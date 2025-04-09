Paper Mill Playhouse Rocks With “Take The Lead”

Share the article:

By Bob Nesoff

Rarely have I ever seen an audience as connected to a show as “Take The Lead,” playing at Millburn’s Paper Mill Playhouse. The rapt attention, laughter at all the right places and applause for the cast of “Take The Lead, “echoed through the theater regularly.

Loosely based on the true story of Pierre Dulaine, the energy of the young cast of singers and dancers could have provided enough power to light a small city. They opened the show and never once slowed down. But why would that surprise anyone?

Savy Jasckson as LaRhette

Paper Mill Playhouse has a history of presenting top-notch productions, many of which have gone from Millburn to Broadway. Think of “Newsies,” and the current Broadway hit, “The Great Gatsby,” While many regional theaters rely on volunteer performers or one or two professionals, “Take The Lead” performers are almost all members of Actors Equity. That alone speaks for itself.

The show roars to life with the entire cast singing and dancing to “Watch Me Move.” That set the tone for the entire production.

That followed the appearance of Pierre Dulaine (Tam Mutu), who took the job of working with students after splitting with his partner, Alan Ford (Matthew Risch). He reluctantly takes the job teaching high school students.

No surprise that he morphs from teacher to dance instructor and decides to prepare the kids for a major ballroom dance contest. OK, that’s what they call it. I’ve never seen ballroom dancing with the level of athleticism and energy pumped onto the stage by this cast.

There is the usual drama as to whether the school will permit their participation. Not really a surprise that they do. That’s followed by a bit of trauma when Dulaine has a fallout with the students. But, who’s kidding. We all know that they will get together, enter the show and possibly win the top prize. Hang on, because there is a bit of disappointment when it’s announced that they won, but then had it taken away because one of the main dancers arrived late and didn’t register. If you want to find out what happens, go see the show.

Tam Mutu (Pierre Dulaine) and company

Dulaine was a champion ballroom dancer and founder of “Dancing Classrooms.” Born in 1944 in the city of Jaffa when his father was serving in the British Army and stationed there. He met his wife who was Catholic although he was an Irish Protestant. They moved around somewhat as military families are wont to do. From Jordan they settled in Birmingham, England when Pierre was a teen.

Pierre took up dancing as a career at the tender age of 14. He described himself as shy and timid. In England he was hit with strange music.

“I had only heard Arab music,” he said. He had never heard Western music. But it stirred something in him and he vowed to one day become a champion at ballroom dancing. “I wasn’t that good, but if you want something badly enough, you can get it.” He traveled the world in competitions and finally ended up in New York and taught at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio. He and his partner, Yvonne Marceau won four Exhibition Dance Titles. Then, in 1984 they co-founded The American Ballroom Theater Company, working with Otto Cappel, Pierre’s life partner.

La Rhette as Savy Jackson

While very little of Dulaine’s career comes across in the show, his dedication to dance and teaching young, up and coming performers, is center stage. What the audience sees that is wonderfully obvious is a man who ultimately gave his all to the dance and his attention and devotion to his students.

Next up at Paper Mill is a production of “The Little Mermaid,” from May 29-June 29. Adjacent to the theater is the Carriage House offering fine dining and beverages. And it’s only steps from the theater.

Next season promises to continue Paper Mill Playhouse’s top-notch shows. Leading off will be a production of baseball comedy “Bull Durham.” That will be followed by the very popular Disney show, “Frozen.” Also, on tap was the popular Broadway show, “Come From Away,” The historical drama, “1776,” and “West Side Story” to round out the season. Information for this season and next, or call (973) 376-4343.

Paper Mill Playhouse has been recognized with the prestigious Regional Theater Tony Award, now on display in the lobby.

Photos By Evan Zimmerman For Copy Made, courtesy of Paper Mill Playhouse