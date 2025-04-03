Jodie Turner-Smith, Tamron Hall, Genesis Rodriguez Attend The Cut’s How I Get it Done Live Panel in NYC

Share the article:

Recently The Cut brought their ‘How I Get it Done’ live panel to New York City which featured an engaging conversation about being a working woman in the entertainment industry with panelists Jodie Turner-Smith, Tamron Hall, Gensis Rodriguez, and Paramount+ Executive Michelle Garcia, moderated by The Cut’s Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples at NeueHouse Madison Square.

Jodie Turner-Smith Attends The Cut’s ‘How I Get it Done’ Live Panel in New York City Presented by Paramount+. Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Cut

Building on The Cut’s highly successful editorial column, “How I Get It Done” is a live event series celebrating women’s empowerment in an intimate setting designed to facilitate personal connections and career growth. Discussions last night centered around ambition and how women manage their careers and their daily lives. The series has featured esteemed guests including Kyra Sedgwick, Phoebe Robinson, Natasha Lyonne, Aidy Bryant, Padma Lakshmi, and so many more.

(L-R) Jodie Turner-Smith, Tamron Hall, Lindsay Peoples, Michelle Garcia and Genesis Rodriguez attend The Cut’s How I Get It Done, presented By Paramount+, at NeueHouse Cinema on March 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Cut). Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Cut



(L-R) Jodie Turner-Smith, Tamron Hall, and Genesis Rodriguez Attend The Cut’s ‘How I Get it Done’ Live Panel in New York City Presented by Paramount+. Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Cut

The “Bad Monkey” actress has had quite the 2025 thus far. From the hit show, “The Agency” to major films like “A Big Bold Beautiful World,” and “Tron 3,” Turner-Smith shed light on how she manages it all.