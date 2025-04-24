Rejuvenate at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa

Escape the hustle of Los Angeles and find serenity in the desert. Just two hours away, the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells offers a luxurious retreat. It’s perfect for couples, families, solo travelers, or anyone needing a break.
Arrival and Accommodations
Upon arrival, the resort’s Mediterranean-inspired grounds greet you with lush gardens, cascading waterfalls, and tranquil lakes.
The recently renovated guest rooms and suites blend mid-century modern design with desert aesthetics, featuring private balconies that offer stunning views of the Santa Rosa Mountains or the resort’s expansive pool area. Suites are spacious, averaging 640 square feet, and come equipped with separate living areas, large bathrooms with dual vanities, and thoughtful touches like two water bottles and a Keurig coffee and tea maker. One could easily stay a month with the sense of having your own condo.
Morning Delights at CAVA
Start your day at CAVA, the resort’s signature restaurant, offering both indoor and outdoor seating with panoramic mountain views. The breakfast buffet is a highlight, featuring a fresh juice bar with options like carrot and watermelon juices, an array of pastries, a waffle station, cereals, yogurts, scrambled eggs, quiches, pancakes, salads, and lox with garnishes. Dining in the fresh air while listening to the cheerful chirping of birds enhances the experience.
Active Pursuits and Leisure
The resort encourages an active lifestyle with a variety of amenities. Enjoy complimentary morning yoga classes under the palm trees, take advantage of the 24/7 fitness center equipped with Peloton bikes and free weights, or engage in outdoor games like ping pong and cornhole. There are also two tennis courts with complimentary rackets and balls.
Golf enthusiasts can tee off at the adjacent Indian Wells Golf Resort, home to two championship courses ranked among the top 20 in California. The resort also offers the “Shots in the Night” experience, featuring a glow-in-the-dark putting course and driving range open after sunset .
The sandy beach-entry pool is perfect for both kids and adults, and private cabanas offer a secluded spot to relax with amenities like fruit platters, bottled water, and personal TVs .
Spa Esmeralda: A Sanctuary of Wellness
For ultimate relaxation, Spa Esmeralda provides a range of treatments in 11 indoor rooms and 8 outdoor cabanas. The spa’s Renew Recovery Lounge is a standout, offering advanced wellness therapies such as compression leg boots and Go Mat technology to promote recovery and relaxation. After your treatment, unwind in the coed whirlpool area, complete with a waterfall, or enjoy the eucalyptus steam room and quiet lounges . The quiet lounge consists of magazines, self serve tea, fruit, nuts, and lemon water.
For something new, I tried the Normatec Compression Therapy, a high-tech treatment using dynamic air-compression boots designed to boost circulation and relieve muscle soreness. Once the boots were wrapped around my legs, my attendant adjusted the intensity to suit my comfort level. A cozy blanket, privacy curtains, and blackout eye shields with gentle vibrations added to the calm. The boots slowly pulsed from the feet upward, releasing built-up tension from walking, working out, or even just sitting too long. I felt completely relaxed, almost drifting into sleep. It’s a must-try for muscle relief, post-travel fatigue, or just a serious dose of recovery.
Culinary Experiences
Glo Sushi: Offers a variety of sushi, from classic sashimi and nigiri to signature rolls, accompanied by a selection of sakes.
The Place: A casual spot for innovative cocktails and diverse menus, with live entertainment on select evenings.
H20 Pool Bar: Serves classic bites and refreshing beverages poolside, perfect for a midday snack or drink.
Café Biscotti: Ideal for morning coffee, pastries, and grab-and-go lunches .
Family-Friendly Activities
Families will appreciate Camp Esmeralda, which offers daily activities for children, including crafts, games, and themed events. The resort also features an arcade, escape room, and boutique bowling, ensuring entertainment for guests of all ages .
Best Convenient Getaway
The Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa seamlessly combines luxury, relaxation, and recreation, making it an ideal quick getaway for Los Angeles residents. Whether you’re seeking a romantic retreat, a family vacation, or a solo escape, this desert oasis offers something for everyone.
Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California: 44400 Indian Wells Lane Indian Wells, CA 92210, Reservations: (760) 773-4444, Resort Website
