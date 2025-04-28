Step Into Hollywood’s Most Glamorous Derby Day Party at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

Share the article:

Get ready to don your finest Derby attire and sip on mint juleps in style—The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is rolling out the red carpet for its spectacular rooftop Hollywood Derby Day Party! Taking place on Saturday, May 3, from 12:00 to 7:00 PM, this high-energy celebration brings the glamour of the Kentucky Derby to the heart of Los Angeles. With breathtaking rooftop views, craft cocktails, live entertainment, and big-screen race coverage, it’s the ultimate way to celebrate Derby Day in Hollywood fashion.

The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood invites locals and visitors alike to don their most extravagant hats, bold bow ties, and Derby Day best for the Hollywood Derby Day Party — a high-energy, fashion-forward celebration with signature LA flair.

Hosted by beloved Hollywood entertainer Billy Francesca and the ever-glamorous Derby Divas, the all-day affair transforms the hotel’s iconic i|O Rooftop into a scene straight out of Churchill Downs. Guests will enjoy a full lineup of live entertainment, including DJ sets by DJ PK and DJ Beau Byron, alongside performances by an all-star drag lineup including Mylique E. Faucett, Shanita Blunt, Karen Beaches, Kay Bebe Queue, and Rico TV. Expect music, movement, and non-stop energy from when the gates open to the final toast.

Rooftop Sunset (Credit – The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood)

Guests can enjoy BBQ bites, elegant hors d’oeuvres, themed cocktails, and signature Mint Juleps all afternoon. Best-dressed contests will be held throughout the day, allowing guests to win prizes and show off their Derby style. With sweeping views of the Hollywood skyline, vibrant décor, and a crowd ready to celebrate, The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood’s Derby Day Party is poised to be one of LA’s standout spring events.

