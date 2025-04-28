Top Seven Lakes for Fishing Around the World

Share the article:

Fishing is more than a pastime; it’s an opportunity to associate with nature, prove a bit of patience, and discover tranquility or excitement, depending on where you choose to drop your line.

Around the world, there are legendary lakes that have charmed anglers with offers of trophy take, stunning scenery, or cultural appeal.

Whether you are fishing for trout in the Alps or bass in North Carolina, there is a type of fishing around the world that will fit each sort of angler.

Photo by John Sekutowski on Unsplash

If you live in the US, chances are, you already know about Belews Lake fishing being a little diamond in Belews Lake, NC, that has warm water discharge and provides suitable angling throughout the year.

Belews Lake is famous for its largemouth bass and hybrid striped bass, which have made it a local favorite and a must-see for serious sports fishers.

So how does it compete with the best of the great fishing lakes in the world?

Photo by Zab Consulting on Unsplash

Here is a globe tour with seven top fishing lakes around the globe: what makes each distinctive and why they should be included on your tiny angling list.

1. Lake Victoria – East Africa (Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya)

Fishing Highlights:

Notable Species: Nile perch, tilapia, catfish

Nile perch, tilapia, catfish Best Time to Fish: December to March and June to September

Why It’s Worth Visiting:

Lake Victoria is Africa’s largest lake and the world’s second-largest freshwater body. It is the dream location of those who wish to catch vast numbers.

The Nile perch can grow over 200 pounds and draws anglers from around the world.

It is a cultural experience with a flavor of local guides and traditional fishing villages, nature, and heritage melting into each other.

This is more than a fishing trip, as you see Africa’s ecosystems, hippos and birds, and beautiful sunsets.

2. Lake Taupō – North Island, New Zealand

Fishing Highlights:

Notable Species: Rainbow trout, brown trout

Rainbow trout, brown trout Best Time to Fish: Year-round; peak from April to October

Why It’s Worth Visiting:

The largest lake in New Zealand is Lake Taupō, a volcanic crater lake that is a premier sport fishing destination for trout.

The rainbows and brown trout are healthy, and it’s cool, clear waters.

The geothermal like around here gives it a surreal scenery. Weiner suggests that anglers fish from the shore or do so by employing local charters to venture into deeper waters.

Taupō, which is nearby, must fly fishing schools, gear rentals, and Māori cultural tours, and thus, it is the perfect hub for a complete trip.

3. Lake Bled – Slovenia, Europe

Fishing Highlights:

Notable Species: Carp, pike, zander, catfish

Carp, pike, zander, catfish Best Time to Fish: May to October

Why It’s Worth Visiting:

Freshwater fishing is hosted around a storybook backdrop of a church-topped island and alpine peaks around Lake Bled.

It is a very popular body of water for European carp anglers who want to land 20+ kg plus specimens.

Lake Bled is not to be fished without a permit as it is completely regulated to keep its clarity and fish stocks; the payoff is well worth it for both the catch and a great place to go, but it sure is regulated!

4. Lake Kariba – Zimbabwe/Zambia, Africa

Fishing Highlights:

Notable Species: Tigerfish, bream, catfish

Tigerfish, bream, catfish Best Time to Fish: June to December

Why It’s Worth Visiting:

Lake Kariba is formed by the damming of the Zambezi River, the largest man-made lake in the world and one of the best tigerfish fishing spots in the world due to being renowned for its strong, fast, and razor-sharp teeth.

Wild surroundings can be seen around the lake, including elephants, crocodiles, birds, and buffaloes.

The landscapes here remind one of a game on the water where there are many houseboats and camps that cater to adventurous anglers.

5. Loch Lomond – Scotland, UK

Fishing Highlights:

Notable Species: Salmon, sea trout, pike, perch

Salmon, sea trout, pike, perch Best Time to Fish: Spring and summer

Why It’s Worth Visiting:

Loch Lomond is one of the most scenic freshwater fishing experiences in the UK and is part of the Trossachs National Park.

Visitors include a mixture of wild salmon runs and deep-water pike to the loch suited to flying and coarse fishing.

With access from boats and the shoreline, the lake is a perfect combination of nature and convenience and is close to Glasgow.

Several local associations maintain fish stocks and regulations, and fishing permits are required.

6. Lake El Salto – Sinaloa, Mexico

Fishing Highlights:

Notable Species: Largemouth bass

Largemouth bass Best Time to Fish: October to April

Why It’s Worth Visiting:

Its trophy-like lake is best for bass anglers to take notice of this reservoir, which is famous for its giant largemouth bass, most of which are over 10 pounds and recorded annually in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

Due to the lake’s structure, submerged trees, rocky points, drop-offs, crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and plastics are ideal for casting.

There are guided lodges around the lake with everything you need or can find in gourmet meals – a luxurious fishing retreat.

7. Belews Lake – North Carolina, USA

Fishing Highlights:

Notable Species: Largemouth bass, crappie, hybrid striped bass, catfish

Largemouth bass, crappie, hybrid striped bass, catfish Best Time to Fish: Year-round, especially in spring and fall

Why It’s Worth Visiting:

Belews Lake fishing is gaining popularity among Southeast anglers back in the US. Its unique feature of environmental conditions at Belews Lake, NC, is the warm water discharge of a nearby power plant that keeps fish active into the winter months.

Bass is well known for this tournament-ready lake, especially around rocky shores, docks, or submerged brushes.

It is also a versatile destination for crappie and hybrid striped bass.

Boat ramps, picnic areas, and shoreline access are available at local facilities such as boat ramps, picnic areas, and shoreline access.

It is appropriate for solo or family fishing days.

Conclusion

Fishing can bring us into the world, whether it is cooling the shores of Loch Lomond or hissing from the roaring waters of Lake Kariba.

This list of lakes is nothing like each other, no matter if the door or serenity of a Slovenian alpine view or the year-round fishing prospects on Belews Lake, NC.

It doesn’t matter if you are someone who travels widely or is unknown to this new lifelong tale; these lakes hold a lifetime of stories, challenges, and memories to be made.

Belews Lake fishing also provides the perfect reminder to stateside of the fact that world-class angling might be closer than you think.

To accomplish this feat, pack your rod, load up the tackle box, and then let the waters of the world in one lake at a time.