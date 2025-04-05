Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge – “Bloody Sunday” 60 years later, Tears and Emotions Still

Share the article:

What an honorable experience it is to be a member of A.D. King Foundation, Inc. on this 60th Anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” weekend of March 9, 2025, an event that brought forth many tears and emotions.

Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

At the bridge – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Rev. Dr. Alfred Daniel “A.D.” King, the brother of Rev. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. and Dr. Christine King Farris was one of those who marched on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama with 25 year old John Lewis (who later became a U.S. Congressman) Hosea “Feed The Hungry” Williams, Charles Mauldin and many others who tried to make a positive difference by marching, so Alabama and other Black voices could be heard through voting and making us feel like we were true citizens of the United States.

Edmund Pettus Bridge from a distance – on this “Bloody Sunday” those marchers could have fallen off this bridge, but God didn’t allow it –

Charles Mauldin one of the marchers on “Bloody Sunday” 60 years ago walked across the bridge peacefully this year. His motto 60 years ago can still be used today, “You don’t have to be extraordinary to change the world, you lose your fear, you gain your courage, you attach yourself to something bigger than yourself”.

While A.D. King was marching, his wife Naomi Ruth Barber King was home with their five children.

Rev. Dr. Alfred Daniel “A.D.” and Naomi Ruth Barber King with four of their 5 children – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation, Inc who experienced so much through this civil rights movement including their parsonage being bomb and he evidently being murdered July 1969- Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation

It was 2008 when she created this organization with Dr. Babs Onabanjo. Then, Dr. Naomi “Butterfly Queen” King continued to support it until her passing last year on March 7, 2024, at age 92 after the organization returned from the 2024 Civil Rights Tour. Dr. Onabanjo and I promised Mrs. King and other members of this great organization, that we would continue their legacy. With that confirmation, she was ready to exchange her earthly duties for her heavenly duties.

Dr. Onabanjo, the President of AD King Foundation, strongly felt Mrs. King’s spirit was with us throughout this memorable journey. He was very excited for the young people and wished they could have spent more time at the Legacy Museum and Rosa Park Museum because many were very moved and emotional as tears rolled down their faces.

Dr. Baps Onabanjo and Rosa Parks – Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation

Rev. Jesse Jackson and Renee Sudderth at the Legacy Museum – met him at age 22, 35 and now – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Rev Jesse Jackson with members of the A D King Foundation – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Rev Jesse Jackson’s daughter – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

As I entered into the Legacy Museum, I had to stand at the first display for at least 20 minutes, mesmerized by the exhibits so much so, that I returned to view it again. It took my breath away just seeing the waves of the Atlantic Ocean moving and shifting knowing my ancestors came across the ocean with chains. They were thrown into ships with unsanitary conditions and treated like animals.

Mrs. King’s spirit says we need to carry on with the legacy, we must continue to encourage and empower our youth. Dr. Onabanjo declared we need to defend the freedom to pass the baton and not drop it. I agree whole heartedly with his statements.

The presence of Isaac Farris, one of the remaining influential leaders of the King family, is strongly felt when he speaks like his uncles, Martin L. King Jr. and A.D. King as well as his mother, Christine King Farris who was the oldest of her family.

Isaac Farris, the nephew of Dr. Martin L. King Jr and Dr. A.D. King and son of Dr. Christine King Farris sharing more historical stories – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

History books may shed more light on Rev. Dr. Martin King Jr., but his siblings and their families were going through the same turmoil, trying to lead the Civil Rights Movement, trying to create a better place in history.

Farris said he felt mixed emotions crossing the bridge, knowing his uncle A.D. marched on that bridge 60 years ago and had broken ribs from the brutal beatings. He was trying to take a firm stand with other marchers on that “Bloody Sunday” to help move the Black race join all people so they would be treated with equality, fairness, justice and the right to vote as true citizens of America.

Isaac Farris and other A D King Foundation members posing in front of Rev. A.D King’s Minister Monument – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Farris said, “it was very emotional because this is the first year I’ve been back since “Uncle” John Lewis crossed this bridge for the last time before he passed away July 2020. It was worth it being with the students today because they are our future. What’s happening in D.C. with the new President makes this important symbolic event reason to be rejuvenated and refreshed for the battle ahead. I do reflect on my uncles with mix emotions blending the good and the mournful times”.

“Bloody Sunday” was such a significant part of our history. In March 1965, Alabama Negro Citizens wanted to march peacefully across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to highlight to the people of Alabama that they should have the right to vote. However, that historic day they were stopped by Law Enforcement with billy clubs, tear gas, trampled on by horses, and threatened by vicious dogs on this “Bloody Sunday”. It was televised so the world could finally see how the Negros were being brutally mistreated in the south. The marcher’s determination didn’t stop in Selma.

Captured from computer of this “Bloody Sunday” March 7, 1965

They were determined and they marched from Selma to Montgomery (54 miles), to the State Capitol.

Della Maynor, Marion In Marion Collection spoke to us about her being part of this march when she was 14 years old – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Della Maynor, Marion In Marion Collection – Jimmy Lee was killed by an FBI agent (read his story) – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Photographer Clyde Bradley who has so much history – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

They slept in fields along the way because they were on a mission to prove their point. Blacks had the right to be respected as human beings and be able to vote despite the system requiring you to be able to count the number of jellybeans in a jar.

This movement continued to press forward with many other historic moments.

Rev James “Shackdaddy” Orange, assistant to Dr. Martin L. King who spent time here in jail for being a strong influential leader who was going to be killed but Jimmy Lee was killed first by a FBI agent (read his story) – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Perry County Jail, Marion Alabama where Rev. James Orange spent days – spirits still exist in this dangerous jail – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The highlight from this “Bloody Sunday” was that many survived to see the King brothers (Martin, A.D.) and others go to Washington D.C. and encircle the 36th President, Lydon B. Johnson, who signed the U.S. VOTING RIGHTS ACT OF 1965 on August 6. What an important time in history. It is very disturbing to see this hard work accomplished but being abused when choices are made not to vote in today’s elections. Voting gives you a voice. A prime example was the last election in the United States. You have to make sure you show up and execute your vote in all elections, not just the Presidential elections.

The A.D. King Foundation, Inc is about Youth Empowerment. We host many important events, but our most important highlight is the Civil Rights Tour – Birmingham-Montgomery-Selma since it’s the significant history of our past, present and future. We choose to commemorate it. This special weekend was an emotional roller coaster ride. We all cried and laughed, but overall, we enjoyed learning from one another and knowing more about our history.

A D King Foundation at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Birmingham where the bombing of the 4 little girls on September 15, 1963, by KKK took place- Photo Courtesy of A D King Foundation

60 years later Law Enforcement greeted us with smiles for Renee Sudderth and Desiree Clark after our march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Thank you, A.D. King Foundation Inc, with President Babs Onabanjo.

Dr Babs Onabanjo receiving his award from JulieRau, consul general of Israel Anat Sultan Dadon and Rabbi Adam – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

We will continue to keep the legacy of Rev. Dr. A.D. King, Dr. Naomi Barber Ruth King, and our other “Foot Soldiers” alive. Come be a part of us, continue to make history – see you at the next annual Gala November 15, 2025. Whenever you want to sponsor a child, please let us know.

Tyrone Brooks & Isaac Newton Farris Jr – Selma 2025

(1) Facebook Dr. Babs Onabanjo receiving his award