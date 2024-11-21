Share the article:

What a joy it is to be a kid during the holiday season. You anticipate the day you get to open your presents and play with your new toys. What a pain is to be a parent shopping for said child. Where do you to buy toys? What’s going to keep the child busy and entertained? Are they going to learn from it? Is the toy going to drive the family crazy?

We are here to help you out! You don’t even have to think about what to your get your kids this holiday season because we are sharing the top 5 toys we know they will love. Plus we’re telling you where you can purchase them.

Target Cashier & Checklane: What child has not dreamed of scanning items at the store, using the cash register and loading the bags? This free-standing wooden Target Checklane for pretend shopping with interactive lights & sounds includes a hand-cranked conveyor belt, beeping scanner, bagging area, credit card swipe machine, and working cash register with microphone, cash drawer and working buttons with beeping sounds. Allows for dual play – shopping on one side and ringing up items on the other. Includes shelving for displaying products, a shopping bag, Target essentials, groceries and play money.

Ideal for Ages 3+ (small parts)

Target Cashier & Checklane (Photo Credit: Jakks Pacific)

Target Toy Shopping Cart: You can’t have a checkout lane without a cart to go shopping with and all the goodies kids see mom and dad buy. This toy sized shopping cart is made for little hands & portable pretend grocery play. Seat fits most standard baby dolls up to 18″. Cup holder for included coffee cup with sleeve & lid. Full 12 piece set includes; grocery cart, coffee cup, coffee cap, coffee sleeve, coffee cup holder and 7 grocery items

Ages 3+

Target Toy Shopping Cart (Photo Credit: Jakks Pacific)

Disney Princess Deluxe Day Spa: The beauty industry is ever growng and kids younger and younger are wanting to get glam. Now the littlest beauty lovers can enjoy a pampering spa day! The Disney Princess Deluxe Day Spa features a vanity with a working sink, contemporary play skincare tools including play facial steamer and 2 pretend face masks, a spa headband, pretend cleanser bottle, wash cloth, and more. Accessories fit inside the vanity for easy and convenient clean up. This set includes 20+ pretend play accessories.

Requires 6 AAA batteries, not included. Ages 3+

Disney Princess Deluxe Day Spa (Photo Credit: Jakks Pacific)

Wild Manes – Perla’s Clubhouse Trailer: Wild Manes is for kids today what My Little Pony was for their parents of generations past. Perla’s iridescent blue color streak represents her sparkling personality that shines just like the disco ball in her clubhouse. Perla’s clubhouse has over 25 interactive features, where she can belt out her favorite tunes at the karaoke station, stomp down the light-up runway and show off her Wild Manes’ outfits. A pretend ring light and smartphone accessories mean that your Wild Manes kiddo can document their epic parties with a few selfies. No party is complete without refreshments, so the soda fountain and play snacks and drinks make sure Perla and her friends can refuel before getting back to the bash. The best feature – a spinning disco ball adds sparkle to every night at the clubhouse!

Wild Manes – Perla’s Clubhouse Trailer (Photo Credit: Jakks Pacific)

Mario Kart Mini Anti-Gravity R/C Racer: Can we say Mario has made a comeback, when he never really left? Mario has been entertaining kids for decades, and he’s best known for his racing skills on screen. Now kids can bring that to life! Mario can race in standard mode or flip into anti-gravity mode to perform drifts or tricks. With added performance you can pop wheelies and do 360 degree spins. Ages 4+

Mario Kart Mini Anti-Gravity R/C Racer (Photo Credit: Jakks Pacific)

All toys included in this article are licensed and manufactured by California based company, JAKKS PACIFIC.