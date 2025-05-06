Sound Czech – The Rembrandt Chamber Musicians season finale

Share the article:

The Rembrandt Chamber Musicians season finale, Sound Czech, is this Friday, May 9th and Sunday, May 11! Dive deep into the Czech sound world with music by Dvorak and Gideon Klein!

What is Sound Czech?

The title is a good-natured pun, but it also raises a question that has been asked repeatedly over the centuries during nationalist debates about music. Can a particular country have a singular “authentic” music? What does it mean to “sound Czech,” exactly? Dvořak’s Terzetto and Sextet and Klein’s String Trio demonstrate that despite the composers’ shared homeland, each had different reasons for making music and worked in radically different circumstances. Exploring what it means to “sound Czech” opens the door to the richness of music history and underscores the innate human need to make music, whether writing for domestic settings, striving to maintain a semblance of normalcy in horrific conditions, or keeping a piece of the past alive.

John Macfarlane, violin

John Macfarlane is Assistant Principal Second Violin of the Lyric Opera Orchestra. He has performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, Grant Park Music Festival, IRIS Orchestra, Aspen Music Festival Orchestras, and served as first violinist of the Eykamp String Quartet.

He has served as Concertmaster of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, Breckenridge Music Festival, Spoleto Festival Orchestra, National Repertory Orchestra, and as guest concertmaster of the Oregon Symphony. He also performs with Rembrandt Chamber Players, Music of the Baroque, Rush Hour Concerts, and Strings Music Festival.

Carol Cook, viola

Since making her concerto debut at the age of sixteen Carol Cook has appeared as both a soloist and chamber musician in concert halls worldwide. Born in Inverness, Scotland, into a musical family, Carol has performed as soloist with the Chicago Philharmonic, Metamorphosen Chamber Orchestra in Boston, Edinburgh Symphony, Guildhall Symphony, Cambridge Sinfonia, and Edinburgh Players and she also performed the Brahms Double Concerto alongside her brother Calum with the Edinburgh Symphony and the Grampian Orchestra. Carol was appointed principal violist with the Lyric Opera of Chicago Orchestra in 2013, having been a member of the orchestra since 2003.

Calum Cook, cello

Calum Cook has enjoyed a variety of successes throughout his career on his journey to being appointed at Lyric Opera. Since making his concerto debut at the age of 15 playing Brahms Double Concerto with his sister Carol, Calum has appeared as a soloist with the Cardiff Bay Chamber Orchestra, the St Aldhelm’s Symphony Orchestra, the Dorset County Orchestra and at the Kronberg Festival in Germany, the Fairfield Halls in London and at the Edinburgh Festival. He was a finalist in the BBC’s nationally televised Young Musicians competition in 1998, a prize winner at the 1999 Aberdeen International Youth Festival and Gold Medalist at the British Federation of Festivals competition, and he won all available cello prizes at the Royal College of Music. During his time there he studied with Russian cellist Leonid Gorokhov.

Meet guest artists, the Black Oak Ensemble!

Praised for its “insightful, committed and masterful performances” (Classics Today 10/10) and “fierce eloquence” (London Times), The Black Oak Ensemble has established itself as one of the most innovative and exciting chamber ensembles on the international stage. The trio’s first CD release, “Avant l’orage,” a double album of French string trios, reached #1 in the Billboard Classical Charts and was featured as Album of the week on Symphony Hall Sirius XM and was nominated for a 2023 ICMA International Chamber Music Award.

Black Oak’s debut album, “Silenced Voices” (Cedille Records), is dedicated to Jewish composers, most of whom lost their lives during the Holocaust. It has been featured in Gramophone and Strings magazines and on BBC Radio 3, The Violin Channel and Sirius XM

The ensemble has collaborated with renowned artists such as guitarists Mak Grgic, Goran Ivanovic, Denis Azabagic and José Ferreira, harpsichordist Jory Vinikour, Avery Fisher Career Grant winner pianist Henry Kramer, Pallavi Mahidahra, members of Eighth Blackbird, NOIS and flutist Eugenia Molinar. As passionate advocates of new works, they have commissioned and premiered string trios from renowned composers such as Errolyn Wallen, Shirley Thompson, Michael Nyman, David Ludwig, Mischa Zupko, and Conrad Tao and discovered works by Dick Kattenburg, Geza Fríd, Gustave Samazeuilh, Henri Tomasi and Robert Casadesus.

