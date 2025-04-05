Paperclip Life – Making Parenthood a Little Easier

Share the article:

The Jojo diaper bag, the ultimate on-the-go companion for parents navigating life with little ones. Like all Paperclip changing bags, it features an integrated, removable, and machine-washable changing station that unfolds in seconds, providing peace of mind knowing parents are always prepared for whatever the day brings. Designed with input from real-life moms, the Jojo diaper bag offers a thoughtful array of pockets, compartments, and practical features to meet the needs of every busy parent.

Some of the best products ever created were brought to life for a need of the creator and Paperclip was invented in just that way. In 2016, one of the founding members of Paperclip ventured out of the house for the first time since becoming a dad. Brimming with newfound confidence, he was ready to take on the world—until the unthinkable happened. His baby daughter, Willow (yes, the inspiration behind the infamous diaper bag name), had a blowout of legendary proportions—up the neck, down the legs, the full disaster. In a panic, he rushed to the men’s room, only to discover the shocking lack of changing stations. Thinking quickly and with no other options, he laid his crisp white t-shirt on the bathroom floor of West Hollywood’s Pink Taco and used it as a makeshift changing mat to tackle the mess. And yes, the shirt didn’t make it through the ordeal. The “no shirt, no service” rule hit a little too close to home. After that chaotic first outing, he called up his friends, fellow new dads, and together, they came up with a solution of their own—Paperclip.

PaperclipLife offers an innovative range of eco-friendly baby products designed for modern parents who value both functionality and sustainability. Their flagship offerings include their patented diaper bags – the Willow and JoJo – which feature integrated fold-out changing stations, providing a clean changing surface anywhere, even in places without proper facilities. Beyond their award-winning bags, PaperclipLife has expanded into mealtime essentials with their popular silicone feeding collection, including color-changing dishes, utensils, and bibs that stimulate babies’ senses while they eat. Their “Foodie Kit” has received the 2024 Happy Baby Award for its innovative design. All their products are made from sustainable materials – their diaper bags utilize recycled plastic equivalent to 45 bottles reclaimed from oceans and waterways, while their feeding line uses BPA-free, food-grade silicone that’s both microwave and dishwasher safe. Founded in 2017 after one of the founders experienced the challenge of changing a diaper without proper facilities, PaperclipLife remains committed to their three core pillars: innovation, sustainability, and enhancing the family experience by creating thoughtful solutions that help parents “keep their sh*t together” while making the planet cleaner for future generations.

PaperclipLife demonstrated its commitment to its hometown by donating over 150 units of its popular JoJo backpacks to families who had lost everything. These multi-functional diaper bags, equipped with integrated changing stations, provided essential support to displaced parents struggling to care for their little ones in emergency shelters and temporary housing. This generous contribution highlighted the company’s dedication not just to creating sustainable products, but to sustaining the community that nurtured their growth from a small startup to an award-winning brand championing both environmental consciousness and practical solutions for modern parents.

Paperclip Life offers a thoughtful and practical solution if you’re looking for the perfect gift for a new mom. Their products are designed with both style and function, making it easy for new mothers to stay organized while caring for their little ones. From beautifully crafted planners to thoughtful journals, Paperclip Life helps moms document their journey and keep track of important moments. Give the gift of organization, inspiration, and joy with Paperclip Life—it’s a meaningful gesture that every new mom will truly appreciate.

