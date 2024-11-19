Share the article:

Based on Mel Brooks’ 1967 film, THE PRODUCERS received new life when adapted for the stage by Brooks (music and lyrics) from the book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan. The musical opened on Broadway in 2001 and played until 2007 for a whopping 2,502 performances. THE PRODUCERS received an unprecedented 12 Tony Awards for best musical, best original score, best actor, best featured actor, best featured actress, best director and choreographer, best orchestration, best scenic design, best costume design, and best lighting design. Since then, there have been multiple national and international productions, along with a 2005 motion picture. Clearly, THE PRODUCERS was a film just waiting to be adapted for the stage. In 2024, the Kentwood Players proudly present THE PRODUCERS.

Darian Calderon and Karl Schott – Photo by Gloria Ramirez-Plunkett

Formerly a Broadway great, producer Max Bialystock (Karl Schott) has just suffered his worst flop. “Funny Boy,” a musical based on “Hamlet,” bombed, lasting for only one performance. With his career in shambles, Max encounters accountant Leo Bloom (Darian Calderon), whose throwaway idea that a theater disaster could turn into a pot of gold catches Max right between the greedy eyes. A resounding flop just might fill his empty coffers. So Max begins his search for the worst script, the worst director, and the worst actors that he can find. Although at first a bit reluctant, Bloom is soon enchanted by the plan; and so the two work at presenting the worst production ever to hit Broadway.

THE PRODUCERS cast – Photo by Gloria Ramirez-Plunkett

Within days, “Springtime for Hitler” is born. Penned by Franz Liebkind (Shawn Summerer), a Nazi-in-hiding with a life-long love affair with Hitler, and directed by Roger De Bris (Jon Sparks), a gay flop-master extraordinaire, the play is off to an exciting start – aided in no small measure by De Bris’ “common-law” assistant Carmen Ghia (Emmon Amid) lending a flighty helping hand. Last but not least, enter Swedish bombshell Ulla (Katelynn Ostler), who becomes the pair’s secretary/receptionist/actress – while also catching Bloom’s adoring eye and other parts of roving Max’s anatomy. Finally, the opening night. Will the show become the worst in Broadway history? You’ll have to join in the side-splitting fun to find out.

Emmon Amid and Jon Sparks – Photo by Gloria Ramirez-Plunkett

THE PRODUCERS is an uproarious, utterly ridiculous look at the inner workings of Broadway. The play pokes fun at everything and anything with nonsensical accents, caricatures of homosexuals and Nazis, physical humor coupled with clever lines. In a word, nothing is sacred in Brooks’ hilarious comedy. Kudos to everyone involved in the production, including director Susan Weisbarth, music director Mike Walker, choreographer Luke Arthur Smith, the entire production team, and – last but not least – a terrific ensemble cast with the energy, joie de vivre, and enthusiasm to keep up the rollicking pace to the last note. Special congratulations to Karl Schott and Darian Calderon, who are onstage almost throughout. And let’s not forget the live band adding zip and zing to the almost two dozen snappy tunes. The Kentwood Player’s latest production, THE PRODUCERS, is one of their best. This is a not-to-be-missed show.

Shawn Summerer, Darian Calderon, and Karl Schott – Photo by Gloria Ramirez-Plunkett

THE PRODUCERS runs through December 14, 2024, with performances at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays (no performance on Thanksgiving weekend 11/29 to 12/1). The Westchester Playhouse is located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Tickets are $30 ($4 discount for seniors, children, students, and military; based on availability, $10 rush tickets may be offered at select performances 30 minutes before curtain time). For information and reservations, call 310-645-5156, bo*******@ke*************.org “>email the box office, or go online.