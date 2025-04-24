Rejuvenate at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa

Share the article:

Beautiful fountain at driveway resort entrance. Video by Tania.

Escape the hustle of Los Angeles and find serenity in the desert. Just two hours away, the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells offers a luxurious retreat. It’s perfect for couples, families, solo travelers, or anyone needing a break.

Resort entrance driveway. Photo by Tania.

Arrival and Accommodations

Top floor of rooms looking down into the dining area. Photo by Tania.

Upon arrival, the resort’s Mediterranean-inspired grounds greet you with lush gardens, cascading waterfalls, and tranquil lakes.

Beautiful resort fountain. Photo by Tania.

The recently renovated guest rooms and suites blend mid-century modern design with desert aesthetics, featuring private balconies that offer stunning views of the Santa Rosa Mountains or the resort’s expansive pool area. Suites are spacious, averaging 640 square feet, and come equipped with separate living areas, large bathrooms with dual vanities, and thoughtful touches like two water bottles and a Keurig coffee and tea maker. One could easily stay a month with the sense of having your own condo.

Suite with king bed, plenty of pillows and extra blankets. Photo by Tania.

Suite with separate sitting area and an extra screen TV on other side. Photo by Tania.

Double vanity in suite. Photo by Tania.

Ample seating areas outdoors. Photo by Tania.

Morning Delights at CAVA

Cava Restaurant Photo by Tania.

Breakfast Buffet starting at 7am. Photo by Tania.

Start your day at CAVA, the resort’s signature restaurant, offering both indoor and outdoor seating with panoramic mountain views. The breakfast buffet is a highlight, featuring a fresh juice bar with options like carrot and watermelon juices, an array of pastries, a waffle station, cereals, yogurts, scrambled eggs, quiches, pancakes, salads, and lox with garnishes. Dining in the fresh air while listening to the cheerful chirping of birds enhances the experience.

Self serve fresh juice bar. Photo by Tania.

Active Pursuits and Leisure

The resort encourages an active lifestyle with a variety of amenities. Enjoy complimentary morning yoga classes under the palm trees, take advantage of the 24/7 fitness center equipped with Peloton bikes and free weights, or engage in outdoor games like ping pong and cornhole. There are also two tennis courts with complimentary rackets and balls.

One of two tennis courts. Photo by Tania.

Golf enthusiasts can tee off at the adjacent Indian Wells Golf Resort, home to two championship courses ranked among the top 20 in California. The resort also offers the “Shots in the Night” experience, featuring a glow-in-the-dark putting course and driving range open after sunset .

Indian Wells Golf Resort. Photo by Tania.

Poolside with sitting areas and fireplace for night. Photo by Tania.

The sandy beach-entry pool is perfect for both kids and adults, and private cabanas offer a secluded spot to relax with amenities like fruit platters, bottled water, and personal TVs .

Cabana Rental. Photo by Tania.

Early morning poolside. Photo by Tania.

Spa Esmeralda: A Sanctuary of Wellness

Beautiful flower arrangements outside spa. Photo by Tania.

For ultimate relaxation, Spa Esmeralda provides a range of treatments in 11 indoor rooms and 8 outdoor cabanas. The spa’s Renew Recovery Lounge is a standout, offering advanced wellness therapies such as compression leg boots and Go Mat technology to promote recovery and relaxation. After your treatment, unwind in the coed whirlpool area, complete with a waterfall, or enjoy the eucalyptus steam room and quiet lounges . The quiet lounge consists of magazines, self serve tea, fruit, nuts, and lemon water.

Spa whirlpool enclosed coed area. Photo by Tania.

Women’s spa facility with full amenities. Photo by Tania.

For something new, I tried the Normatec Compression Therapy, a high-tech treatment using dynamic air-compression boots designed to boost circulation and relieve muscle soreness. Once the boots were wrapped around my legs, my attendant adjusted the intensity to suit my comfort level. A cozy blanket, privacy curtains, and blackout eye shields with gentle vibrations added to the calm. The boots slowly pulsed from the feet upward, releasing built-up tension from walking, working out, or even just sitting too long. I felt completely relaxed, almost drifting into sleep. It’s a must-try for muscle relief, post-travel fatigue, or just a serious dose of recovery.

Recovery Lounge with Normatec Compression Therapy Photo by Tania.

Culinary Experiences

The Place Restaurant for evening dining. Photo by Tania.

Glo Sushi: Offers a variety of sushi, from classic sashimi and nigiri to signature rolls, accompanied by a selection of sakes.

Crunchy roll from Glo Sushi Photo by Tania.



The Place: A casual spot for innovative cocktails and diverse menus, with live entertainment on select evenings.

Date salad at The Place. Photo by Tania.

Delicious key lime pie with fresh berries. Photo by Tania.



H20 Pool Bar: Serves classic bites and refreshing beverages poolside, perfect for a midday snack or drink.

Cafe Biscotti: ice cream, coffee, tea, sandwiches, salads, and other to-go snacks. Photo by Tania.



Café Biscotti: Ideal for morning coffee, pastries, and grab-and-go lunches .

Unwind under the stars at the Esmeralda’s cozy fire pit. Photo by Tania.

Family-Friendly Activities

Arcade room with mini bowling alley also. Photo by Tania.

Families will appreciate Camp Esmeralda, which offers daily activities for children, including crafts, games, and themed events. The resort also features an arcade, escape room, and boutique bowling, ensuring entertainment for guests of all ages .

Best Convenient Getaway

The Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa seamlessly combines luxury, relaxation, and recreation, making it an ideal quick getaway for Los Angeles residents. Whether you’re seeking a romantic retreat, a family vacation, or a solo escape, this desert oasis offers something for everyone.



Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California: 44400 Indian Wells Lane Indian Wells, CA 92210, Reservations: (760) 773-4444, Resort Website

Entrance driveway of resort. Photo by Tania.















