The month of November 2024 was an emotional roller coaster ride. The legendary musical royalty, the Jacksons were performing their last 2 concerts of 2024 at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, NJ and Cincinnati, OH without their family band member, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, who suddenly passed away September 15, 2024, at age 70, in New Mexico and was laid to rest on November 3, 2024, in California side by side with his younger brother, Michael Jackson.

2300 Jackson Street, Gary, Indiana – Created by Anny Longin

Later they added white wings to this flower arrangement for Tito’s service – Thank you Ron Pia for arranging this – Photo Courtesy of Ron Pia

Tito, one of the original founders of the legendary Jackson 5 who produced four No 1 “hits” back-to-back with his brothers has been performing for over 60 years.

The Jackson 5 in their early years – captured from the concert screen

Tito Jackson throwing down like he always did – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

He was the brother who broke his father’s guitar string back in Gary, Indiana. Disciplinarian, father Joe then told Tito, “Show me what you got”. Since that day, Tito has shown the whole world what “he got”, all the way until the end of his amazing life journey. Now, he has joined his brother Michael Jackson (2009) who became the greatest entertainer of the world, his stern father Joseph Jackson (2018) who became a “Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Famer, and Tito’s former wife Delores “Dee-Dee” Martes Jackson (1994), who passed away exactly 30 years ago from Tito.

When the world and my friends found out Tito had passed that Sunday evening, we were in disbelief, shocked, and we cried together over the phone all night. I stayed up for 24 hours and more. I knew the Jacksons had two more concerts and everyone was wondering if they would still perform. My immediate words were, if father Joseph was here, he would tell them, “The Show Must Go On” and that’s what they did in honor of Tito, Michael and their father Joe Jackson, who set the foundation.

I chose the last concert which was in Cincinnati,

Renee Sudderth touring around Cincinatti, OH with my Jackson 5 T-Shirt – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

and I told my friends “Whoever can come to Cincinnati, meet me there”, and they did. I told them the Jacksons are just like any other family when they lose a loved one. They need our support, and we need their support.

“Different Kind of Ladies” in Black representing mourning of our beloved Tito Jackson – L to R – Veronica “Ronnie” Christian, Renee Sudderth, Linda Stinson, Raceine McDonald, and Silva Howard – Photo Courtesy of Linda Stinson

How they honored Tito was so beautiful and emotional.

Taryll Jackson who performed right next to his Papa Tito, gives his emotional beautiful tribute on behalf of the Jacksons and 3T

I know it was therapy for them all to be on stage, even though it was hurtful looking to the place where Tito stood next to his brother Jackie for years and in recent years standing by his son, Taryll Jackson, the newest member and member of 3T who was blessed to share the stage with his father who sacrificed his time to manage him and his group, 3T. Ironically, Tito and his sons (Taj, Taryll and TJ) were preparing to perform together.

T.J. Jackson, the youngest son of Tito Jackson posing with Renee Sudderth after the Nashville, TN concert December 2023 – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The Jacksons are true strong professionals and still look great. To perform like they did was amazing. I saw the footage of the Atlantic City concert (Oct 25) not knowing if I was going to cry or be happy watching the concert.

At the Cincinnati concert, I strongly felt they were performing for Tito because they gave all they had with so much energy, love, excitement in their singing, dancing and playing their instruments while we, the fans were hollering and having a good time.

The Jacksons really performed hard, and we could feel it!! – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

My Jacksons- Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

I was jumping up and had to keep apologizing to an elder lady next to me. My camara kept hitting her knees and she said Ma’am I just had surgery…. Oops. Then another lady in a wheelchair, I had to keep looking back at her and she was motioning me to move over. I definitely had to apologize to her too.

Speaking of elder, I had to tell my aunt that weekend I missed coming to see her because I was at another Jacksons’ concert this year (Tampa, FL; Gary IN; Portsmouth, VA and Cincinnati, OH) She said, “you need to give those folks a rest break, I know they tire of looking at you”. I couldn’t stop laughing at that.

The Jacksons – I love this part when they be jumping up having a good Jacksons’ party – Photo Courtesy of Silva Howard

Marlon telling the story how it was his last time talking to Big Brother Tito- Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

After the show, there was still excitement, and we all made it happen.

Brandi Jackson, the daughter of Jackie Jackson who was assisting and giving us autograph photos of Jackie and Marlon – I was so happy to see her too – she is so pretty and was standing by my pretty Detroit friend Linda Stinson – Photo Courtesy of Linda Stinson

Laura Chamberlain Organ and Silva Howard, both former Jackson Dolls with Laura’s husband Tommy Organ, who was one of Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson’s guitar players and now with the Jacksons for some years – Photo Courtesy of Silva Howard

Marlon Jackson and Jackie Jackson with Renee Sudderth and her beautiful, autographed guitar which was next to the last guitar that the late Tito signed with his brothers – After the photo Marlon gave me a fist bump and said, “thank you for your support all these years” – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Marlon Jackson and Jackie Jackson with Ron Pia, a Jackson Advocate and Facebook Digital Creator holding the last guitar that the late Tito Jackson signed with his brothers Marlon and Jackie – Photo Courtesy of Ron Pia

Recapping our great unforgettable fun night at the Hard Rock Cafe – L to R – Renee Sudderth, Linda Stinson, Veronica “Ronnie” Christian, Raceine McDonald, Silva Howard and my proud autographed guitar – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Renee Sudderth, a Jackson Advocate from childhood to Senior Citizenhood (1969 – present) a tribute to Tito (Oct 15, 1953 – Sept 15, 2024)- Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

After the show on Friday, the Jacksons left the next morning heading for California to say their farewell to Tito at his service on that Monday, November 4, 2024.

Part of Tito’s service program

What a beautiful soul who inspired the whole world

Tito’s heartfelt sudden passing was a very deep “wake up call” for us all. We all will pass that way one day, so in the meantime do what you can while you can before you leave this world. Be all you can be, so those who are left back here can honor and hold onto those great memories with a good heart and spirit of you. I was blessed to sit down and eat with Tito and that’s when I showed him something I did when I was about 12 or 13 years old.

I, Renee Sudderth had drawn this at age 12 or 13 – Tito, his crew and myself laughed at this, but Tito said, “I like the boots” while we were laughing at the many colors and his fancy belt- Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

We both exchanged smiles and laughter after going back in time and also talking about our amazing iconic aging parents.

Tito Jackson with his signature hat and Renee Sudderth – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The late Joesph Jackson and 94-year-old Katherine Jackson have set the foundation for their nine children, and they are still succeeding. The 2nd and 3rd Generation have been accepting the challenge so please continue with this Jackson’s Legacy forever. The baton is being passed.

Thank you, Tito Jackson!! Well Done and we will miss you!! We will continue to support your beloved family, bands and uphold your family hard earned legacy!!! We prayerfully hope to see the family walk across the Grammy, NAACP, etc. stage because you deserve that too!!

On My Way Home

From Tito Jackson’s first album, “Tito Time” in 2017