BottleRock Napa Valley Review – Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, Mana, and More Take the Stage

BottleRock is more than your average festival- it’s a cool festival that is the first taste of Summer! Presented by JaM Cellars, BottleRock takes place in downtown Napa Valley over Memorial Day weekend and brings the best of the best front and center. With a consistently impressive lineup from various genres to top-tier bites from Napa’s incredible culinary scene – BottleRock has it all.

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley

This year’s lineup was fuego and highlighted top artists over multiple genres and cultural influences such as Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, and The Offspring as well as a few Latin favorites such as Mana and Kali Uches. The introduction to Latin artists was in high demand and well received – especially ahead of the first-ever Latin multi-day festival to hit Napa Valley, La Onda.

As per standard protocol, the festival proves to be a beacon in the festival circuit. Proving you really can have it all. Check out our highlights below:

Boywithuke Kicks Off Day One:

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley

Although early in the day, Boywithuke delivered a wholesome performance that was nothing short of a love letter to indie fans. The captivating performance was true to the character derived, however midway fans got to see the artist at the core. Smashing his ukulele and taking the mask off, boywithuke delivered a stripped-down performance that showcased the many layers of his artistic abilities which was well received by the crowd.

All Time Low Lights Up the Air with Electric Rock Energy:

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley

Take me back to Warped Tour! All Time Low put on a high-energy set that paid tribute to the good ole days. The band ripped through the classics and left no stone unturned as they tapped into the early 2000s. Singles also included the intro to the fan-favorite film “Legally Blond.” Between songs, the band took sips of wine from the festival sponsor, Jam Cellars, in hand. There’s something about listening to the band that feels right.

Bebe Rexha Takes Positivity and Confidence to the Main Stage:

Bebe Rexha shined on stage. At the peak of the heat, the songstress delivered a high-energy set that spanned over the pop genre. In between singles, the “I Got You” singer made sure the crowd was as engaged as ever. At one point, I can’t believe I’m performing on the same stage as Stevie fucking Nicks!” she proclaimed in the late afternoon from the JaM Cellars Stage. Dressed in a black and neon blue ensemble with cascading locks, the set was electrifying and just what the crowd needed to amplify the energy for the remainder of the festival.

Stevie Nicks Finally Fulfills BottleRock’s Commitment:

The icon took the stage Friday evening and did not disappoint. The 90-minute set included hit tracks like “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Edge of Seventeen,” and “Landslide.” At one point, the beloved singer made a sweet tribute to the late Tom Petty – who played BottleRock in 2017 a few months before his passing. Nicks was initially slated to perform at BottleRock in 2020, however, postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Her performance was well worth the wait. The songstress danced and twirled the night away as festival-goers hung onto every word.

The Offspring Makes a Millennial Dream Set:

Photo Credit: The Offspring

The Offspring sure knows how to impress a crowd! Catering to all the millennials in the audience, this performance had the crowd going wild! Ripping through hit after hit such as “Come Out and Play,” “Pretty Fly for a White Guy,” and “Get a Job,” there was no shortage of downtime. Festival-goers were in for a massive treat when a surprise special guest – global superstar Ed Sheeran took the stage. Sheeran – who is a longtime fan of The Offspring – surprised the crowd and performed Miles Away” from the band’s Conspiracy of One album (released in 2000).

Earlier in the day Sheeran rehearsed with the band backstage- even showing off his Offspring tattoo inspired by Conspiracy of One– before joining them onstage. Later the band introduced Sheeran by saying “We were hanging out backstage and somebody said this was one of their favorite songs in the history of songs and he said he might be open to playing it with us – so let’s give him a shot you know?” As fans erupted as Sheeran walked onstage, Dexter said to the crowd: “Ed told us that one of our records was one of his first cd’s he ever bought when was a kid and that really meant a lot to us and we thought wow we’d love to have you come out and join us onstage. We’re gonna play a song he wanted to play: “Million Miles Away.”

Pearl Jam Rocks Out with Bradley Cooper:

Pearl Jam has a discography that spans decades and is no stranger to putting on a crowd-pleasing performance. However, the star for this set emerged from the “deep end” and was a complete surprise. Beloved character, Jackson Maine, from the hit film “A Star is Born” graced the stage to run through the single “Maybe its Time,” from the 2018 film.

In a previous article from Yahoo Entertainment, Cooper spoke on how Vedder inspired him to nail down the character and persona for the film. “I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him and I asked him 9,000 questions,” Cooper revealed. “And he gave me minor, little things that only musicians know about what to do, just aesthetically and the inner workings.” Seeing the two join forces on the JamCellars stage during BottleRock was pure magic. Proving Jackson Maine lives on.

Bully Brings Back 90s Grunge:

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley

90s grunge lives on! The punk-rock band played a heartfelt set that had the crowd jumping throughout. The hour-long set was filled with undeniable energy from the Truly Stage that even drew in the crowd as they passed. As you’re listening to the words from lead singer, Alicia Bognanno, you can’t help but notice the pain and personality seeping through. The latest album, “Lucky for You,” derives from personal pain coupled with the universal struggle that is everyday life. The melodic journey of the album is largely inspired by Bognanno’s dog, Mezzi.

The Beaches Put on an Acoustic Set at the JamPad:

When you pair sisterhood with feel-good music that is exactly what you’ll get from The Beaches. The group consists of sisters: Jordan Miller (lead vocals, bass) and Kylie Miller (guitar and keys) plus closest friends Leandra Earl (guitar and keys) and Eliza Enman-McDaniel (drums) who put on the perfect mixture of pop-rock at the forefront. Through trials and tribulations, the group showcases a bit of personal influence in their singles. “Blame Brett” held the #1 spot on Alt-Radio for 12 consecutive weeks. Nelly Furtado, Demi Lovato, and Elton John are all fans of the group. With a glass of newly released Butter Pinot, seeing the magic up close in the JamPad was sheer perfection.

Ed Sheeran Delivers a Perfect Set:

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley

Ed Sheeran’s performance at BottleRock showcased his musical talents as well as his ability to work on the fly when things may not go as planned. Although a few times during the 90-minute closing set, Sheeran ran into technical difficulties such as his keyboard not functioning correctly, the star didn’t miss a beat. Instead, he chatted with the crowd to alleviate any sense of awkwardness. The set, much like a constant crescendo through his discography, highlighted his many achievements over the year. From “Give Me Love,” “Thinking Out Loud,” and “Photograph” to the dance singles “Bad Habits,” this was easily the best choice for a closer to a picture-perfect weekend. The crowd went from crying and swaying to the tender hit single, “Perfect,” before completely changing the mood and dancing to a sexy sultry single “Shivers.” “We do a lot of traveling and play a lot of places, and this very well might be the best festival around,” Sheeran said. The end of the night came too soon for all – and another BottleRock was soon in the books.