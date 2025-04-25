THE 22nd Annual Will-a-Thon-April 25 and 27

Share the article:

THE 22nd Annual Will-a-Thon

Conceived and Directed by Charles E. Gerber

“Will’s Way”

…a Night of Scenes, Speeches, and Soliloquies including excerpts from HAMLET, ROMEO AND JULIET, HENRY V, ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WEL, AS YOU LIKE IT, MACBETH, & JULIUS CAESAR

THE WORKSHOP THEATER in association with THE SOCIETY OF ETHICAL CULTURE Presents THE 22ND ANNUAL WILL-A-THON a two-day festival celebrating the 461st birthday of William Shakespeare — Conceived and Directed by CHARLES E. GERBER

THE SOCIETY OF ETHICAL CULTURE

2 W. 64TH ST., 4TH FLOOR — Ceremonial Hall

Friday April 25, 2025 — 7:00pm

Featuring: ADEMIDE AKINTILO*, TOM LUKE DiCOSTANZO, CHARLES E. GERBER*, CORDIS HEARD*, CHARLES KENNEDY, ERIK KOCHENBERGER, MARY LAUREN*, JEFF PAUL*

ROGER LIPSON (PSM)*

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors’ Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

See also Part II – “FOR THY SWEET LOVE REMEMB’RED“ 4/27/25 @ 1:30pm

One wonders how this hidden gem appears year after year. What motivates this group of fantastic actors to continue to rehearse and perfect all aspects of this production over the many years it has delighted audiences. Seeing a performance not long ago I left with one thought- this is the way Shakespeare is intended to be presented. Do go to see it and I believe you will agree that the show is uplifting and a gem.

Several cast members generously shared their thoughts about their experience in this play – see below.

Row 1: Roger Lipson (Production Stage Manager), Charles Kennedy, Tom Luke DiCostanzo Row 2: Cordis Heard, Charles E. Gerber (Conceiver, Director, Composer, player), Mary Lauren Row 3: Jeff Paul, Ademide Akintilo, Erik Kochenberger Row 4: The Bard





Mary Lauren (photo: Ryan Kobane) shared that “The best part of being a part of these celebrations is learning from Charles Gerber. He is an encyclopedia of knowledge, with a passion for truth and clarity. Shakespeare’s verse comes alive and is embodied brilliantly by the actors,” and that an audience can expect to hear Shakespeare’s stories in a new, clear and vibrant way.

Charles E. Gerber (Photo: Nesya Blue) shared that “2 shows present a greater panoramic picture of his (Shakespeare’s) diverse genius from the scenes of the plays, his sonnets, and his songs.” Keeping “the festival fresh is the customized casting to show the strengths and versatility of our carefully selected players.”

The best part of these productions “is the Neverending discoveries of the boundless facets of his genius and infinite aspects of portraying humanity.

The cast has “Many repeat performers, who attract newcomers year after year.

“FOR THY SWEET LOVE REMEMB’RED” 2016, photo: Mary Lauren

Thomas DiCostanzo shared “I’d say the advantage of two days offers the opportunity to explore Shakespeare’s dueling themes he’s bestowed upon the world. Life and death, love and tragedy, romance and betrayal.” About the cast “Of the many participating, more than half, are from last year and years prior. So it’s always nice to see both familiar and new faces!”

ADEMIDE AKINTILO (Photo: Kristina Sherk Photography) shared, “What keeps the performances fresh each year I personally believe, is the fact that no matter how many times you study or perform Shakespeare, there is still more to learn. And to have the hunger and passion to read his works over and over again, discovering new things each time. The humility that his verse brings to even the most seasoned of players.”

ERIK KOCHENBERGER (Photo: Sean Turi) said that he is “Doing my part to keep Will’s legacy alive, being surrounded by other artists who love and appreciate Shakespeare’s work, and working with Charles whose influence on me to perform Shakespeare is immense.”

Charles Kennedy IV (Photo: Gabriel Awan Studios) said “I love being able to do select scenes from several very different Shakespeare plays. Normally I would spend years between doing one Shakespeare play and another, but in the Will-A-Thon I can explore and experience different characters and circumstances. Charles Gerber has great insight on how to use Shakespeare’s words. I feel like I am learning more about these plays, and more about my own tools I can use as an actor. There are certain principles that Shakespeare urges his actors to use, and this is a great way to exercise those acting principles.”

” What can the audience expect ?

When we get it right,

Unbounded DELIGHT!” – Charles E. Gerber

