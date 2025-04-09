Hollywood Bowl Prolaims “We <3 LA” With a Special Concert

Share the article:

There is no better place to celebrate the spirit of Los Angeles than the Hollywood Bowl. An institution that has welcomed music lovers for over a century, the Bowl is an iconic venue where all the greats have played, and many VIP guests have watched in awe. But on April 1, 2025 the Bowl hosted some of its most esteemed audience members of all time, first responders and fire victims from the Eaton and Palisades fires. One of the worst natural disasters of our time swept through Los Angeles in January, wiping out over 16,000 structures, including homes, schools, churches and businesses. One thing it didn’t wipe out was the spirit of the city. At a time of toughness, LA residents and visitors near and far showed resilience. First responders, including firemen, police officers, utility workers and civic employees rushed into the places most people were fleeing, doing their best to save as much as possible and keep residents safe. Following the initial destruction volunteers have continued to work around the clock to help those affected, whether that’s providing a meal, new clothing or sifting through the ashes to find cherished mementos. In the last 3 months communities throughout Los Angeles have endured tremendous loss, but at the same time have seen the best in its people.

The Bowl beautifully lit for a special concer for first repondsers and LA fire victims at the Hollywood Bowl (Photographs taken by Farah Sosa at the Hollywood Bowl, provided courtesy of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association)

LA Philharmonic conductor, Gustavo Dudamel with his orchestra and guest performers on stage at the Hollywood Bowl (Photographs taken by Farah Sosa at the Hollywood Bowl, provided courtesy of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association)

Talented musicians and singers united for a special concert for first responders and fire victims, showing how much WE <3 LA! The concert had one simple goal – to bring people together in hope and harmony. It was a night that reminded attendees what the Hollywood Bowl was truly built for. LA Philharmonic conductor, Gustavo Dudamel led his orchestra in one beautiful song after another, and told guests, “our music is our gift to you, something we can provide for hope and connection.” Nothing in the world heals us and inspires us quite like music does. This special concert offered respite for first responders and those affected by the fire, a moment of musical peace.

Christina Aguilera performs during the We <3 LA concert at the Hollywood Bowl on April 1, 2025 (Photographs taken by Farah Sosa at the Hollywood Bowl, provided courtesy of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association)

“When we’re confronted with the worst, our community proves they can come together for the greater good. Our communities are resilient. We will rise, rebuild and recover, and move forward stronger, more hopeful and more united than before,” said Los Angeles Fifth District Supervisor, Kathryn Barger. Barger represents Altadena and the Hollywood Hills, both of which saw fire destruction and loss. Lindsay Horvath, LA County’s Third District Supervisor, who oversees the Pacific Palisades and Malibu, who also experienced tremendous destruction, quoted Prince, stating “music holds things together.” The Hollywood Bowl is a Los Angeles County park, and was the perfect place to bring together the people who held the city together in the wake of disaster, to sit under the stars and enjoy a night of beautiful music.

Kathryn Barger and Lindsay Horvath onstage at the Hollywood Bowl (Photographs taken by Farah Sosa

at the Hollywood Bowl, provided courtesy of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association)

The LA Philharmonic performs for the We <3 LA concert on April 1, 2025 (Photographs taken by Farah Sosa at the Hollywood Bowl, provided courtesy of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association)

While Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic played plenty of classical favorites, they also showcased many scores from film composing legend, John Williams. There truly is no better way to celebrate Los Angeles than with the musical scores to the movies that made Hollywood. The LA Phil played hits such as Jurassic Park, Jaws, Star Wars and Harry Potter, all of which had the audience smiling from ear to ear and swaying to the music. Special guests for the WE <3 LA concert included Christina Aguilera, who effortlessly belted out powerfully moving songs that brought many to tears. Dudamel’s close friend and infamous cellist, Yo-Yo Ma graced the audience with a lovely solo, an Altadena resident joined the LA Phil on piano for a few songs and a local high school marching band opened the show. It was a musical night most won’t soon forget. And most important, a reminder of hope and love as the city emerges from tragedy.

For more information about the Hollywood Bowl and to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit hollywoodbowl.com.

To learn more about volunteer and donation opportunities for the Eaton and Palisades fires, visit Samaritan’s Purse, Home Bank LA, American Red Cross or World Central Kitchen. (Many more opportunities exist. Search for more on your preferred web browser.)