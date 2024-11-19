Share the article:

A sold-out opening night gala officially launched the 36th Israel Film Festival dormant for over two years due to the pandemic and the war. Following a lavish VIP reception where donors feasted on a dizzying array of food, the festivities began with Elon Gold, a very funny comedian who got the audience laughing as he poked fun at a variety of Jewish memes.

Meir Fenigstein, Founder/Executive director of the Israel Film Festival.

Photo Courtesy of Firma Films



Founder/Executive director Meir Fenigstein gave a heartfelt speech indicating that the Festival is showcasing 40 new Israeli feature films, created by fifteen Israeli filmmakers and actors who are in attendance. Other works being screened include thought-provoking documentaries, award- winning television series, and the new student short film

competition. Fenigstein added: “We’re not forgetting about the hostages and the soldiers for one second,” but we still need to come together and enjoy the great movies being

made in Israel.” A very special award, the IFF Industry Leadership Award, was presented by Israeli

actress Gal Gadot to Ynon Kreiz, Mattel Chairman and Chief Executive Officer – the guiding force behind the mega-hit “Barbie.” In a lively speech, Kreiz noted that he fondly recalls being an Israel Film Festival volunteer 31 years ago while studying at UCLA “Where I licked envelopes.” He cited

the importance of the festival saying: “It is why, amidst the chaos in our world, this week we celebrate the enduring, unstoppable Israeli creativity.” Also in attendance was Israel Bachar, Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles, and Tom Nesher, writer/director of the film Come Closer, Israel’s Academy Award submission for Best International Film which had it debut that evening.

Ynon Kreiz, Mattel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, recipient of the 2024 IFF Industry Leadership Award, reminisces about licking envelopes as a volunteer for the Israel Film Festival when he was a student at UCLA decades ago.



The various films are being screened through November 26th at both the Lumiere Music Hall Theatre, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, and the Laemmle Town Center 5 in Encino.

The closing night film, Hagashash Havive, will be screened at the Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills on Tuesday, November 26 th at 7:30 pm. To purchase tickets for all screenings, and to participate in Q&As with the Israeli filmmakers, click this link.

See you next year at 37th Israel Film Festival.