Easter Happenings in Southern California

As the vibrant colors of spring begin to bloom, Southern California is buzzing with exciting Easter happenings that promise to delight both locals and visitors alike. From festive egg hunts nestled in lush parks to extravagant parades along sun-kissed beaches, the region offers a perfect blend of family-friendly activities and cultural celebrations. Whether you’re looking for a classic Easter brunch with a coastal view or a unique twist on the traditional, Southern California is the place to be this holiday season. Splash Magazines Worldwide takes a look at some of the most anticipated events that will make your Easter unforgettable in 2025.

Egg-stra Tea-rrific Easter Afternoon Tea

Guests and local Angelenos are invited to a whimsical Easter-inspired Afternoon Tea with stunning city views. Indulge in a delightful spread of festive sweets, savory bites, and premium teas (both hot and iced) – all with a touch of springtime magic. Think colorful confections, elegant tea blends, a sprinkle of holiday charm, and of course, festive decor.

When: Saturday April 19 & Sunday April 20

Saturday April 19 & Sunday April 20 Where: Boxwood Sitting Room

Boxwood Sitting Room Time: 12.30pm – 3.30pm

12.30pm – 3.30pm Cost: $84 per person ($42 for guests under 12)

$84 per person ($42 for guests under 12) Menu: here

here Reservations: Can be booked via OpenTable. For parties of 6 or more, contact Reservations at 310-358-7794 or email dd ****@th***********.c om

Egg-stravagant Rooftop Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt

Hop on up to the Rooftop at The London West Hollywood for an Easter weekend brunch with Easter decorations, Instagrammable photo opps, and cookie decorating for kids – all paired with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills and LA skyline. Guests and locals will find a delectable a la carte menu from the hotel’s Executive Chef Anthony Keene, and on Sunday only, kids (and kids at heart) can enjoy a special appearance by the Easter Bunny along with an Easter Egg Hunt on Hampton Court at 9:30am and 12:30pm. Please note you must have dining reservations or be a hotel guest to participate.

When: Saturday April 19 & Sunday April 20

Saturday April 19 & Sunday April 20 Where: Rooftop East Pool Deck

Rooftop East Pool Deck Time: Seatings start at 10:30am; last seating is at 1:30pm

Seatings start at 10:30am; last seating is at 1:30pm Menu: here

here Reservations can be booked via OpenTable. For parties of 6 or more, contact Reservations at 310-358-7794 or email dd ****@th***********.c om

Spring is here, and with it so is brunch season! BOA Steakhouse’s Easter Brunch in Manhattan Beach serves up brunch buffet style from 11 am – 3 pm and will feature breakfast favorites, a seafood bar, carving stations, signature hot sides, fresh salads, and desserts. See the full menu below; a la carte menu options will not be available. Pricing is $85/person + $65/children under 11, with add-ons available such as oysters and caviar, and drinks available separately.

Reservations are recommended and available at: https://sevn.ly/xa1nwhz8.