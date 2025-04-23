The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood Hosts Adoption with Paw Works for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30th

Share the article:

In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day (4/30), The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is teaming up with local animal rescue Paw Works to host an adorable adoption pop-up. The event will feature plenty of snuggly pups looking for their fur-ever home. It will be held in the hotel’s boardroom (off the lobby) and promises a joyful atmosphere perfect for possibly finding a new best furry friend.

This heartwarming adoption event will take place next Wednesday, April 30th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood. It is a feel-good gathering where you can meet adorable pups looking for their forever homes.

For more information, visit: Paw Works and The Godfrey

