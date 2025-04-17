Thinking Outside The Box With “Oh Gross!” Podcast…

Share the article:

Oh Gross! Podcast: Bottom Left: Chuck Knerr, Toy Historian; Top Left: Molly Brandenberger; Top Right: Jennie Lasater; Bottom Right: Kara Kurcz

Credit: Motiv8 Media

What’s one unique approach you took that led to your award-winning production?

From the start, creating Oh Gross! meant embracing the uncomfortable – the disgusting, the awkward, the dark. Instead of shying away, we always make a point of leaning in to find the honesty and humor within.

My husband and I have worked side by side for over 20 years, tackling everything from solving cold case murders to navigating his colon cancer diagnosis. Through it all, we have learned one simple truth: you can’t be afraid to ask uncomfortable questions. Sometimes, the only way to get through something complicated, weird or unsettling is to laugh, learn, and keep going.

That mindset is at the heart of Oh Gross! – we believe that honesty creates safety, and we’re always the first ones to share our embarrassing stories and candid questions, opening the door for our guests and experts to do the same. That’s how we uncover the real gems – the truth, clarity, and insights that stick with people long after the episode ends.

Take our very first episode, about pubic lice. Our guest was a well-known Atlanta musician and hot yoga studio owner who told a wild and hilarious personal story. It was shocking, amusing, and unapologetically real – but most importantly, it left our audience with the information they actually needed. We separated fact from fiction, and that’s the sweet spot for us: the space where curiosity meets comfort, and comedy helps carry the facts home.

America’s Most Wanted: Bottom Left: Lance Heflin, Phil Lerman, Kara Kurcz, Tom Morris Jr. | Photo Credit: Motiv8 Media

How did this approach set your work apart from others in the industry?

We create an honest, relaxed, and completely unfiltered environment, ensuring our guests and experts feel comfortable enough to share stories and insights in a way they rarely get to – without time limits or a set agenda. I’ve been told many times that what our guests love about our show is that we ask the ‘real’ questions no one ever asks. We’re not hitting trending topics or pre-scripted talking points – we want our guests to be able to talk about the things that matter to them, sharing personal anecdotes that bring depth and authenticity to the conversation.

I encourage your readers to listen to our Webby-nominated episode, L.A. Fires: How to Avoid Misinformation in Crisis,with Kerry Sanders.. Most people today recognize Kerry from the Today Show as the adventurous correspondent kayaking through shark-infested waters or scaling mountains across the globe. But for me, I remember watching him covering Hurricane Andrew when I was in high school, and later followed his crisis reporting while I was in journalism school at Iowa.

Oh Gross! Host Kara Kurcz, Guest Journalist Kerry Sanders Photo credit: Motiv8 Media

So when misinformation about the L.A. fires started spreading, we knew we had to break it down in real-time, and across multiple episodes with different experts. In our conversation with Kerry, we asked the questions we knew our audience wanted to know – the stories that changed how he approaches and prepares for a crisis. He opened up his experiences covering real-life disasters, wars, and breaking news—offering a raw, personal look at the tough decisions behind the headlines.

What’s the most valuable piece of feedback you’ve received as a show host?

A great question! The best advice I ever got was not to fall into a “host-y” role.

After years of producing, directing, and interviewing others, it’s easy to fall into a rhythm where you’re trying to stick to the script or say things “the right way.” But my husband and partner, Brian, kept reminding me, “Just be yourself. Do what you’ve always done behind the scenes to connect with people.”

That stuck with me. It gave me permission to stop worrying about being polished or perfect and to focus on what really matters – being present, being curious, and making space for real conversations.

How did it change your approach to hosting?

On the podcast, I try to keep things natural and honest, inviting listeners and guests into my process. If I have a question mid-interview, I ask it. If the conversation takes an unexpected turn, I follow it—even if it means throwing out all my prepared questions.

