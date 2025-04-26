MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy Introduces New Perks for Event Planners and Attendees

Share the article:

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy®, the brand created by MGM Resorts International and Marriott International, today announces two additional Marriott Bonvoy earning opportunities to be offered at the brand’s destinations. Marriott Bonvoy Events offers rewards-eligible meeting and event planners who book new contracted group business at the resorts the opportunity to earn Marriott Bonvoy points. Additionally, individual Marriott Bonvoy members who stay and pay independently as part of a qualifying event will be eligible to earn loyalty benefits. Both opportunities pave the way for event planners and attendees to earn Marriott Bonvoy points and Elite Night Credits.

MGM Grand – Meetings and Conventions – Boardroom (Photo Courtesy MGM Resorts International)

“Our collaboration with Marriott Bonvoy brings added value and enhances the overall event experience,” said Stephanie Glanzer, Chief Sales Officer & SVP of MGM Resorts. “Event planners can now earn Marriott Bonvoy benefits on new contracted business booked through any MGM Resorts group channel, and we’re proud to extend the opportunity to earn Marriott Bonvoy benefits to individual event attendees as well. It’s a meaningful advancement in our shared vision to transform hospitality through exceptional events and rewards.”

Designed for both business and social gatherings, the Marriott Bonvoy Events program and new individual group attendee benefits unlock exclusive perks for planners and attendees of qualifying events.

Marriott Bonvoy Events:

Earn While You Plan. Meeting and event planners who book new contracted business through an MGM Resorts group sales channel are eligible to earn Marriott Bonvoy points at participating MGM Collection destinations throughout Las Vegas and domestically. Marriott Bonvoy members can earn two points per $1 USD on qualifying charges such as master-billed guest rooms and catering, and members can earn 1 Elite Night Credit for every 20 room nights actualized – up to 20 Elite Night Credits per event.

Individual Group Attendee Earning:

Stay With Perks. Marriott Bonvoy members who stay and pay independently as part of a qualifying meeting or event can earn 10 Marriott Bonvoy points per $1 USD on qualifying charges including room rate, mini-bar, and in-room dining. Members also will receive Elite Night Credits and enjoy tier-based benefits aligned with their Marriott Bonvoy status at MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy destinations.

Earn More Rewards. Individual attendees who are also MGM Rewards members can earn MGM Rewards Points and Tier Credits on eligible spending including dining, spa, and more, in addition to their Marriott Bonvoy benefits.

For full program details, including eligibility and retroactive earning policies, visit the Marriott Bonvoy Events site or view FAQs here. For more information on MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, click here.

Luxor – Meetings and Conventions – Ballroom (Photo Courtesy MGM Resorts International)

