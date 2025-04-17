Art Charleston 2025 – Five Day Visual Arts Festival Kicks Off April 23, 2025

Share the article:

Art Charleston

The Gibbes Museum of Art, a beacon for the arts in the American South since its establishment in 1858, announces the lineup of events for Art Charleston 2025. The five-day festival runs April 23-27 in downtown Charleston, and this year’s theme is the intersection of art and fashion design. Proceeds benefit the Museum’s year-round education initiatives, school groups, support for artists, exhibitions and community art programs. National headliners this year include the fashion/design entrepreneur Nell Diamond and culinary superstar Michael Toscano. This year’s celebration centers around the Museum’s nationally acclaimed exhibition Statement Pieces: Contemporary Fashion Design and the Gibbes Collection (on view now through April 27), presenting rarely seen fashions by some of the world’s leading designers including Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Comme des Garcons, alongside art by Joan Mitchell, Romare Bearden, Jasper Johns, Barkley Hendricks, and more – during five glorious days and nights of art tours, studio visits, exhibitions, meet-the-artist events, fashion runway shows, art lectures, panel discussions, and street fairs. Hotel reservations and tickets to events and tours are selling quickly. View the full lineup at gibbesmuseum.org/art-charleston.

Museum Director at Art Charleston Angela Mack

“What sets Art Charleston apart from other cities is that our art week was nurtured from the ground up, by the city’s main museum and civic leaders who recognize the vital impact of the visual arts on the community,” says Angela Mack, President and CEO of the Gibbes Museum of Art. “We never lose sight that art is the reason.” As Art Charleston evolves and grows, and as we continue to see more collectors, art dealers, and art world leaders participating, we remain anchored in supporting artists and expanding resources for our local art scene. By keeping our art week accessible, this model strives for long-term sustainability for our cultural ecosystem.” Since 2022, Art Charleston has raised $1 million for arts initiatives and has increased the destination’s tourism tax revenue through visitors staying at hotels and restaurant visits.

The Art of Design (Wednesday, April 23rd 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

Nell Diamond / Photography by Zac Frackelton

This year, the Gibbes Women’s Council is honored to present Nell Diamond, Founder & CEO of Hill House Home. Celebrated for its cult-favorite Nap Dress®, Hill House is a fashion and lifestyle brand with a hyper-loyal customer base nationwide – especially at Nell’s new Charleston store, the largest of all Hill House Home locations. More than 350 guests attend the Art of Design seated luncheon event each year, set against the backdrop of the Gibbes’ classical, European-style Lenhardt Garden. “I am thrilled to be selected as this year’s keynote speaker for The Art of Design, the kickoff event for Art Charleston 2025,” says Nell Diamond. “Charleston is such a dynamic city and is a favorite art destination for many of our customers from around the country. I love the work they are doing at the Gibbes Museum of Art, especially the education initiatives of the Gibbes Women’s Council.” Immediately after the luncheon, Diamond will greet fans at her Charleston store to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

Diamond’s honors include: Inc’s “Female Founders 250,” Fast Company’s “Most Innovative,” the Business of Fashion’s “500 List,” and Marie Claire’s “Power List.” She has appeared on The Today Show, CNN, CBS News, and in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, New York Magazine, and Vogue. Diamond has been invited to speak at WWD Women in Power, AdWeek Challenger Brands, and Fast Company’s Innovation Festival.

Sew Surreal Fashion Show (Saturday, April 26th 7:00 – 9:30 p.m.)

10 Designers | 10 Masterpieces. Bound to be a showstopper – first of its kind in Charleston.Watch the Sew Surreal video reel at this link. Each local fashion designer has selected an artwork from the Gibbes Permanent Collection and will create a series of looks inspired by their chosen work of art. A runway show with live music, large-scale video wall, and more. Conceived and directed by Jordan Brown, Curator of Programs for the Gibbes Museum. Produced by Catwalk Productions. By providing a platform for formally trained and self-taught designers, the Sew Surreal Fashion Show embodies the Gibbes’ commitment to community engagement. Set in the stunning Lenhardt Garden, featuring a live musical performance by artist Mike B curated especially for the event. The designers are:

Brandon Alston (Fresh Prince Fits); Hunter Hardee (Unsorted); Jared Major (Jared Major-Wearable Art); Janaan Muhammad (Billi Milan); Natalie Sanchez (Made In Heaven);Dev Smalls (RèJuvón); Susu Smythe (Kiku Refashion); Keiko Striplin (Kei.koakutsu.designs); Andrea Tuton (A PLUS); and Shaniequa L. Washington (Zuriel Kingdom Collections). These emerging local designers close the gap between traditional forms, such as paintings and sculptures, and wearable creations.

