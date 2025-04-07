Chip City Lakeview Has Opened – Get Ready Chicago!

Share the article:

By Jennifer Lunz and Robert Sanchez

Attention all Chicago cookie fans, Chip City Cookies’ Lakeview location is now open! With over 35 locations across the United States, this gourmet cookie brand is one of the fastest growing cookie companies that rotates its flavorful and sizable cookies every week. It is the perfect place for an indulgent afternoon in the trendy Lakeview neighborhood at Clark and Diversey.

A shop associate tending to a customer.

Chip City was born in Astoria, Queens (New York) in July of 2017 as a hobby between two childhood friends (Peter Phillips & Teddy Gailas) who sought to recreate the simple taste of their childhood. What began as a fun challenge to see who could create the best cookie turned into the Chip City we know and love today. A small storefront, some equipment, and a dream led the entrepreneurial team, the brand currently has over 35 locations across NYC + Long Island, NJ, CT, FL, MD, MA, and plans to enter into new markets in 2024.

A cozy spot to sit down and gobble down your cookie purchase

Chip City Cookies is the cookie fan’s ultimate paradise. My friend and I had visited the brand-new Gold Coast location at 55 East Chicago Avenue, in May 2025. The Lake View location just opened this spring, and what a perfect location for it! It makes for a nice treat for after lunch/dinner dates, hanging out with friends, or just for a stroll through the neighborhood when window shopping.

Delicious variety of cookies to choose from

With over 40 rotated inside flavors each year, Chip City offers everything such as the Confetti, the Brookie, White Chocolate Cranberry Oat, Fluffernutter, Blueberry Cheesecake, Snickerz Doodle, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Reese’s Peanut Butter Blast, and the Cookie Butter Cookie. There are also classic flavors, seasonal varieties and delicious dairy free options like the chocolatey Brookie. Two seasonal specials that were running low were the Hershey’s Chocolate Covered Strawberry and the Red Velvet Cookies and Cream (for Valentine’s Day).

Photo: Rob Sanchez

Some of the newest additions that debuted in 2024/2025 have included creative inventions including the Chocolate Cupcake Cookie, Pringlicious, and most recently, their Thin Chips and Chip Crookies (buttery, flaky croissant stuffed with cookie dough and baked to perfection). The Chip Crookies are to die for, combining a buttery, flaky croissant with a chocolate chip cookie inside.

Six cookies can be ordered in a special tine container to take home

The inside of the Lakeview location is very inviting with a bright, blue, and welcoming feeling when you first enter. The entire shop is saturated with the most delicious, sweet, and fresh cookie smells. The cheerful color scheme and art makes the visit feel upbeat, though there is minimal seating inside, which I believe is geared towards a short visit.

Lakeview’s amazing Chip City manager, Charlene

The Lakeview location is just as special as the Gold Coast location of Chip City: As a customer, you are greeted by smiling, excited management, and fantastic associates, who are ready to take your cookie order. They all give insightful suggestions on what to try based on personal preferences. They are well prepared to serve their customers and community! (I have no objections to being coaxed inside by the abundant, delicious fresh-baked cookie aroma either).

Chip City swag available for purchase

Fans of City Chip can purchase swag, such as cookie socks, cookie scented candles, plush bags, hats and bibs. Kids can create and draw their own cookie characters, and then the sheets get hung up in the shop.

Kids can draw and create a cookie character

I’m sure you are wondering by now how the cookies at Chip City taste? Well, prepare to not be disappointed, as there are different varieties of cookies for everyone. Delicious current selections to choose from include my personal favorites – Red Velvet Cookies n Cream, Blueberry Cheesecake and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, to the tasty Brookie, their flagship chocolate chip (flawless recipe). The White Chocolate Cranberry Oat cookie tasted like an old family recipe that gets passed down from generation to generation. My friend also gushed over the Cookie Butter Cookie, who had it all. It was moist, crispy on the outside, and soft and gooey on the inside. All the cookies taste exactly as their name implies, yet I recommend you keep an open mind while sampling each bigger than average cookie that is decadent, fresh, gooey and sweet. One cookie is more than enough I think to satisfy a cookie craving.

So far, Chip City Cookies in Lakeview is off to a fantastic start. In our opinion, any baked item requires three essential musts for a great successful dessert, which includes taste, texture, and density. Chip City delivers all three. I cannot think at the moment where else I can get a cookie that offers a more legendary level of richness and texture of cookies, while offering a stunning assortment and rotating menu for variety. Chip City continues to be my Chicago top pick for the ultimate cookie experience!

Photos: Jennifer Lunz unless otherwise noted

Chip City Cookies

637 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614

312-547-1142

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 10am – 11pm

*Check out the store website for more information!