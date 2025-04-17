Psychic Deborah Graham’s 6 Principles for Manifesting Wealth and Abundance

Share the article:

Deborah Graham, renowned psychic medium and host of TLC’s The Psychic Matchmaker, has garnered acclaim for her intuitive insights into love, relationships, and personal transformation. Beyond matchmaking, Graham emphasizes the power of manifesting wealth and abundance through spiritual alignment and intentional practices.

Deborah Graham’s holistic approach combines spiritual insight with practical strategies, offering a comprehensive roadmap to manifesting wealth and abundance. By integrating specific strategies, individuals can align their energy, mindset, and actions to attract prosperity into their lives. Drawing from her extensive experience, Graham outlines six key principles to attract prosperity into one’s life.



1. Heal Your Money Story from Childhood

To truly raise your financial vibration, it’s essential to address and heal the emotional wounds and limiting beliefs you formed about money during childhood. Whether it’s feelings of unworthiness, scarcity, or guilt, these early experiences shape your current reality. Healing this relationship allows you to shift from survival mode to a mindset of receiving and abundance.

2. Trust Your Inner Psychic Power

Your intuition is one of your most powerful tools. Deborah encourages tapping into your own psychic ability to guide you toward opportunities, aligned choices, and the right energetic path. When you trust your inner knowing, you naturally raise your vibration and attract higher frequencies — including wealth and success.

3. Let Go of the “Loser Magnet” Energy

If you don’t clear old relationship patterns or self-sabotaging energy, you may continue to attract people who drain you financially or carry a “lack” mentality. Deborah refers to this as the “loser magnet” — an energetic pattern that must be released to welcome aligned, abundant partnerships in both life and business.

4. Claim Abundance in the Now — and Pause During Retrograde

Manifestation is most powerful when you act as if abundance is already yours, not something far off in the future. Embody that energy now. But also, stay energetically aware — Deborah suggests pausing new manifestations during Mercury Retrograde, when communication and energy can be misaligned. Use those periods for reflection and realignment.

5. Use Feng Shui with Money Trees

Nature and energy go hand in hand. Place money trees, such as the Pachira Aquatica, which is one of the most recognizable feng shui plants, (or jade plants), near the entrance of your home to invite prosperity and positive chi. This ancient Feng Shui practice energetically signals growth, stability, and financial flow entering your life.

6. Carry Clear Quartz for Amplification

Crystals are powerful energy amplifiers. Deborah recommends keeping a clear quartz crystal with you to raise your vibration, stay energetically clear, and amplify your intentions around wealth and abundance. It helps keep your energy aligned and focused throughout the day.

Clear Quartz – Photo Courtesy of Deborah Graham Website



Manifesting abundance is about more than just hoping for more money—it’s about healing your beliefs, raising your energy, and acting in alignment with your highest self. Deborah Graham’s approach blends psychic awareness, spiritual tools, and grounded action to help you not just attract wealth, but truly embody it. With consistency and conscious intention, you can open the door to a life filled with prosperity.

Want to hear more from Deborah? You can tune into her podcast “Psychic Connection with Deborah Graham” on popular platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and YouTube. Her show dives deep into topics like spiritual alignment, manifesting abundance, intuitive development, and navigating love and relationships with energetic awareness. Visit psychicdeborahgraham.com to learn more and stay up-to-date on her latest episodes and events.

