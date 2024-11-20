Share the article:

Agatha Christie’s novel of twists and turns was published in 1926, cementing Christie’s reputation as the greatest mystery novelist of all time and developing a new and ingenious direction followed by mystery authors since. Previously serialized as “Who Killed Ackroyd?” between July and September 1925, THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD the New York Times Book Review compared the novel Edgar Allen Poe’s and Sherlock Holmes’s proclivity towards clever, creative, and unpredictable clues dropped and rescinded throughout the tale. The novel was adapted to a film released in 1931; it was the first sound film based on a Christie novel. In 1939, Orson Welles adapted the novel into a one-hour radio play. The British Crime Writer’s Association voted THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD as the best crime novel ever in 2013. But it was not until 2023 that Christie’s novel was adapted for the stage by mystery author Mark Shanahan. THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD made its world premiere in 2023 in Houston, Texas. In 2024, Theatre Forty proudly presents the West Coast premiere of THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD.

Michael Robb, Caroline Westheimer, Rebecca Del Sesto, Ian Riegler, And Anica Petrovic – Photo by Peter Miller

The time is late September in 1927 on Thursday night through Sunday night. The place is Fernly Hall and the surrounding area in the Lake District of King’s Abbot in Britain. The wealthy owner of Fernly Hall, Roger Ackroyd has been murdered – stabbed in the neck with his own knife. The household has a host of possible suspects, including Ms. Russell (Caroline Westheimer), parlor maid Ursula (Rebecca Del Sesto), visiting Major Blunt (David Hunt Stafford), and innocent ingénue Flora (Anica Petrovic), to name a few. Happily for the seekers of truth at Fernly Hall, master detective Hercule Poirot (Michael Mullen) has been called in to unravel the perplexing mystery. The audience will share in uncovering clues with Poirot until the surprising denouement.

Matt Landig, Rebecca Del Sesto, Michael Mullen, Michele Schulz – Photo by Peter Miller

Helmed by the award-winning and very experienced Jules Aaron, one of Los Angeles’ most honored directors, THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD proceeds at a breakneck yet sly pace as bits and pieces of the tale emerge, sometimes crashing and sometimes slithering into view. The ensemble cast does an excellent job of looking both innocent and guilty at the same time.

Diane Linder, Anica Petrovic, and Caroline Westheimer – Photo by Peter Miller

As always, Jeff G. Rack’s beautiful set puts the audience in sync with the posh British 1920s. Michael Mullin (who has dual roles in the production) costumes the principals with precision – and the assistance of Judi Lewin’s hair, wig, and makeup design. Derrick McDaniel lighting and Nick Foran’s sound complement the mysterious goings-on.

Joe Clabby, Michael Mullen, Diane Linder, Anica Petrovic, and David Hunt Stafford – Photo by Peter Miller

By now, most playgoers know what to expect from an Agatha Christie story – and they will not be disappointed. As audience members trace the comings and goings of everyone involved, they will be intrigued and sometimes amused by Christie’s guests. THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD will appeal to all those mystery buffs out there – as well as to faithful and true Agatha Christie fans. Theatre Forty has a special talent for mysteries, and this production carries on their reputation. If you enjoy exercising those brain cells – and being entertained to boot – you will certainly enjoy this show.

Matt Landig, Michael Mullen, and Diane Linder – Photo by Peter Miller

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD runs through December 15, 2024, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Theatre Forty performs in the Mary Levin Culler Theatre in Beverly Hills High School, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Tickets are $35. For information and reservations, call 310-364-0535 or go online.