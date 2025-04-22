“A Jukebox for the Algonquin” Hits the High Notes — A Heartfelt Celebration of Life, Love, and Second Acts

Share the article:

(L-R) Bob Sanders, Ellen Phelps, Kenneth Johnson and Elizabeth Rude. Photo by North Shore Camera Club.

They call it “A Tale of Sex, Drugs and Rocking Chairs” as “A Jukebox for the Algonquin” captures the emotional ride of a group of feisty seniors who are definitely not down and out. Set inside a robust retirement community in upstate New York in 2003, there’s a unique revolution going on — one led by a Vintage Wurlitzer jukebox, a handful of spirited senior citizens, and a dream to reconnect with their youth. “A Jukebox for the Algonquin” is the last show in the season for Citadel Theatre in Lake Forest and it makes a satisfying final act.

Written by Chicago-based playwright and actor Paul Stroili, the play strikes a delightful balance between sharp wit and touching tenderness, engaging the audience in a world where the golden years still shine with possibilities. Add in the wit and wisdom of Dorothy Parker and you’ve got an evening of deep, meaningful theatre.

You’ll meet a colorful cast of characters at the Placid Pines Senior Care Center. Each has their own story to tell with their own demons and make up a community of shared residents. Their love of their favorite music from back in the day unites them into creating a somewhat illegal way of raising money to bring the universal music they loved back into their lives.

Front Row: (L-R) Ellen Phelps and Bob Sanders. Back Row: (L-R) Joshua Thomas and Karla Corona. Photo by North Shore Camera Club.

Stroili’s dialogue is hysterical, authentic, and relevant, based on his experiences working a summer job. You’ll laugh and you’ll cry at their humanity, recognizing their traits as perhaps your own.

As the ringleader of the group, Annie, as played by co-founder of Citadel Theatre, Ellen Phelps is over-the-top and animated. She steals every scene she’s in and keeps the audience laughing. Also excellent is Karla Corona as the administrator of the facility, Josefina who waffles between being a boss and a friend who suffers much the same losses as the residents. Kenneth Johnson and Bob Sanders are the characters we get to know the best and they each give stellar, memorable performances.

Kudos to director Scott Westerman who skillfully keeps up the frenetic pace of the dialogue when all the characters are talking at once. His strategic direction keeps the story moving along as the actors revolve around each other on stage, keeping their shared connections in harmony.

(L-R) Bob Sanders, Elizabeth Rude, Ellen Phelps, Karla Corona and Kenneth Johnson. Photo by North Shore Camera Club.



“A Jukebox for the Algonquin” is a celebration — of memories, reinvention, and of the music that binds us all together. You’ll leave the theatre inspired and uplifted. The show is running now through May 18, 2025 at the Citadel Theatre in Lake Forest. Go here for tickets, or call 847-735-8554. The 2025-2026 season starts in September with “Misery,” and continues with “Miracle on South Division Street, “Admissions,” and “Ruthless! The Musical.”