Birch Aquarium’s Living Seas – A Summer Sea Adventure For the Entire Family

Share the article:

This summer, Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography opens Living Seas, its biggest new exhibition since 1992! With summer travel season fast approaching, we wanted to be sure you have all the information you need to help us make sure this can’t-miss experience is on southern California travelers’ itineraries!

If you’re looking for a unique and inspiring ocean adventure, Birch Aquarium at Scripps is a must-visit destination. As the public exploration center for the renowned Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, Birch Aquarium brings the wonders of the ocean to life through groundbreaking science, conservation efforts, and hands-on exhibits. With a rich history dating back to 1905, the aquarium has evolved into a vibrant hub of discovery, welcoming over 500,000 guests and 40,000 students annually. Opening May 22, 2025, the highly anticipated Living Seas exhibition will transform the experience with an immersive journey through the splendor of the Pacific—its largest renovation in over 30 years. Families will love the interactive activities and kid-friendly spaces, while adults can dive deep into fascinating scientific content and enjoy sweeping ocean views from Tide Pool Plaza, especially at sunset with a drink from Splash! Café. Don’t miss current highlights like the Embodied Pacific: Ocean Unseen exhibit, which beautifully blends cutting-edge oceanography with Indigenous perspectives and contemporary art. Whether you’re feeding penguins at 10 a.m. or soaking in the scenery in the evening, Birch Aquarium offers an unforgettable connection to the ocean planet we all share.

About Birch Aquarium at Scripps

Birch Aquarium at Scripps is the public exploration center for Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego. Perched on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Birch Aquarium features the groundbreaking work of Scripps Oceanography and UC San Diego scientists as well as conservation breeding programs and interactive exhibits. Birch Aquarium’s mission is to connect understanding to protecting our ocean planet, which it achieves through engaging hands-on learning opportunities for more than 500,000 guests and 40,000-plus pre-K-12 students each year.

Living Seas, a Must-Visit Aquarium Experience

Birch Aquarium’s highly-anticipated Living Seas exhibition is a stunning addition to the aquarium’s offerings and a can’t-miss for anyone traveling this summer. Venture into the hidden world of the Giant Pacific Octopus. Experience life “under-the-pier” in a Scripps Pier habitat that offers an up-close view of life on the pilings. Peer into an Open Ocean habitat with schooling fish and the aquarium’s popular rescued Loggerhead Sea Turtle. Marvel at a stunning Tropical Coral habitat that is more than four times the size of the previous habitat. Explore Tropical Mangrove roots that “grow” out of the walls. Discover the wonders of our ocean planet on an unforgettable, immersive journey to uncover the wonders of the Pacific.

Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins

Come face to face with the world’s smallest penguins in Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins. This exhibit follows Little Blue Penguins on their journey from hatchlings to adults, highlighting the challenges they face in a changing climate while celebrating the features that make these penguins so unique and adorable! Birch Aquarium is the only place on the West Coast where you can see Little Blue Penguins.

Little Blue Penguins at Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo Courtesy Jordann Tomasek

Riveropolis

Birch Aquarium currently hosts Riveropolis, which uses play and the magic of moving water to inspire creativity and community building through an interactive miniature river. Explore on Birch Aquarium’s Blue Beach, where guests of all ages can build and interact with this nature-play-inspired exhibition. Riveropolis is at Birch Aquarium through Labor Day 2025.

Riveropolis at Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo Courtesy Jordann Tomasek

Birch Aquarium is open from 9 a.m. every day with extended seasonal hours starting May 23. Advanced reservations required. Visit aquarium.ucsd.edu for more information including the Daily Schedule.