One of the biggest lessons I have learned is to stop filtering myself. When I let go of that pressure, my guests relax and open up, too. Sometimes saying the “wrong” thing leads to the most meaningful moments, because it opens the door for learning. If a guest uses a scientific term I don’t understand, I ask my co-host Jennie (a scientist) to break it down. Chances are, I’m not the only one wondering, and asking a clarifying question keeps the audience engaged.

This mindset has also deepened my connection with my co-hosts, Jennie and Molly. Between us we’ve been friends for over 15 years, constantly swapping stories and real-life parenting and medical questions outside of recording. That unfiltered, friendly energy carries into the podcast, making listeners feel like they’re part of our ongoing conversation. No filters, no pretense, just curiosity and connection.

Can you share an innovative way you’ve used to gather feedback from your podcast listeners? How has this feedback mechanism improved your show?

Our number one method is grassroots—we pound the pavement. We ask friends, family, and community members to listen and share their honest thoughts. We do the same on all our socials. But we also take it a step further. On our website, OhGross.com, we are building a community inviting listeners to share their stories, reactions, and conversations sparked by our episodes. We’ve created a glossary of terms, takeaway recaps, and links to further resources to keep the conversation going long after an episode ends.

We want our listeners to take what they’ve learned and talk about it at work, at the gym, or around the dinner table—then come back and tell us how those discussions unfolded. It’s a full-circle connection. That feedback has not only helped us improve the show’s clarity and tone but it’s shaped future topics and even inspired guest invitations.

Oh Gross! Host Kara Kurcz

Photo Credit: Ryan Howard

What is next for you? What are you working on?

Oh Gross! was always meant to be more than just a podcast—it was our way of taking control of the narrative. In today’s climate, we’ve seen too many important stories get passed on because of budget restraints or fear. We wanted to create a space where nothing gets watered down and ideas can take off.

Now, we see, Oh Gross! growing into a full 360 brand. It’s a launchpad—where weird, wild, and interesting overlooked topics can build momentum and spark bigger conversations. Many of our guests’ stories have already turned into larger documentary and investigative projects we’re now producing at Motiv8. We have a heavy crime and historical doc slate ahead, and we are developing multiple scripted projects based on those true stories. The beauty is that we’re not waiting for permission. This platform lets us shape the stories we care about—and prove just how much they matter.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My husband, Brian Lee, is my biggest supporter, soundboard, and inspiration. You don’t often see married couples running a production company together, and probably for good reason. We’re on set together, in the edit bay together, and somehow still functioning enough to put the kids to bed at night. There’s a lot of passionate communication (read: notes flying in both directions), but it works because we’re both all-in, out-of-the-box thinkers who go full throttle when we believe in something.

Brian is a true visionary – he knew from day one that Oh Gross! was more than a podcast. He believed it could become a brand centered on real conversations and facts, helping people learn, laugh, and stop whispering about things that really matter. And he’s never stopped pushing me to keep going—even when it means pushing back…with detailed bullet points and time-stamped critiques.

Giving notes is basically his love language, which is fair, considering I’ve spent a decade standing behind him in the edit bay doing the same thing. We’re locked in a lifelong game of constructive criticism tag, and it’s made us both better at what we do.

Who are the key individuals who have played a pivotal role in your journey to success? We’re interested in hearing about the specific contributions of mentors, colleagues, family members, or any other person who has significantly impacted your career. Please share a detailed anecdote about someone you are particularly grateful for, highlighting their actions and the lasting impact they’ve had on your professional life.

Lance Heflin changed my life and gave me my first break. I met him in 1997 as a 20-year-old intern at America’s Most Wanted, where he was the Executive Producer. Walking into the newsroom, I was in awe. He had built a think tank—a space where you could pitch a story and help solve a crime. He believed in the power of a community where every idea mattered.

The conference room was the heart of it all, covered in quotes from past pitch meetings. If Lance chose your quote, it was an honor. They were often misspoken phrases – things that came out wrong and hilarious – but he celebrated those “mistakes,” turning them into something you were rewarded for with laughter and love. To him, perfect pitches meant nothing. Passion was what counted, and you needed passion to chase a criminal or solve a case.

