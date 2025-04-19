Nesoff Nominated For Author Of The year By The International Impact Book Awards

Share the article:

Former New Milford council president, Bob Nesoff, has racked up another honor for his novel, Spyder Hole. The book, about terrorists attempting to set off nuclear weapons in New York and London was name winner in the International Impact Book Award over more than 100 entries.

Now Nesoff has been nominated for the prestigious honor of “Author of the Year,” by the International Impact Book Awards.

Nesoff, a career journalist who was a reporter for The Record and the Newark News also wrote for several New York Magazines. He was Executive Editor of New York Lifestyles Magazine.

As a journalist he and his late wife, Sandy Nesoff traveled the world from China and Africa through Europe, the South Pacific as well as the United States. He said that these travels allowed him to use destinations he is familiar with to make the book more believable and exciting.

Nesoff, a non-combat Army veteran who was a staff sergeant in the elite Special Forces (Green Berets) used his training to infuse Spyder Hole with a more topical story. The world today is facing violent demonstrations, especially on college campuses, not seen since the 1960s. He was named Adjutant of the Paramus American Legion and is now a member of the Rochelle Park American Legion.

Spyder Hole book cover

Spyder Hole has received high and unanimous praise from book reviewers. Good Reads Reviews rated Spyder Hole 5 stars and called it “…one of the best espionage thrillers…” Maj. General Thomas Needham (Ret.) who is a decorated Vietnam veteran and also served as a Green Beret, compared Spyder Hole to “Indiana Jones. He said: “It had me waiting for the next chapter to see what the CIA, Mossad and MI6 operative were up to.”

He is also author of “A History Lovers Guide To Bergen County,” published by History Press Division of Arcadia Publishers.

As a newspaper reporter, Nesoff was the recipient of more than 40 journalism awards from several organizations. He has been named to Who’s Who In American and Who’s Who in the Media and Communications since 1998. He served as president of the North Jersey Press Association and the Working Press Association of New Jersey. He was founding president of the North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) today one of the preeminent national journalism organizations.

Nesoff has always been in the middle of the action, covering the riots in 1998 in Englewood and Newark. In Croatia after the shooting supposedly had stopped, he was in the ancient city of Dubrovnik near a team of soldiers in a field above the city. It turned out he was watching them clear as mine field and he was in the range should one have gone off. But he was able to get a great first-hand story and photos.

Photos were provided by Bob Nesoff

Contact: Bob Nesoff

(201) 385-2000

Bo********@*ol.com