Gibbes on the Street (Thursday, April 24th 7:00 – 9:30 p.m.)

Gibbes on the Street

Chef Michael Toscano

This year, the popular street party returns bigger and better than ever, as Charleston’s world renowned top chefs take center stage for a culinary soiree under the stars, led by the celebrated New York superstar Chef Michael Toscano who has enjoyed both a culinary presence and a home in Charleston for several years. “Art Charleston shines the national spotlight on this destination, and we are proud to be part of its growing prominence,” says Michael Toscano. “Our family fell in love with Charleston’s arts and culture scene after our first visit. We are grateful for the Gibbes Museum’s impact on families, residents and visitors. When the Museum asked my wife Caitlin and I to serve in these roles for Charleston’s art week, we were honored. The city’s passionate food community and its Southern flair have influenced my creativity, and we are thrilled to be able to give back alongside so many talented Charleston chefs contributing their talents to Gibbes on the Street.” A night of art, music, and celebration in the heart of the city, the event features signature dishes by some of the area’s most celebrated restaurants, an open bar, and live music. This year’s restaurants: Bar 167, 167 Raw, FIG, Kultura, Le Farfalle, Lewis Barbecue, Merci, Porchetta Shop, The Ordinary, Rancho Lewis, and Sullivan’s Seafood & Bar.

Threads of Change: Fashion, Culture, and the Digital Age (Wednesday, April 23rd 6:00 p.m.)

New York-based YouTube Creators

These New York-based, nationally celebrated creators are redefining what it means to critique fashion and culture. The prominent YouTubers will be invited to Art Charleston for what promises to be a lively conversation about all things fashion. Their panel discussion will dissect the rapidly changing world of fashion and culture criticism in the new media era.

Luke Meagher’s channel HauteLeMode is known for a sharp eye for detail and witty, brutally honest style. He has gained widespread recognition in the fashion world, and his unfiltered commentary sets him apart. Recho Omondi launched The Cutting Room Floor® in 2018 and has since built a loyal audience who tune in for her straight-forward interview style. The Cutting Room Floor® is a series of 90-minute, deep dive, conversations. Maia Wyman (a.k.a.Broey Deschanel) is a video-essayist, podcaster, and writer known for leading the cultural commentary among her generation of movie critics and influencers. “I post monthly videos on a mixture of film analyses, retrospectives, and just absolutely overthinking anything to do with pop culture,” says Wyman.

Statement Pieces: Contemporary Fashion Design and the Gibbes Collection

(The Museum’s centerpiece exhibition for Art Charleston, on view now through April 27th)

Statement Pieces exhibition / Photography by David Johnson

Statement Pieces exhibition / Photography by David Johnson

Statement Pieces features designer treasures from the Barrett Barrera Projects acclaimed fashion collection, alongside works of art from the Museum’s permanent collection. Exquisitely designed garments are curated with select artworks spanning 250 years, from the 1770s to the 2020s.

The nationally acclaimed exhibition has been featured in major media, including ‒ Artnet News, Women’s Wear Daily, Forbes, Flaunt, and Hube Art Magazine among others, bringing national recognition to Charleston as a destination for art and culture.

Red Dress by Comme des Garcons (Spring/Summer 2015 Collection) is paired with the stoneware sculpture titled Sanctuary, by Donté K. Hayes (2020) / Runway Photography by Jonas Gustavsson.

Comme des Garcons, Red Tartan Plaid Pleated Dress, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection paired with The 1800s painting by Sir Martin Archer Shee, titled Mrs. George Hall (Jane Ross), oil on canvas (circa 1820), from the Gibbes Museum’s permanent collection / Runway Photography by Giovanni Giannoni

The 1823 painting by Thomas Sully, titled Mrs. Robert Gilmor, Jr. (Sarah Reeve Ladson), oil on canvas, paired with Alexander McQueen’s Two-Piece Floral Ensemble with Brown Leather Corset (Spring/Summer 2009 Collection) / Installation Photography by David Johnson (courtesy of Barrett Barrera Projects).

