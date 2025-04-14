Corktown ’39 Review – A Gripping Political Thriller

Share the article:

Inspired by true events (which include a romance between an assassin and the woman in whose home he is being sheltered), playwright John Fazakerley has fashioned an absorbing political thriller about a little known Irish Republican Army (IRA) plot to assassinate the King of England. To quote the author, “In researching my own family history, I came to realize that my paternal grandfather, who lived with us in the last years of his life, was an ardent supporter and, perhaps, an active member of a secret organization known as the Clan na Gael, whose sole purpose was to support the Irish Republican Army’s militant effort to bring about independence from England. Intrigued by his association with the Clan, as it was known, I dug deeper and found out that most of the money for the Easter Rising and the Anglo-Irish War, which ended in the famous treaty negotiated by Michael Collins, was raised by the Clan mostly in Philadelphia, which in the early twentieth century was a hotbed of Irish Republican activity in America… CORKTOWN 39 dramatizes these events in an attempt to show them in a light that is relatable to a modern audience, with the purpose of sparking a debate about the morally repugnant use of terror tactics in the furtherance of what most Irish and non-Irish alike would consider a just cause.” In 2025, Rogue Machine proudly presents the world premiere of CORKTOWN ’39.

The time is early May 1939 – just months before the outbreak of WW II – and the place is a late Victorian parlor in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, known locally as Corktown. The entire story takes place over a span of four days. Mike Keating (Ron Bottitta) lives in Corktown with his adult daughter Kaitlin ‘Kate’ (Ann Noble), who is in charge of donations to “the cause” and his adolescent son Francis ‘Frank’ (Tommy McCabe). Led by the IRA militia leader Sean Russell (JD Cullum), the IRA has big plans to draw attention to their decades’ old fight to gain independence from England: they have arranged for assassin Martin Connor (Jeff Lorch) to kill the King of England during his trip to the U.S. IRA member Tim Flynn (Thomas Vincent Kelly) raises some serious questions about the plan with American Clan head Joe McGarrity (Peter Van Norden). Soon a schism may emerge among the IRA fighters as just and honorable buts heads with morality and necessity. The ethical dilemma: is it acceptable to employ terrorist tactics to achieve a noble goal? Does expedience trump morality? Under what circumstances do right and wrong do a turnaround?

Brilliantly helmed by Steven Robman, CORKTOWN’39 will have the audience sitting on the edge of their chairs as the tale based on real-life incidents unfolds. Aided by talented and experienced actors who know their business and understand their characters, CORKTOWN ’39 slowly envelops the Keating family, ardent fighters for Irish independence, while a burgeoning romance also develops to heighten the tension building in all quarters. CORKTOWN ’39 is exciting, thought-provoking, riveting, and entertaining – a must-see for audiences who want it all: Fazakerley’s excellent writing, Robman’s insightful direction, powerful thought-provoking interpretations by an especially talented ensemble cast, Mark Mendelson’s perfect scenic design – and the list could go on. Rogue Machine does it again and hits the ball out of the park. If you love good theater, don’t miss this production.

CORKTOWN runs through May 25, 2025, with performances at 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays (no performance on Monday 4/14, 4/21, and 5/12). The Rogue Machine is located in the Matrix Theatre at 7657 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046. Tickets are $60 on Saturdays and $45 seniors, $45 on Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays and $35 seniors. Students and children under 18 $25; Shows4Less on Fridays April 18 ($15+), April 25 ($20+), May 2 ($25), and May 9 ($25). For information and reservations, call 855-585-5185 or go online.