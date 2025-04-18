First-Ever ‘Culinary Weekend’ at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas Announced for April 25th – 27th

Share the article:

Recognized as one of Las Vegas’ most dynamic culinary destinations, Palms Casino Resort will host its first-ever Culinary Weekend, taking place April 25–27, 2025. Timed to coincide with the celebrated Vegas Unstripped event, the weekend-long experience showcases the chefs, creativity, and elevated offerings that have made Palms a standout in the city’s dining scene.

The three-day celebration will feature a slate of unique programming, including:

Chef Challenge (April 25-27) across Palms’ signature restaurants

(April 25-27) across Palms’ signature restaurants Grill Demo and Tasting Experience with Chef Michael Symon (April 26)

with (April 26) Vegas Unstripped at Palms Pool and the Official Vegas Unstripped After-Party at Ghostbar (April 27)

at and the at (April 27) Mai Tai Cocktail Competition at Ghostbar (April 27).

“Palms is home to some of the most talented chefs and distinctive restaurants in Las Vegas,” says Gregory Vanstone, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Palms Casino Resort.“Culinary Weekend is our opportunity to showcase that creativity and energy, while proudly hosting Vegas Unstripped and welcoming food lovers from all over the city and beyond.”

Weekend Highlights:

Chef Challenge | Friday, April 25 – Sunday, April 27

Three of Palms’ premier chefs will each debut a new signature appetizer and cocktail at their respective restaurants. Guests are invited to taste and sip their way through the property all weekend long.

Scotch 80 Prime | Chef Marty Lopez: “Scotch 80 Prime is all about quality and flavor, and I can’t wait for our guests to try what we’ve created for the challenge. The pairing really reflects who I am and where I come from.” Cocktail: Scotch 80 Gin & Juice: Awayuki Gin Calamansi G&T, Japanese Strawberry Gin | Filipino Calamansi | Local Honey | Thai Basil | Fever Tree Tonic Appetizer: Hamachi Kinilaw

Cured Yellowtail | Awayuki Gin | Fresno Chili | Calamansi | Nori Chips

“Scotch 80 Prime is all about quality and flavor, and I can’t wait for our guests to try what we’ve created for the challenge. The pairing really reflects who I am and where I come from.”

Vetri Cucina | Chef Marc Vetri “At Vetri Cucina, we’re always exploring new ways to elevate simple ingredients. The Chef Challenge is a great way to push boundaries, share something new with our guests, and celebrate the incredible culinary talent here at Palms.” Cocktail: The Vetroni: Hayman’s Citrus Gin | Luxardo Bitter Bianco | Borgogno Bianco | House Clarified Lemon Cordial | Tarragon Foam Appetizer: Saffron Rice & English Pea Arancini

Served with Taleggio Espuma



“At Vetri Cucina, we’re always exploring new ways to elevate simple ingredients. The Chef Challenge is a great way to push boundaries, share something new with our guests, and celebrate the incredible culinary talent here at Palms.” Mabel’s Bar & Q | Chef Michael Symon “Mabel’s has become a true Vegas favorite, and I’m thrilled to return for Culinary Weekend. The grill demo is one of my favorite ways to connect with guests—we’ll be cooking, telling stories and sharing a great meal together. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend at Palms.” Cocktail: The Pickler: Nelson Bros Rye | Aperol | Lemon | Pickle Juice | Firewater Bitters Appetizer: Smoked Crispy Beef Rib with Horseradish Gremolata.

“Mabel’s has become a true Vegas favorite, and I’m thrilled to return for Culinary Weekend. The grill demo is one of my favorite ways to connect with guests—we’ll be cooking, telling stories and sharing a great meal together. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend at Palms.”

Chef Michael Symon Cookbook Signing | Saturday, April 26 4PM – 5:30PM

Open to the first 200 guests who purchase a cookbook. Meet-and-greet celebrity Chef Michael Symon at Mabel’s Bar & Q! Click HERE for reservations. Tickets on sale for $35.

Chef Michael Symon Grill Demo & Tasting | Saturday, April 26 – 6:00 PM–8:00 PM

This intimate and interactive experience will be held on Mabel’s patio. Guests will enjoy a live cooking demo, receive a signed cookbook, and savor a seasonal grilled dish created by Chef Symon for the evening. Tickets are $25 and will be available through OpenTable Experiences. Click HERE for reservations.

Vegas Unstripped at Palms Pool and Vegas Unstripped After-Party at Ghostbar | Sunday, April 27

The highly anticipated chef-driven celebration returns with music, energy, and a uniquely unfiltered approach to food culture—this time poolside at Palms. Click HERE for tickets. Official Vegas Unstripped After-Party at Ghostbar from 9:00 PM – 2:00 AM.

Mai Tai Competition at Ghostbar | Sunday, April 27

Local bartenders will face off for the title of Best Mai Tai in a lively competition featuring tastings, judging, and tropical vibes.

More details, menus, and reservation links to follow. For more information and reservations, visit Palms Casino Resort.

About Palms Casino Resort

Palms Casino Resort is a trailblazer as the first Las Vegas resort fully owned and operated by a Native American tribe. With 766 hotel rooms and suites across two towers, Palms offers a dynamic mix of bars and restaurants including the acclaimed steakhouse Scotch 80 Prime, the popular A.Y.C.E Buffet, and celebrity chef-driven eateries including Mabel’s Bar & Q by Chef Michael Symon and sky-high dining at Vetri Cucina from Chef Marc Vetri. Awarded USA Today’s Best US Casino, Palms is home to a redesigned 95,000-square-foot casino, live entertainment venues, a pool oasis, and unique lifestyle experiences. Amenities also include free valet and self-parking, The Pearl (a 2,500-seat concert theater), Ghostbar Rooftop Lounge, The Spa & Salon, the Brenden Theatre 14-screen cinema, over 190,000 square feet of meeting space, and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums. Palms features innovative suites like the Hardwood Suite for basketball fans, the Kingpin Suite for bowling enthusiasts, and many more theme suites. The Sky Villa suites, with masterful artwork, private pools and terraces, and breathtaking views of the Strip, provide unmatched luxury for unforgettable experiences.

Located just west of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road, Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA), an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

For more details, visit palms.com