Painting by Joan Mitchell titled Series: July 25 I, (1966), paired with Molly Goddard’s Green Tulle Dress with Embroidered Flowers (Autumn/Winter 2017 Collection) / Runway Photography by Jonas Gustavsson.



(Left): The Barkley Hendricks painting titled Ms. Johnson (Estelle), (1972), is paired with a designer track suit by Dapper Dan for Gucci. (Right): Serena Gili dress is paired with the painting Untitled (Green), by Romare Bearden, (circa 1950s) / Photography by David Johnson.

Statement Pieces exhibition / Photography by David Johnson

“The Gibbes Museum of Art is thrilled to celebrate the many ways art and fashion are forever intertwined in our culture,” says Angela Mack, the President and CEO of the Gibbes Museum. “The dialogues between each artwork and garment create a striking visual courtship between the two art forms,” adds Mack. The exhibition is co-curated by Sara Arnold (Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Gibbes Museum of Art), and Kelly Peck (Chief Curator/Vice President of Barrett Barrera Projects). The gallery settings/staging were designed by Nic Cherry (Director/Barrett Barrera Projects).

Statement Pieces shines a light on extraordinary fashions by Alexander McQueen, Charlie le Mindu, Comme des Garcons, Dapper Dan, Gucci, Molly Goddard, Pam Hogg, Richard Quinn, and Serena Gili. Their designer looks are paired with artworks by Joan Mitchell, Romare Bearden, Jasper Johns, Barkley Hendricks, Gilbert Stuart, Sir Martin Archer Shee,and Utagawa Hiroshige, plus nationally renowned Southern artists Merton Daniel Simpson, Donté K. Hayes, and Edward Rice, among other artists.

Gucci dress / Photography by Jonas Gustavsson

Painting by Merton Daniel Simpson

Art is the Reason

Other works on view during Art Charleston 2025 at the Gibbes Museum include artist residencies at the Museum’s galleries, by visiting artists Taylor Epps, Jack Powell, and Nicole Vanasse. Throughout the year the Gibbes extends invitations to emerging and nationally recognized artists of all backgrounds, and provides a museum platform to artists whose work contributes to a new understanding of art in the South.

Also on view during art week will be Spool of Friends, by the artist Katy Mixon. This large-scale, public art project will be communally crafted. The quilted painting is inspired by the tradition of American album quilts, blending vibrant textiles and collaborative storytelling. Students and families in the community will create individual blocks which the artist will piece into one large quilt. The Museum’s Society 1858 young collectors group will host a studio visit and discussion with Mixon on Saturday, April 26th (3:00 – 4:00 p.m.)

The luncheon and panel discussion Generations of Creativity features mother-daughter duos who have made their mark in the art, design, and creative industries (Friday, April 25th 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.). This panel will explore the unique dynamics of working in the arts across generations, highlighting the interwoven relationships that foster creativity, mentorship, and innovation.

The closing event for Art Charleston on Sunday, April 27th is the annual Artisan Fair (1:00 – 5:00 p.m.). This vibrant market features a curated selection of local artisans offering original artwork, jewelry, ceramics, textiles, one-of-a-kind handmade goods, and detailed pottery. The Artisan Fair is free and open to the public and includes admission to the Museum.

About the Gibbes Museum of Art

The Gibbes Museum of Art, a beacon in the American South for arts and culture since 1858 when the Museum’s art collection was founded, is heralded as one of the earliest and most longstanding arts institutions in the United States. The Museum’s collection spans 350 years, and features some of the country’s most celebrated artists ‒ including contemporary, modern and historical works. With world-class rotating exhibitions and a dynamic visiting artist residency program, the Gibbes is a Southern museum with a global perspective. The Museum’s mission is to enhance lives through art by engaging people of every background and experience with art and artists of enduring quality, providing opportunities to learn and discover, to enjoy and be inspired by the creative process. Museum hours and visitor info at: www.gibbesmuseum.org/visit