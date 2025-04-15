Annual Bar and Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas Featured 500 Plus Exhibits

Share the article:

The 39th annual Bar and Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas , from March 24 to 26, 2025, provided tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to effectively run and grow their businesses. Suppliers to this group displayed and merchandised their products and services at this most influential annual gathering at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



The Bar & Restaurant Group which produces the event is part of the Questex Travel and Hospitality Division that also produces Bar and Restaurant News, Vibe Conference, as well as World Tea News, Tea Expo, and World Tea Academy.

This year’s Expo welcomed 10,984 attendees who enjoyed exclusive access to leading suppliers, endless networking opportunities, expert speakers, educational workshops and more. The attendees consisted mainly of industry members plus Las Vegas locals who were offered a $99 admission ticket. Some were there to learn about the industry. Others to enjoy the liquid libations offered to all. Attendees were limited to those over 21 years of age.

Everywhere you turned there were people promoting samples of their products – lots of liquid libations. Photo by Burt Davis



Day one of the Expo (March 24th) included numerous presentations involving the industry. Days two and three were the main event which included over 500 exhibits. The Expo Hall opened on Tuesday March 25th with a 12 noon ribbon cutting preceded by a special red carpet.



The floor Expo started with a 12 noon ribbon cutting preceded by a special red carpet. Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall and Paralympic sprinting gold medalist Hunter Woodhall headlined the ribbon cutting along with Bar & Restaurant Group Vice President Tim McLucas. Photo by Dianne Davis



Celebrities, honored guests, and chefs, including celebrity mixologist Mia Mastroianni, celebrity actor, Matthew Postlethwaite, celebrity chef Brian Duffy, co-founder of Spirits, and others walked the red carpet.

McLucas told the crowd that this was the first year that the Expo occupied two floors of the convention center. He announced that the 2025 Expo included a Japanese food and beverage exhibit as well as Mexican and Italian exhibits. The second floor was primarily devoted to food suppliers and the International exhibitors. It also included the Pizza and Fry Zone. The zone help demonstrate to attendees how to elevate popular side dishes into profits. The second floor was a popular spot for those with a good appetite!



During the ceremony, Expo organizers presented a $5,000 donation to CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), the event’s official charity partner. Additionally, two Johnson & Wales University students, Lea Dalton and Grace Miles, each received a $2,000 fellowship grant to support their studies in the beverage and culinary fields. Celebrities, honored guests, and chefs, including celebrity mixologist Mia Mastroianni, celebrity actor Matthew Postlethwaite, celebrity chef Brian Duffy, co-founder of Spirits, and others walked the red carpet.



The Expo floor featured multiple key activations including the IFMA The Food Away from Home Association, which offered attendees a unique opportunity to explore industry innovations, understand emerging trends, and connect with influential leaders shaping the future of hospitality; the Japanese Food and Beverage Showcase, immersing visitors in the best of Japan’s culinary craftsmanship allowing attendees to source high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge products directly from Japan’s top producers; the Italian Aperitivo Showcase, presenting leading spirits and flavors from Italy; and the Cocktail Clubhouse, a dynamic and captivating space exclusively designed for owners, operators and bartenders passionate about pushing the boundaries of beverage creation. Bar & Restaurant Expo also recognized winners of various prestigious awards, including the Industry Excellence Awards, Industry Impact Award, and the second annual Supplier Awards.

It ain’t all fun and games, but companies such as this one contribute to the industry. Photo by Dianne Davis

“Bar & Restaurant Expo is focused on supporting the evolving needs of our industry,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President of the Bar & Restaurant Group at Questex. “The event offers the latest education, new ideas, new solutions, and brand-new innovation that helps owners and operators navigate challenges and take advantage of key opportunities to grow their businesses.”



In addition to supporting the industry through education and networking, Bar & Restaurant Expo made a meaningful impact on the local Las Vegas community by donating a total of 1,213 pounds of food to Three Square, the region’s primary food bank network. The donation included leftovers from the Food & Beverage Innovation Center, with several participating sponsors also contributing their unused food to the collection. This collective effort helped ensure that quality food did not go to waste and instead supported those facing food insecurity across Southern Nevada.



My wife Dianne and I made several trips around the Expo floor. We felt that there were a lot more exhibits featuring non-alcoholic beverages than in the past. And there were quite a few tequila exhibits. Yes, we enjoyed the free samples.



Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila – a high quality award-winning brand that has won many awards. Their booth featured gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall. We enjoyed talking with them. Photo courtesy Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila.



At the Old Smokey Distillery, we met Holly Parsons, Director of National Accounts for the company. She told me that this corn whiskey distillery, located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, invites visitors to see the two working copper stills and learn about the distilling process up close while learning about the history of moonshine production in the Smoky Mountains.

I don’t see a trip to Gatlinburg in my near future, but I did spend some time sampling a variety of flavored moonshine products including cookies and crème moonshine, peanut butter moonshine, black cherry moonshine …..and then I could not remember what I sampled next……



I closed my eyes and pictured myself in Rome as I sampled the liquors of Italy. Photo by Dianne Davis



We sampled some non alcoholic drinks such the freshly squeezed orange juice provided by Citrus America Photo by Dianne Davis

We visited the Citrus America booth. They manufacture a series of products that produce fresh squeezed orange juice. Quite refreshing. Photo by Burt Davis

Smartfruit sells fresh fruit beverages. This New York based company only uses fresh fruit to produce their drinks. They add small amounts of superfoods to the drinks in order to enhance their quality.



We spent some time in the interesting Japanese expo. They served up a variety of sushi and fish. We especially enjoyed the scallops which seemed like they were freshly caught. Of course there was lots of sake as well. Photo by Dianne Davis

The Bar and Restaurant Expo returns to Las Vegas for its 40th anniversary March 23-25, 2026. .

We hope to be there again to report on and enjoy this tasty gathering. For more information, visit https://www.barandrestaurantexpo.com/

Article by Burt Davis and Dianne Davis Photos by Dianne Davis or Burt Davis