for Yoga.

Michele showed the garden. The sunset was spectacular. Photo: B. Keer

But back to the lobby where I left my companion, Jessica, enjoying happy hour with a delicious glass of specially priced, delicious local wine, chatting pleasantly with Chris, the bar tender. I noted how beautiful it was to see the setting sun and then it was now time for dinner.

Chris, The Barkeeper, Photo: Jessica Levant

All the food on the menu was appealing, making the choice of food we would like to share a challenge. Our server, Veronica, was fun to chat with and very helpful. The food was delicious.

Amuse Bouche-Photo: Jessica Levant

The amuse bouche was a delightful, delicious surprise

Guacamole,Chips, Pico De Gallo, Photo: Jessica Levant

The texture and flavor of the guacamole, pico de gallo and chips was exceptional.

A crunchy delicious salad with cashews, Photo: Jessica Levant

The veggie, cashew salad was flavorful and the crunchy texture gave it character.

Encheladas without Rice & Beans, Photo: Jessica Levant

The enchilada requested with no rice and beans was just what Jessica wanted and, not always a fan of vegan food, she enjoyed this completely.

Veronica serves the tofu dish, Photo: Jessica Levant

The very unusual tofu with maple syrup looked very different than what I expected when Veronica presented it to me. It was, in fact, delicately flavored with meat like texture.

Then there was a very special treat of a huge, flavorful, chocolate covered strawberry.

As someone who primarily eats plant-based foods, I was really thrilled that I was able to re-visit Ravens. My wish is to visit again, maybe in the summer when Stanford Inn by the Sea – Historic Farm & Eco Resort will be celebrate their 45th anniversary. In the meantime, here are some wonderful upcoming holiday offerings.

Joan and Jeff Stanford, Photo: Courtesy of JJ Stanford

About Stanford Inn & Resort

Stanford Inn by the Sea – Historic Farm & Eco-Resort

See what is happening in the next few months:

Experience the magic of the holidays at Stanford Inn by the Sea – Historic Farm & Eco-Resort, located on the Northern California coast, just outside Mendocino’s charming Victorian village.

Stanford Inn is a true holiday haven. Festive wreaths adorn every door, while four majestic Christmas trees bring a joyful spirit to the grounds. The lobby is brightened with a unique collection of Santa Clauses, carolers, Menorahs, and holiday décor. Each guest room is thoughtfully decorated, and the entire inn sparkles with holiday lights. Indulge in rich, vegan hot chocolate in the lobby on December weekends and all throughout Christmas week, a fitting treat from the only fully plant-based resort in the U.S.

In the true spirit of giving, the Stanford Inn’s year-round dedication to hospitality means that they go above and beyond in regard to what is included with each guest’s stay: a cooked-to-order daily vegan breakfasts no resort fees for the pool, sauna, or hot tub, and complimentary access to bicycles and the workout facility.

Guests especially love the daily afternoon tea service, where complimentary tea sandwiches, coffee, tea and sweet pound cakes are served. The Inn’s award-winning Ravens Restaurant offers unique holiday menus that are fully plant-based and organic, with many of the ingredients grown on their onsite farm. Here’s a taste of what’s in store:

Thanksgiving Menu Enjoy a creative, comforting meal on Thursday, November 28:

Starter: Grilled Apple & Red Cabbage Pizzetta with Balsamic Reduction and Shiitake Bacon Soup: Late Garden Minestrone with White Beans and Brown Rice Salad: Seared Maitake with Radicchio, Romaine, Candied Pecans, and Cashew Dijon Dressing Entrée Options: Encrusted Tofu or Portobello Mushroom with Chestnut Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy, Green Beans, and Cranberry sauce Wild Mushroom Wellington with Pesto Drizzle, Gigante Beans, and Cauliflower Purée Dessert: Choose from Pumpkin Pie with Coconut Whipped Cream, Apple Cobbler with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, or Candy Cap Brûlée (featuring locally foraged, maple-scented mushrooms) Price: $79 per adult, $35 per child (ages 4-12)

Christmas Menu Celebrate with an exceptional meal on Wednesday, December 25:

Starter: Pizzetta Flatbread with Acorn Squash, Apple, and Caramelized Onion Sauce Soup: Big River Garden Vegetable with Cannellini Beans and Wild Rice Salad: Kale, Roasted Chickpeas, Beets, Romaine, Carrots, and Garlic Dijon Dressing Entrée Options: Mushroom Bourguignon Gratin with Portobello & Cremini Mushrooms, Carrots, Shallots, and Cabernet Sauce Butternut Squash Tamales with Tomatillo Sauce, Mixed Bean Cake, and Niño’s Cauliflower Ceviche

Dessert: Choose from Berry Cobbler with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Ravens’ Pecan Tart, or Pumpkin Pie Price: $105 per adult, $45 per child (ages 4-12)

New Year’s Eve Menu Ring in the New Year on Tuesday, December 31:

Starter: Marinated Trumpet Royale with Satay Peanut Sauce Soup or Salad: Black-eyed Pea Minestrone or Kale Salad with Roasted Chickpeas, Pumpkin Seeds, Grated Beet, Grated Carrot, Avocado, and Carrot Ginger Dressing Entrée Options: Sea Palm Strudel with Carrots, Onions, Seasonal Vegetable Cashew Sauté, Umeboshi, and Wasabi Sauces Eggplant Cannelloni with Herbed Hemp Ricotta, Toasted Walnuts, Roasted Tomato Sauce, and Braised Greens

Dessert: Mint Chocolate Ganache with Almond Crust or Mixed Berry Cobbler with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Price: $89 Prix Fixe, with à la carte options also available.

Dining at Ravens, Photo: Jessica Levant

Dynamic pricing is available during this quieter season, with rooms up to 27% off depending on the date. Visit The website or call 707-937-5615 for more information.