Lance hired me after graduation. I’ll never forget the day I marched into his office, asking to produce a big serial killer story I had found in Chicago – alone. He said I could go if I convinced Chicago PD to grant us access, but warned they didn’t typically allow press to embed. I got the access, and off I went. It became a major case we helped solve.

During the editing process, he was tough on me. We went through five cuts, and the final version wasn’t much different from the early ones. When it aired, he winked at me. That’s when I understood—he wasn’t just teaching me how to tell a good story, but how to defend it, how not to take notes personally.

Every Friday, no matter how exhausting the week, he urged us to gather at Chadwicks, if only for one toast. It felt like a “family Sunday dinner.” When I told him I wanted to move to LA, he asked, “Why?” I said I wanted more creative control over my stories. Instead of letting me go, he suggested I stay and test for on-camera as a field reporter. I wasn’t ready yet. He knew what I really wanted to do; I just hadn’t admitted it out loud.

I told him I wanted to start directing the recreations of stories I was investigating. So, he created a job for me at the LA bureau. I left Washington, D.C., and he started giving me recreations to direct. He did that with everyone, always asking them, “What do you want to do?” He cared about pulling the best out of people so they could go on to do great things.

If I hadn’t had that TV family as my foundation, I don’t know how I would have navigated the rough waters of our industry. Lance never said, “You can do it.” He said “Go out there and do it, show me.” Lance left this earth in 2020, but his mark lives on in all of us who were a part of America’s Most Wanted. His lessons and his legacy are woven into everything we create.

How did you approach content strategy in your Webby award-winning show?

We didn’t just start with a content calendar—we started with a mission: to create a space where people could talk openly about the things we’re usually too embarrassed to say out loud. That meant finding guests who weren’t just credible experts but who had lived it, seen it, or survived it—and were willing to get a little gross, a little vulnerable, and a lot real.

Because our team has a background in doc-style storytelling and live TV, we approached each episode like a mini investigation. We looked for untold truths, practical takeaways, and voices that cut through the noise. We didn’t cold-pitch a public figure for the episode that earned our Webby nomination—we tapped into a trusted relationship. Mike Jachles, a Florida PIO and FEMA Master Public Information Officer whom I have worked with on many investigative shows. He was happy to connect us with Kerry Sanders. He knew our mission wasn’t about scaring people but about replacing fear with facts and arming people with fundamental tools to protect themselves and their families. That’s the kind of strategy we believe in.

Can you give an example of one content decision that significantly impacted user experience?

Deciding to shoot the show on video changed everything and made a bigger impact. It gave our audience more ways to connect with us, whether through a 60-second Instagram reel or a full episode on YouTube.

Some stories are too raw just to hear; sometimes, you have to see the reaction on someone’s face to truly feel it. Video made that possible.

In our LA Fires episode, Kerry walked us through his go-bag essentials. Listeners didn’t just comment – they acted. One listener wrote, “Don’t wait until an emergency to realize you need a backup plan.” That one hit me. Because that’s the show’s point: not just to talk about lice or wildfires or germs, but to shift how we think about them, maybe even change what we do because of them.

Video amplified those moments across platforms, transforming what started as a podcast into something bigger – a cross-platform conversation that feels human, immediate, and personal.

What’s one unique method you use to create tension or suspense in your films? How has this technique evolved throughout your directing career?

I gravitate toward “stranger than fiction” true stories, so I let the truth do the heavy lifting. My goal is to create the most authentic version of the story by leaning into the point of view of the character—or even the town or setting—so the audience forms a real connection. One technique that’s stayed with me across all formats, whether documentary, hidden camera, or comedy, is embracing the power of silence. You can’t be afraid of the pause. Sometimes the most revealing, human, or hilarious moments come when nothing is being said. I’ve learned to trust the space—because often, it’s in the quiet where the truth sneaks out.

How can our readers follow you online?

Oh Gross! is available on all major podcast platforms. Follow us on social media @ItsOhGross, or explore more content, resources, and stories at their official website.

