Germany Kent honored in 2025 class of Legacy Builders in LA County for Social Impact, Advocacy and Philanthropy

Share the article:

The Legacy Builder Awards is an annual celebration that honors remarkable individuals and organizations whose exceptional dedication and leadership have created lasting positive change in their community and are hailed as champions who inspire and empower others.

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, the event celebrated leaders across Southern California who are making their mark and leaving a legacy. Luminary social activist Germany Kent was honored in the 2025 class of Legacy Builders in Los Angeles County and bestowed the Medal of Honor from the Legacy Builder Awards at the annual gala. This year’s theme was “Grit and Grace” and celebrated “Community Champions Who Inspire.”

Germany Kent inspires global transformation through her leadership, philanthropy, and social influence



In honor of her local and global social impact, achievements and contributions, Kent was also recognized by U.S. Senator Adam Schiff, Congresswoman Linda Sanchez, Senator Ben Allen, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, and Assemblyman Mike Gipson.



As a “people’s choice” Honoree, she was chosen by her peers. Kent has contributed to social change and community impact through her activism, and philanthropy. She has been recognized globally for her humanitarian contributions and her work in media, entertainment, and advocacy.

Her lifetime of work with local charities and nonprofits, and mentoring, was highlighted as part of her selection for the prestigious honor.

Dubbed a history maker and game changer, the titles befit the powerhouse media professional who is at the forefront of innovation, challenging existing norms, introducing groundbreaking changes, and making a significant impact.

Kent has had a transformative impact on community service efforts and society at large. She has made significant contributions through her impactful volunteering more recently with the California wildfire recovery efforts, improving the lives of those around her, leading the charge, and inspiring change. We caught up with Kent to get her feedback on recent developments.

“Be transparent. Let’s build a community that allows hard questions and honest conversations so we can stir up transformation in one another,” Kent says.

She is a fervent supporter of the American Red Cross and helps to promote giving by using her social channels to aid in fundraising efforts. In addition to helping to prepare food and care packages for homeless and disadvantaged people in the area, she has been leading the charge confronting the most critical issues facing our community.

Kent says, “Commit yourself to being a trusted voice of light and truth. Reach back and help somebody and stay committed to being the change you want to see in the world.

Global Impact Influencer Germany Kent speaks at the Global Christian Professional Women’s Association Conference headlined by Anne Graham Lotz, Billy Graham’s daughter

The Hall of Famer is a renowned national media pundit and global impact influencer who has helped to change perspectives, break barriers, and be a voice for the voiceless. She is also credited with sparking international conversations and has had a profound impact on literature, culture, and social justice.

“Reach out and help others. If you have the power to make someone happy, do it. Be a vessel, be the change, be the difference, or be the inspiration. Shine your light as an example. The world needs more of that,” Kent said.

She has been tapped to speak, host, provide commentary, and offer insight as an expert at high-profile global and national conferences, conventions, summits, symposiums and media outlets such as Business Insider South Africa and National Public Radio. Germany was selected by Starfish Media Group chairwoman Soledad O’Brien as a panelist to empower girls for the first national PowHERful Enrichment Conference funded by Spanx’s founder Billionaire Sara Blakely.

She is committed to increasing diversity and fostering support for literacy programs for which she has been recognized by Literacy Matters. She has been credited with fostering a positive environment in the digital era with her advocacy for social media etiquette on the national stage. Kent has also become an authoritative voice on breaking the stigma and systemic stereotypes for those experiencing homelessness helping to secure resources. She has organized mental health initiatives, volunteered at shelters, and donated hundreds of hours to worthy community partners.

“There are lots of reasons why people don’t volunteer in their community, feeling useless shouldn’t be one of them,” Kent said.

She has also partnered with organizations transforming communities for more complex and comprehensive methods benefiting suicide prevention, integrating efforts with alliances such as 988 Lifeline Charity Event and The Midnight Mission to increase awareness.

“When you have a purpose you don’t question whether your life matters,” says Kent. When you focus on being the best person you can be, you draw the best possible life, love, and opportunities to you.

Photos are courtesy of Luxe Media Associates/StarStonePress Media Group