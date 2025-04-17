Corktown 39’– An Edge-of-Your-Seat Political Thriller

Share the article:

Clan na Gael (CnG) is one of the center pieces in the World Premiere of John Fazakerley’s extraordinary play “Corktown ’39” currently on stage at the Matrix Theatre. Prior to writing this fascinating play, Fazakerley researched the family history which revealed that his paternal grandfather was an active member of that secret organization primarily based in Philadelphia.

L-R: Jeff Lorch, Ron Bottitta, JD Cullum in the World Premiere of John Fazakerley’s “Corktown ’39” on stage at the Matrix Theatre through Sunday,

Photo by Jeff Lorch



Tightly directed by Steven Robman, who assembled a brilliant cast of professional Broadway-caliber actors, each of whom gives a fully actualized, riveting performance that will keep you engaged until the very last word is spoken. The story hinges on the Irish Republican organization founded in the United States in the late 19th and 20th centuries. Its sole purpose was to support the Irish Republican Army’s (IRA) militant efforts to free Ireland from England’s domination. At rise, young Francis ‘Frank’ Keating (Tommy McCabe) is being dispatched to the airport by his father, Mike Keating, (Ron Bottitta) a highly placed operative in CnG, to pick up Sean Russell (JD Cullum,) head of the IRA and extremely militant with no holds barred to achieve Ireland’s independence from England. Russell has come to America to discuss a plan to kill King George V of England and Martin Connor (Jeff Lorch) has been hired to carry out the assassination.

Ann Noble and JD Cullum in the World Premiere of John Fazakerley’s “Corktown ’39” on stage at the Matrix Theatre through Sunday,

Photo by Jeff Lorch

The king planned to meet with President Roosevelt which presents the golden opportunity. Dressed in Kate Bergh’s beautiful period costumes, Kate Keating (Ann Noble) is Mike Keating’s devoted daughter and the efficient coordinator of CnG’s clandestine activities. Establishing a timeframe for the action is Mark Mendelson’s wonderful set decorated with period furniture replete with an old-fashion stand-up radio playing Kate Smith’s historic rendition of “God Bless America.” Christopher Moscatiello’s sound design, along with the Dan Weingarten’s lighting, and Bergh’s design of men’s suits and hats, catapults us into that era. Tim Flynn (Thomas Vincent Kelly) is Kate’s ex-boyfriend but still very much in love with her. He has been involved with Clan na Gael’s secret activities, although he prefers peaceful means to achieving their goals over the ongoing violence. Francis safely delivers Russell, the militant Chief of Staff of the IRA to the Keating household and in short order drinking begins honoring the hired hand Martin Connor’s (Jeff Lorch) upcoming birthday replete with a rendition of “Danny Boy.” A discussion of the assassination ensues with Russell assuring everyone that the IRA has secret operatives inside the local police force. It is pointed out that President Roosevelt will be in the car with the king putting extra pressure on the would-be assassin who, being a former sniper, says he’s not concerned about taking the shot. In a surprise moment, Russell forces himself on Kate and tries to kiss her. He wants to come to her room that night. She is angry and fends off his advances as her real attraction is to Connor, who in short order finds himself in her arms as “Stardust” plays on the radio. The last character to appear is Joe McGarrity (Peter Van Norden,) head of Clan na Gael. The discussion of Hitler comes up with McGarrity

unwilling to be associated with him in light of his plan to annihilate Jews as well as his goal to dominate Europe. Russell insists their only association with the Germans is that they supply IRA with weapons. Connor begins to have second thoughts about the murder as he doesn’t want the job if that organization is aligned with Nazi Germany. In one particularly outstanding moment Russell, in a fiery speech, addresses the “convention” making his case for being free of English rule, no matter what it takes. In the meantime, Kate’s dad catches her in a warm embrace with Connor in what is becoming a hot romance. Connor, expresses his current uncertainty about the assassination to Russell and Keating, which is not met with any approval, but they tell him to “sleep on it.” Now, there’s only one guestroom in the Keating household and dad says it is reserved for Russell, suggesting that Connor check into the nearby Hotel Normandie. Kate objects and makes up the couch for him in the living room with her father’s parting words, “I’ll leave the window open to let in fresh air.” The ensuing action is a shock and will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very last word is spoken.

L-R: Thomas Vincent Kelly, JD Cullum, Ann Noble, Ron Bottitta in the World Premiere of John Fazakerley’s “Corktown ’39” on stage at the Matrix Theatre through Sunday



The Rogue Machine has a long list of successful productions, but “Corktown ’39,” a brilliantly written political thriller, is almost in a class of its own as it illuminates a relatively unknown IRA plot. Supported by Robman’s acute direction of this most talented cast, in conjunction with the excellent technical team, results in a riveting theatrical event that you must put at the top of your must-see list.



