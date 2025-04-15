Hear Eric Shifrin at the Emerald Hour Lounge, Shashi Hotel, Mountain View

Share the article:

Not long ago, on a drive to Mendocino with my colleague, Jessica Levant, I was introduced to the music of Eric Shifrin, a well-known jazz pianist whose music was on her car playlist. A few weeks ago, Jessie and I were headed in a different direction and learned we would be close to Mountain View, California where we could hear Eric in person and I could meet him. He has been providing music in the Emerald Hour Lounge at the Shashi Hotel, Mountain View on Wednesdays and Saturdays since the beginning of 2025.

Eric Shifrin creating magical music, Photo: Jessica Levant

I was delighted to meet Eric and learn about his what it is like to provide music for visitors to the hotel. Eric shared:

Have you seen any changes in the hotel or the guests during the time you have played here?

Not so far, there is a steady turnover of clientele, lots of meetings and groups.

What is your favorite part of being in this particular hotel?

The staff is VERY friendly and supportive, food is great, and the room sounds good with the piano!

While visiting the Shashi Hotel, Jessie and I had a light dinner off the bar menu which was exceptionally good. We wandered around the main floor where there are restaurants, small and larger meeting rooms, a casual bar, wine display, and more, all dotted with live green plants . I also had the opportunity of talking with the General Manager, Justin Rodriguez, and learned more about the hotel.

In the Shashi Lobby, photo: Jessica Levant

Shashi Hotel opened in May of 2021. It is unique, although there are thoughts of future expansion. The hotel is in a very distinct location, ideally situated for both the business and the leisure traveler. The website states: “Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, Shashi Hotel is walking distance to Google HQ, Intuit & Microsoft. Just a 15-minute drive from Meta HQ, Apple, LinkedIn & Moffett Park. It is steps from Shoreline Park with over 50 miles of walking & biking trails, sailing and kayaking, Shoreline Golf Links, Shoreline Amphitheater, Computer History Museum, Century Theatres, Cafés & Restaurants.”

Shashi’s first floor restaurant, Photo: Jessica Levant

Justin also answered additional questions.

Do you have any specific kinds of guests that you are trying to serve?

We pride ourselves in having a wide variety of amenities and services as well several food and beverage outlets in order to serve every kind of guest’s needs.

What are the most outstanding features of this hotel?

We have three food and beverage outlets as well as a heated pool, jacuzzi, steam room and dry sauna.

We were impressed with some lovely individual touches as we wandered on the first floor, such as the healthy live plants that softened and energized the industrial-look design of the cement walls. The well designed individual work spaces with bright walls and furniture and no distracting décor looked like a perfect place to work.

A comfortable work space, photo: Jessica Levant

Shashi hotel is continuing to develop, with an additional restaurant under construction. This is a perfect for a drink, a meal, and the chance to enjoy Eric Shifrin’s music and friendly patter to enhance your visit. It’s location makes it an appealing place to stay. Do check it out!