Share the article:

The Colony Theatre, in partnership with Imagine Theatre, presents a world premiere, family-friendly theatrical experience inspired by a Khoisan myth. Who are the Khoisans, the maker of myths? They are an ancient ethnic group with a long and fascinating history who are believed to be the oldest human inhabitants of southern Africa. Originally commissioned by Imagine Theatre and written by acclaimed playwright June Carryl, THE GIRL WHO MADE THE MILKY WAY presents five public performances which run from November 9 through November 17, with nine additional weekday matinees available for school field trips from November 12 through November 22.

Carter Michael, Makha Mthembu, Stakiah Lynn Washington, Edward Hong, and Max Lawrence – Photo courtesy of Imagine Theatre

What is special about this Khoisan myth? It tells the tale of a young girl, Little Sister (Stakiah Lynn Washington) whose father has disappeared while hunting. With her special brand of courage, she decides that she must find him, wherever he might be, and bring him home again. Thus begins her epic journey as she braves the dangers of the African savanna and encounters a cast of archetypal characters who take the form of animals, trees, mountains, and spirits (Jamela Asha, Edward Hong, Max Lawrence, Carter Michael, and Makha Mthembu). This is a long and arduous journey made especially difficult because of unfair expectations made by others because she is a girl. Through her struggles, however, Little Sister evolves to embrace her uniqueness, voice, courage, and identity. This is a story which will empower girls and transfix boys from the age of five and beyond. Not only does she help find her father, but in the process she creates the stars shining in the night skies.

Makha Mthembu, Edward Hong, Stakiah Lynn Washington, Carter Michael, and Max Lawrence – Photo courtesy of Imagine Theatre

The tale is skillfully directed by Armina LaManna, who was taken with the myth: “When I heard of this South African folktale about a young girl inventing the stars, it resonated with me…it fits right in with Imagine’s mission to immerse young people in theater that is cross-cultural and celebratory of gender equity, diversity, and inclusivity. All Image Theatre productions are newly commissioned works and spotlight a female protagonist.” The talented cast gets right into the mythical tale with gusto and a keen appreciation of the message offered – so relevant to today’s world. This is a professional Actors’ Equity company who are dedicated solely to producing original and relevant theater for young audience in grades kindergarten through 5 – and their ability to reach out to the kids in the audience demonstrates their skill. This is a great show for young kids, and it would make a meaningful and fun holiday experience for them. It also happens to be a colorful and visually enchanting production with contributions by scenic designer Tom Buderwitz, costume designer Dianne K. Graebner, projections designer Gabrieal Griego, lighting designer Gavan Wyrick, and sound designer Rebecca Kessin.

Cast of THE GIRL WHO MADE THE MILKY WAY during talk-back after show – Photo by Elaine L. Mura

THE GIRL WHO MADE THE MILKY WAY runs through November 22, 2024, with public performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday 11/16, at 7 p.m. on Saturday 11/9 and 11/16, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday 11/10 and 11/17. Nine student matinees are scheduled for Tuesdays at 10 a.m. 11/12 and 11/19; on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. 11/20 and at 10 a.m. 11/13, on Wednesdays at 12 p.m. 11/20; on Thursdays at 10 a.m. 11/14 and 11/21; and on Fridays at 10 a.m. 11/15 and 11/22. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. 3rd Street, Burbank, CA 91502. Tickets for public performances (except 11/9) $30 for adults and $20 for children ages 5-12 (group rates available for parties of 10 or more). Tickets for student matinees $10 (interested educators should sm**@im**************.org “>email theater). For information and reservations, call 838-649-9474 or go online.