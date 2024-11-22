The month of November 2024 was an emotional roller coaster ride. The legendary musical royalty, the Jacksons were performing their last 2 concerts of 2024 at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, NJ and Cincinnati, OH without their family band member, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, who suddenly passed away September 15, 2024, at age 70, in New Mexico and was laid to rest on November 3, 2024, in California side by side with his younger brother, Michael Jackson.
Tito, one of the original founders of the legendary Jackson 5 who produced four No 1 “hits” back-to-back with his brothers has been performing for over 60 years.
He was the brother who broke his father’s guitar string back in Gary, Indiana. Disciplinarian, father Joe then told Tito, “Show me what you got”. Since that day, Tito has shown the whole world what “he got”, all the way until the end of his amazing life journey. Now, he has joined his brother Michael Jackson (2009) who became the greatest entertainer of the world, his stern father Joseph Jackson (2018) who became a “Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Famer, and Tito’s former wife Delores “Dee-Dee” Martes Jackson (1994), who passed away exactly 30 years ago from Tito.
When the world and my friends found out Tito had passed that Sunday evening, we were in disbelief, shocked, and we cried together over the phone all night. I stayed up for 24 hours and more. I knew the Jacksons had two more concerts and everyone was wondering if they would still perform. My immediate words were, if father Joseph was here, he would tell them, “The Show Must Go On” and that’s what they did in honor of Tito, Michael and their father Joe Jackson, who set the foundation.
I chose the last concert which was in Cincinnati,
and I told my friends “Whoever can come to Cincinnati, meet me there”, and they did. I told them the Jacksons are just like any other family when they lose a loved one. They need our support, and we need their support.
How they honored Tito was so beautiful and emotional.
I know it was therapy for them all to be on stage, even though it was hurtful looking to the place where Tito stood next to his brother Jackie for years and in recent years standing by his son, Taryll Jackson, the newest member and member of 3T who was blessed to share the stage with his father who sacrificed his time to manage him and his group, 3T. Ironically, Tito and his sons (Taj, Taryll and TJ) were preparing to perform together.
The Jacksons are true strong professionals and still look great. To perform like they did was amazing. I saw the footage of the Atlantic City concert (Oct 25) not knowing if I was going to cry or be happy watching the concert.
At the Cincinnati concert, I strongly felt they were performing for Tito because they gave all they had with so much energy, love, excitement in their singing, dancing and playing their instruments while we, the fans were hollering and having a good time.
I was jumping up and had to keep apologizing to an elder lady next to me. My camara kept hitting her knees and she said Ma’am I just had surgery…. Oops. Then another lady in a wheelchair, I had to keep looking back at her and she was motioning me to move over. I definitely had to apologize to her too.
Speaking of elder, I had to tell my aunt that weekend I missed coming to see her because I was at another Jacksons’ concert this year (Tampa, FL; Gary IN; Portsmouth, VA and Cincinnati, OH) She said, “you need to give those folks a rest break, I know they tire of looking at you”. I couldn’t stop laughing at that.
After the show, there was still excitement, and we all made it happen.
After the show on Friday, the Jacksons left the next morning heading for California to say their farewell to Tito at his service on that Monday, November 4, 2024.
Tito’s heartfelt sudden passing was a very deep “wake up call” for us all. We all will pass that way one day, so in the meantime do what you can while you can before you leave this world. Be all you can be, so those who are left back here can honor and hold onto those great memories with a good heart and spirit of you. I was blessed to sit down and eat with Tito and that’s when I showed him something I did when I was about 12 or 13 years old.
We both exchanged smiles and laughter after going back in time and also talking about our amazing iconic aging parents.
The late Joesph Jackson and 94-year-old Katherine Jackson have set the foundation for their nine children, and they are still succeeding. The 2nd and 3rd Generation have been accepting the challenge so please continue with this Jackson’s Legacy forever. The baton is being passed.
Thank you, Tito Jackson!! Well Done and we will miss you!! We will continue to support your beloved family, bands and uphold your family hard earned legacy!!! We prayerfully hope to see the family walk across the Grammy, NAACP, etc. stage because you deserve that too!!
From Tito Jackson’s first album, “Tito Time” in 2017
