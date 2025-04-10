2025 Earth Day Gift Guide

Share the article:

LumiVitae | CellPower Hydrogen Water Bottle

INSPIRED BY NATURE’S REGENERATIVE ESSENCE LumiVitae’s Hydrogen Water Bottle is a fusion of nature’s wisdom and scientific innovation, expertly engineered to enrich water with bioavailable molecular hydrogen.

﻿Infusing your water with life-enhancing energy, it channels the frequencies of the sun, earning its name as ‘liquid light’. At its base, calibrated magnets emulate the Earth’s magnetic field, creating a harmonious balance that reflects the profound connection between water, nature, and your well-being.

€498.00 (~$556) Buy now!

RUKO Portable Power Station & Solar Panel

The RK100 Solar Panel + R299 Power Station make the perfect eco-friendly gift this Earth Day. Sustainable, portable, and powerful! Perfect for emergency preparedness and reducing carbon footprints! Make every day Earth Day with the R299 Power Station and RK200 Solar Panel—the perfect duo for eco-conscious explorers, outdoor lovers, and off-grid enthusiasts. Power your adventures without leaving a footprint!

288.6wh Lithium Battery for Extended Drone Flight Time

Foldable Handle, Lightweight Design of 8.3lbs

10w Wireless and 60w Fast Charging

Multiple Ports for Devices, With Built-In SOS Flashlight

Safety Features Include BMS, 2 Cooling Fans

Rechargeable via Solar in 7 Hrs, AC Adapter, Or Car in 6 Hrs

$299+ Buy now!

Earthing Universal Mat

The Earth’s natural energy creates a flow of negative electrons that supports balance, reduces stress, and so much more! Since walking barefoot outside isn’t always an option, the Universal Grounding Mat makes it effortless to experience the benefits of grounding anytime, anywhere. With Earth Month approaching and Earth Day on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to reconnect with the planet—right from home!

$69+ Buy now!

SeaWorld Rescue Navy Mint Adult Pull Over Hood Fleece

Get cozy with the SeaWorld Rescue Navy Mint Adult Pull Over Hood Fleece. Made with soft and comfortable materials, this fleece is perfect for chilly days. Plus, the pull over design, hood, and kangaroo pocket provide added warmth and convenience. Show off your love for the ocean and support marine life conservation with every wear. 5% of all Sea Rescue product goes back to the SWBG Conservation Fund. Sea Rescue product is located at SeaWorld Store, Wild Arctic, Discoveries Gift Shop and Whale Shop.

$62.99 Buy now!

The Cloud Haven Jewelry

Whether you want gorgeous new jewelry or are looking to support brands that give back, Cloud Haven is a jewelry & lifestyle brand dedicated to raising awareness and providing funds for shelter dogs!

Through their cute fashion and jewelry collections, they are able to help thousands of dogs every year! All of Cloud Haven’s products are ethically hand-made and crafted only using the highest quality materials, such as 24k gold plated necklaces and high-quality organic cotton tees.

$49 + Buy now!

Cornbread Hemp’s Blood Orange Bliss

Cornbread Hemp’s newest organic 10mg THC gummy flavor – “Blood Orange Bliss.” Cornbread’s products are a hit with those seeking a safer alternative to smoking cannabis. They’re also a boon for those seeking the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and THC. Many of these customers are unsure of the gas station gummies they have access to, or they live in states where recreational or medical cannabis is not legal. But don’t get it twisted; these gummies are still a hit in states where cannabis is permitted.

$49.99 Buy now!

Mad Mats

$32.99+ Buy now!

Busch Gardens Eco Adult Charcoal Tee

SeaWorld’s official online store features eco-conscious clothing options, such as the Busch Gardens Eco Adult Charcoal Tee, made from 100% certified organic cotton. This sustainable fabric choice offers both comfort and environmental responsibility.

$32.99 Buy now!

Natural Pillow by Evaya

Celebrate Earth Day with this amazing eco-conscious natural pillow from Evaya. A 300 thread-count GOTs certified organic cotton cover, with filling of recycled polyester crafted from recycled water bottles is sure to give comfort in your sleep. Discarded plastic can take up to 500 years to decompose, and at Evaya they are finding ways to keep it out of the landfills and oceans, to help all life on this planet.

$27+ Buy now!

Keeki Bags

The Keeki bag is a plastic free natural way to store your bread. It is a beeswax lined linen bag. With the wide opening and closing drawstring it is easy to use. Much easier than trying to wrap a boule with a sheet of beeswax wrap. It allows the bread to breathe and unlike a plastic bag, it will not hold a lot of moisture in and encourage mold.

A portion of all sales will be donated to Ontario Nature Protect Pollinators charity.

$25+ Buy now!

SproutWorld’s Plantable Pencils

As Earth Day approaches in April, SproutWorld wants to remind us of the simple steps we can take to incorporate more sustainable habits into our daily lives. They have designed a special “Make Everyday Earth Day” pencil pack with 12 seed pencils – one for each month. Or you can customize the pencils with logo or message.

SproutWorld, makers of the original and patented plantable pencil, is a Denmark-based company with production sites in both Europe and USA. Choose from its assortment of pencils and makeup liners and put sustainability first in your lifestyle. It’s the only pencil in the world that can be planted and grown into herbs, vegetables, trees, and flowers.

$21.99 Buy now!

ATTITUDE Cleaning Products

Treat your home with a natural & eco-friendly cleaner that is sustainable and refillable! Infused with luxurious essential oils, ATTITUDE’s All-Purpose Cleaner effectively eliminates dirt and dust without leaving traces or residues. Containing ingredients of plant and mineral origin, your entire house will be sparkling clean! Can be used on most indoor and outdoor surfaces.

Packaged in a refillable aluminum bottle with a minimalist design that fits perfectly in any room of the house. Its EWG VERIFIED™ biodegradable, 100% vegan and cruelty-free formula is certified by PETA. To top off the goodness, a tree is planted for each product sold!!!

$12.95+ Buy now!

Doggy Do Good – NEXT Landfill-Friendly Bags

Doggy Do Good’s newest innovation, the NEXT™ Landfill-Friendly Pet Waste Bags, are tackling this plastic problem. NEXT™ is the first plastic bag of its kind, their life cycle is under 5 years! Made with 65% post-consumer recycled plastic pulling already existing plastic from the planet, it’s Eco-Accelerated™ formula is engineered to attract microbes, accelerating the breakdown in landfills without negative side effects. Effectively removing plastic from the planet without leaving behind harmful microplastics! Plus, NEXT™ bags are the same price as standard plastic bags already on the market, thick, durable, leak-proof, and easy to open and separate. Eco-conscious pet parents don’t have to choose between the environment, their wallet, or convenience — NEXT™ pet waste bags tick all the boxes. The brand is also a member of 1% for the Planet and donates an additional portion of its proceeds to animal welfare organizations.

$8.99+ Buy now!

*Photos courtesy of respective companies. We were not paid to promote these items, though many of the companies chose to send us the product prior to (and after) the publication of this guide.

*Feature image by Pierre Bamin on Unsplash