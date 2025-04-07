Jane Eyre Review – Charlotte Bronte’s Gothic Tale

Share the article:

Adapted by Elizabeth Williamson from the classic novel by Charlotte Bronte – a novelist and poet and the oldest of the three literary Bronte sisters – JANE EYRE combines mystery, romance, thrills, and chills in a way that was uniquely Gothic and stemming from a vivid and decidedly feminist imagination. In 2025, A Noise Within presents this iconic Gothic story. Presented as an autobiography from the female point of view, Charlotte Bronte’s JANE EYRE broke new ground when she had the protagonist – female, no less – speak directly to the audience about her hopes, feelings, and dreams. Of course, JANE EYRE was not an autobiography and did not represent Charlotte’s real life. In 1847 when Charlotte was 31 years old, JANE EYRE was published under the male pseudonym Currer Bell (C for Charlotte and Bell for her father’s middle name) and became in immediate success.

Jeanne Syquia and Frederick Stuart – Photo by Craig Schwartz

Artistic director Geoff Elliott opined that “I read the adaptation first, having never read the novel, and I couldn’t put it down – it set me on fire…it’s a deeply affecting love story that’s also a Gothic horror tale, at once stirring, terrifying, with an impending sense of violence, and, in the end, uplifting. Williamson did a remarkable job of distilling the novel, which I’ve since read three times, into a sweeping fast-moving two hours that moves like a river.”

Jeanne Syquia – Photo by Craig Schwartz

The time is the middle of the nineteenth century, and the place is the English countryside. Jane (Jeanne Syquia) is an orphan with no family and few prospects when she decides to work as a governess for the brooding Edward Rochester (Frederick Stuart) at Thornfield Hall, a dark and gloomy estate which harbors many secrets – but to the 18-year-old Jane, also represents an odd sort of freedom and personal fulfillment. As dark secrets begin to emerge, Jane becomes increasingly involved in Edward Rochester’s life – until the two become inextricably tied together in a dance which may lead to death.

Deborah Strang, Jeanne Syquia (seated), and Trisha Miller – Photo by Craig Schwartz

Skillfully helmed by Geoff Elliott, JANE EYRE is a fascinating adaptation which subtly and effectively exhibits the effects of over 150 years of cultural and societal evolution and revolution since the novel was originally written. Despite her youth, poverty, and less-than-desirable social status, Jane is portrayed as a tough cookie indeed as she brazenly navigates the cold and wind-swept waters marking her journey to adulthood. Kudos to Syquia, who is almost never off the stage during the show’s two hours. Williamson’s adaptation also allows for some humor to creep into the Gothic tale. In fact, this adaptation of the novel might benefit from being just a bit more Gothic in tone. At the same time, the talented cast does an excellent job of portraying the nearly two dozen characters in the piece (six of eight cast members play multiple roles).

Frederick Stuart and Jeanne Syquia – Photo by Craig Schwartz

Frederica Nascimento’s scenic design proves to be flexible and fits right in with Angela Balogh Calin’s period costumes and Tony Valdes’s wig and make-up designs. Ken Booth’s lighting and Robert Oriol’s sound keep the setting from becoming overly minimalist. The huge number of JANE EYRE fans will adore the presentation – and even those who have never read the novel will find the play frequently gripping and always entertaining.

Frederick Stuart – Photo by Craig Schwartz

JANE EYRE runs through April 20, 2025, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays (no Saturday matinee on 3/29/25). A Noise Within is located at 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107. Tickets start at $41.50 (students start at $20; Pay What You Choose start at $20 (available online beginning the Monday prior to that performance; discounts available for groups of 10 or more). For information and reservations, call 626-356-3100 or go online.