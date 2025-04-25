Take a Sip for Scholarships as UNLVino Marks 50th Anniversary at Grand Tasting Celebration in Las Vegas

Share the article:

UNLVino is returning to the Thomas & Mack Center for its 50th Anniversary Grand Tasting. The celebration in Las Vegas will bring together wine connoisseurs, enthusiasts, students and alumni for an evening of amazing wines, culinary delights and raising scholarship funds for students at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality . Tickets for the Friday, May 2nd event are on sale at UNLVTickets.com

Photo courtesy UNLVino

This year’s event is sure to be a sensory journey through the ages, showcasing some of the finest wines, spirits, beer and sake from event founder and partner, Southern Glazer’s Wine, Spirits & Beer of Nevada. Guests can indulge in a tasting experience that blends artistry and culture with every sip, savoring the rich complexity of each pour.



From the deep, bold notes of wine, crisp hops, smooth liquors and the subtle elegance of sake — each drink offers its own story and play on the palate. Notable restaurant establishments from Southern Nevada and College of Hospitality students will present a variety of tastings to perfectly pair with the wine and beverages offered. Check the website UNLVIno.com for a complete list of wineries, beverage, chef and restaurant partners UNLVino.com.



“We are incredibly proud to be a partner of UNLV for the past 50 years and support this celebration of fine wine, culture and community,” said Anthony Capparelli, executive vice president and general manager of Southern Glazer’s Wine, Spirits & Beer of Nevada. “it’s inspiring to see the passion of the students and their journey in Las Vegas, as well as that of our suppliers as they come together to raise millions of dollars to support scholarships. This event is a perfect opportunity to celebrate not only the love of a fine wine, but also the lasting connections it fosters. We’re excited to be part of an experience that supports both wine lovers and future industry leaders.”

Photo by Burt Davis





A key component of UNLVino is the students themselves. The event benefits College of Hospitality students by providing mentorship and work experience opportunities. Additionally, proceeds from the event go directly to the UNLVino Scholarship Fund, which gives students critical financial support. Millions of dollars have been raised in the past 50 years from the event and several of its students have gone on to notable careers in Las Vegas and beyond. In addition to the scholarships, UNLVino is a college capstone course where the students themselves help plan the event, from logistics, marketing, and ticket sales to executing a student-run culinary station at the event.

“We absolutely love UNLVino and are deeply grateful to the team at Southern Glazer’s and all those involved for their generous support,” said Maggie Hausbeck, assistant dean of external affairs for the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “This event not only provides our students with the invaluable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in event planning and hospitality management, but also directly funds scholarships that empower the next generation of leaders in the industry. It’s a testament to the power of community and the vital role these partnerships play in shaping the future of our students.”



Photo by Dianne Davis



Guests can enjoy a remarkable evening of fine wine while also contributing to the next generation of industry professionals. As guests sip and swirl their way through the event, they’ll have the opportunity to bid on a variety of silent auction items, curated and procured by the students themselves.



The UNLVino 50th Anniversary Grand Tasting takes place on Friday, May 2, 2025, on the floor of the Thomas & Mack Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at UNLVTickets.com and are $100 in advance, $125 at the door. VIP tickets are available in advance for $170. Pricing is inclusive of taxes and fees. For more information visit UNLVino.com or connect socially on Instagram @UNLVino50.

Photos by Dianne or Burt Davis unless otherwise noted