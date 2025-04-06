Buddies Review – A Bromantic Comedy

Share the article:

Penned by actor/playwright Ben Abbott based in Paso Robles, California, BUDDIES makes its Los Angeles premiere in the 905 Cole Theatre in 2025. From studying in Santa Maria, Abbott went on to receive a BA degree in Theater and Performance Studies from U.C. Berkeley. He has written and performed in solo shows and fringe festivals around California. Before the present production, BUDDIES was first presented briefly in Central California in 2024. Produced by Kelsey Dougherty for Skypilot Theatre Company and directed by Morris Schorr, BUDDIES takes on some very serious issues like loneliness, social isolation, and male friendships with a quirky and clever comedic flavor.

Tim Trobec and Jon Paul Burkhart – Photo by Jean Marie Fiumara

Like many men of his age in American society, David (Sean Dube) doesn’t really have any friends of his own but feels obligated to hang out with his wife’s friends’ husbands. Consistent with lots of past social research, David’s best friend is his wife – and the list ends there. Things change when David’s sister-in-law brings over her new boyfriend Adam (Jason Owsley). The two men immediately feel an affinity and see themselves as friendship soul mates. But what do two grown men do together? How do they pass the time? What do they talk about (if they talk at all)? So David and Adam stumble around trying to figure out the answers to these questions and the key to developing a mutually satisfying male “buddy” relationship. In the process of their blunders and slip-ups, their confused trials (and some errors) might just lead to a hail of changes in the folks around them – like macho sportsman Jake (Tim Trobec) and quietly gay Billy (Jon Paul Brukhart) – and even the gals in all their lives (Alyssa Klein, Morgan Benson, Melanie Uba).

Alyssa Klein, Morgan Benson, and Melanie Uba – Photo by Jean Marie Fiumara

Skillfully helmed by Morris Schorr, BUDDIES is a clever, hilarious study of an important social topic – friendship, and especially friendship among men. Humor is frequently subtle, often poking fun at generally accepted tropes about “the guys.” Very well written by Ben Abbott, the tale neatly leads to its satisfying ending – with lots of stops along the way to laugh at “the boys being the boys.” The talented cast does an excellent job of blending comedy with the poignant elements in loneliness and longing for connection. The set is simple but effective, in that the focus always remains on the people telling the story. And, in fact, Dube occasionally breaks the fourth wall as he addresses the audience.

Melanie Uba and Jon Paul Burkhart – Photo by Jean Marie Diumara

The story is simple – and deceptively complex – as it probes some accepted social mores with unflinching humor. BUDDIES will appeal to all audiences, even if its story focuses on the guys as they attempt to separate fact from fiction and truth from illusion. If you’re fascinated by psychological and societal values and taboos – or even if you just want to laugh at how they interact – then BUDDIES is a must-see production for you. Playwright Ben Abbott has nailed it.

Piper Major, Alyssa Klein, Melanie Uba, and (seated) Jon Paul Burkhart – Photo by Jean Marie Fiumara

BUDDIES runs through May 4, 2025, with performances at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. The 905 Cole Theatre is located at 905 N. Cole Avenue, Hollywood, CA 90038. Tickets are $40. For information and reservations, go online.