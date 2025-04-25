Discover Sand, Serenity, and Southern Hospitality at Hilton Sandestin Beach, Golf Resort & Spa

Share the article:

Take a walk on Miramar Beach at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa.

Photo credit: Mira Temkin

As a Chicago-based traveler who frequently visits Florida, I’d never been to the Emerald Coast before. Big mistake, because there on the Gulf of Mexico lie miles of exquisite beach, gourmet dining, and tons of shopping. Undergoing a $35 million renovation last year in celebration of its 40th anniversary, the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa blends upscale amenities with a laid-back vibe.

Nestled along the sugar-white Miramar Beach on Florida’s Panhandle, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa is more than just an aquatic wonderland. It’s a sophisticated retreat where Gulf-front luxury meets Southern charm to create the ultimate family-friendly resort, the only property in the area that’s directly on the beach.

View from my room at Hilton Sandestin. Photo credit: Mira Temkin

I walked into my suite in the Emerald Tower and was wowed by the panoramic views of the turquoise beach and pools some 15 stories below. With bunk beds, a refrigerator, a microwave, and a pull-out couch, this was the perfect accommodation for families. I loved sitting on my balcony, sipping a glass of Chardonnay or enjoying morning coffee with the sun and sand beckoning.

Families flock to the Hilton Sandestin for good reason. With multiple indoor and outdoor pools, six dining choices, and activities for the holidays, it’s easy to balance fun for the kids with a little rest and relaxation for the parents. And they offer babysitting services. If you’re thinking about a family reunion, check out their recreation team to help you plan the activities.

Endless Dining Choices

Let’s start with breakfast at Sandcastles Restaurant where you can indulge in the scrumptious buffet or order off the menu. Choose from an omelet/waffle station, fresh fruit, muffins, and more. When you’re poolside, hit Picnix Poolside Market for casual fare, pizza, and ice cream. Or head to Barefoot’s Beachside Bar & Grill for fresh salads, sandwiches, and refreshing cocktails, all with a warm side of Gulf breeze. Recommended are fresh Gulf Shrimp tacos.

Fare at Barefoot Beachside Bar & Grill. Photo credit: Hilton Sandestin.

For dinner, look at all the options. If you’re craving sushi and your kids want Chicken Tenders, you can have both! The resort offers a “three-menus-in-one” concept in Sandcastles Restaurant to order across the menus, so kids can dig into their favorites, while adults select more sophisticated entrees. That’s why it’s called an “American Family Bistro!”

Tableside prepataton at Seagar’s Prime Steaks. Photo credit: Mira Temkin

The pièce de résistance is Seagar’s Prime Steaks & Seafood, Northwest Florida’s only AAA Four-Diamond steakhouse. This Gulf-to-table restaurant serves up a delicious menu of fresh seafood and mouth-watering steaks. The service was unparalleled and the filet mignon divine — seared to perfection and accompanied by a robust wine list. Seagar’s is known for its tableside preparations, so be sure to order the Caesar Salad or Bananas Foster and watch the maestro at work!

Prime Bone-in Ribeye at Seagar’s. Photo credit: Mira Temkin

Spa Treatments Raises Rejuvenation to an Artform

Relax in the zero gravity chair at Serenity Spa. Photo credit: Hilton Sandestin.

Indulge in the resort’s award-winning, full-service Serenity by the Sea, which offers innovative spa treatments, a nail and hair salon, and a fitness center. Try the advanced Prism Red Light Therapy Pad, designed to boost wellness in just 30 minutes, or pamper your skin with the Serenity O2 Oxygen Facial for a glowing look. My traveling companions raved about the Serenity Relaxation Massage. Before or after your treatment, relax in the spa’s steam room, sauna, and whirlpools.

Tee Up at Four Championship Courses

Challenge your skills on the greens by playing at one of the four championship courses: Raven, Burnt Pine, Baytowne, and The Links. Some of the courses have exquisite views of the water as you hit the scenic fairways.

Mega-Shopping Right Across the Street

The Hilton Sandestin offers a complimentary tram shuttle to the Village of Baytowne Wharf, which looks like a quaint New England Fishing Village, filled with restaurants, bars, and boutiques. I loved walking on the boardwalk and oohing and aahing at the boats in dock. Look for additional upscale shopping along Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach with retailers like Lululemon, J. Jill, Kendra Scott, and more.

Shopping at Baytowne Wharf. Photo credit: Mira Temkin

Views of the boats at Baytowne Wharf. Photo credit: Mira Temkin

As the sun set, we enjoyed a beach bonfire while roasting S’mores. I truly did not want to leave, so I lingered a little longer on my balcony, taking in the salty air and recording the view to memory. Hilton Sandestin had offered more than a vacation—it had given me a touch of luxury and a glimpse of paradise. I can’t wait to go back!

Bonfire and Smores on the Beach. Photo credit: Mira Temkin

For reservations, go to hiltonsandestinbeach.com or call 850-267-9600.