MSC World America Dazzles in Miami Debut

By Gerry Barker

Photos/Video by Gerry Barker



In a week where 12,000 travel professionals came to Miami Beach for the annual Seatrade Conference, MSC managed to grab most of the spotlight.



Not only did they debut the world’s largest cruise terminal at Port Miami, but also showcased their newest ship, the LNG (liquified natural gas)-powered MSC World America, which made her inaugural cruise from Miami on April 9.



The ship’s aft The Promenade area

The Geneva-based company, already a behemoth in world shipping and the dominant cruise player in Europe, is continuing her aggressive pursuit of the North American market with the launch of MSC World America, the second ship in the World Class category (MSC World Europa debuted in 2021). Its 22 decks can accomodate up to 6,764 passengers, along with 2,138 crew.



Entering the MSC terminal Inside the MSC terminal

It all started at the new MSC Terminal AA in Port Miami — a 4-story, 492,678-square foot facility that can host up to three cruise ships at the same time and process 36,000 passengers a day. It boasts the latest technology, including 18 biometric face pods for digital identification to streamline the boarding process, and 42 luggage screening machines.



You’ll want to wear comfortable shoes. In the world’s largest cruise terminal, there’s a lot of ground to cover from check-in to stepping on the ship. But that’s okay, because once you are on this masterpiece of design and technology, prepare to be amazed and hit with sensory overload.



To celebrate the occasion, MSC pulled out all the stops, flying in press and media from around the world, along with travel advisors, company executives and others for a three-night sailing to their private island, Ocean Cay. Also onboard were celebrities Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom, the stars of the MSC “Let’s Holiday” ad campaign that premiered at the Super Bowl.



Ms. Barrymore is in fact the ship’s godmother, and had the honor of cutting the ribbon that led to the ceremonial crashing of a champagne bottle against the ship’s hull. Officially named and christened, MSC World America was ready to make her first official sailing.



As a guest, it’s hard to know just where to start. With dozens of bars, lounges and dining venues — including six specialty restaurants — plus world-class shops, entertainment, a sports complex that includes a ropes course, pickleball and bumper cars, not to mention an aquapark featuring a trap door slide and another that employs VR technology, there’s plenty to discover.



You might want to start with a walk down the World Promenade, with its ever-changing projection ceiling several stories above your head displaying skin divers and fish swimming. The dramatic, Y-shaped, open-air aft is framed by towering columns of LED lighting. The ship is, in a word, stunning, and beautifully designed.



Select your deck The elevator does the rest

Speaking of which, the design team has done a good job of integrating the latest technology. Take the elevators, for example. You choose the floor where you are going on a panel, which then instructs you what elevator to take. Inside, there are no buttons to press — only a designation for “accepted calls” and off you go. No more kids pressing all the buttons.



Aquapark Kids Splash Pool LEGO Parade

Then again, kids and teens will be too busy for that — they have their own area: Doremiland. Tailored for ages 6 months to 17 years old, it covers 10,000 square feet, featuring live entertainment and the LEGO Family Zone (plus a LEGO parade). Kids also have their own waterpark on the Aquadeck.



If you crave some excitement with your holiday, you’ll want to head for The Cliffhanger. Perched 160 feet above the water on deck 20, it’s just like the swing set you had in your backyard, except this one is extended over the side of the ship. I found it part exhilerating, part scary and unlike my backyard set, wasn’t wishing it would go higher. Need more? Head to the Jaw Drop, the longest dry slide at sea. You end up 11 stories down from where you started.



Deluxe Balcony Stateroom The bath Stateroom hallway

There are over 2,600 staterooms on MSC World America. We had a deluxe balcony cabin on deck 15. At around 180 square feet, with a king-sized bed, it was snug, but had a generous number of outlets, both US and European. Still, it never hurts to throw in a converter and a power strip just in case.



Floatation room Spa pool/waterfall Snow room

If you opt for the MSC Yacht Club, you have access to a private lounge, sundeck and pool, as well as 24/7 butler and concierge service and a private restaurant, plus priority check-in and check-out. For those who could use a little pampering and wellness, the ship’s spa is just the ticket. Along with the sauna, there’s a snow room, a floatation room, a thermal suite and pool/waterfall to “calm your monkey mind,” as they say on “White Lotus.”



Gelato Elixir Mixology cocktails Kaito Teppanyaki

Despite its size, you are never far from food or drink. There are two large buffet areas up-top, as well as two large main dining rooms, and a variety of specialty venues offering ice cream, gelato, coffee, confections, pizza and burgers. We were happy to learn food is available until 2 am. At Kaito Teppanyaki, one of the specialty restaurants, we enjoyed sushi with a culinary show of knife mastery. For cocktails, our favorite spots were Dolce Vita, Elixir Mixology Bar and the Zen Bar.



Entertainment happens all over the ship. The main event was “Diry Dancing — The Concert,” staged in the World Theater. The Panorama Lounge was rocking out with “Queen Symphonic,” featuring the music of Queen. Our cruise also featured a concert by Gloria “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” Estefan, and the Incredible Pyrodrones Show, where choreographed drones lit up the sky above the Miami skyline with shapes of flamingos and fireworks.



Guest Deborah Hamilton-Lynne investigates the secret of the phone booth

You may want to pay special attention to the red British phone booth on deck 6. More than a mere phone booth, it serves as the entrance is a secret speakeasy bar located somewhere below. It seems only a very select few get invited, either through a special token or a secret message. We didn’t make the cut, so let me know how it was if you get there.



MSC World America docked in Ocean Cay

Ocean Cay entrance Ocean Cay lighthouse Marine Conservation Center

MSC had more big news to share on their private island, Ocean Cay. Officials from the Bahamas were on hand to cut the ribbon on the new Marine Conservation Center, dedicated to preserving the coral reefs and protecting sea life.



Ocean Cay was also the setting for the White Party. Guests were encouraged to wear all white and party down on the beach, where bonfires lit up the night and a DJ played pulsating music. Nearby, a 100-foot lighthouse gave us a dazzling light display of its own.



Botanic Garden pool area Mar Azul pool Greek specialty restaurant The Jaw Drop dry slide “Dirty Dancing” performers

Three days isn’t enough to experience all MSC World America has to offer. Going forward, from her home port of Miami she will be doing 7-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. They offer a number of packages and options to choose from, so be sure and do your homework beforehand for the cruise that’s right for you. First-timers would do well to consult with a travel advisor, who can help guide you through the process.



Looking ahead, MSC World Asia is scheduled to launch during the winter of 2026-27, with initial cruises in the Mediterranean, while MSC World Atlantic is set to debut in 2027-28 from Port Canaveral, Florida.



In the meantime, take it from Drew and Orlando and chart a course to “Let’s Holiday.”

(Our thanks to MSC for hosting us on MSC World America)