2025 Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Dreamfarm’s Winopen

Dreamfarm’s Winopen is a unique & innovative stainless steel pocket-sized wine opener that easily and speedily removes and ejects wine corks in one smooth (and safe) action. Winopen is your ‘partner in wine’, with a unique smooth-arm mechanism that effortlessly opens your favorite wine.

Featuring a Teflon-coated corkscrew suitabl for all types of corks, including naturla and synthetic. The Winopen also has a built-in foil cutter made from hardened stainless steel for durability, so it won’t dull or rust over-time! This automatic and ultra-compact, durable design is perfect for waiters’ pockets, picnics, and cuttlery trays. Whenever and wherever you need it, Winopen can be there – All while keeping you safe from the powerful corkscrew when folded back down into its closed position for your safety. Some people will tell you not to reinvent the wheel, but to the folks at Australia-based company Dreamfarm, even the simplest tools can always be reimagined and improved upon. The Winopen is living proof!

$49.95 Buy now!

Dune: Prophecy: The Complete First Season

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

DUNE: PROPHECY: The Complete First Season will be available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13, 2025. It is also available now to purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, YouTube, Fandango at Home, and more.

$24.95 Pre-order now!

Paris Shopfronts: Illustrations of the City’s Best-Loved Boutiques, Brasseries, Bars, and More

If Paris is on your Mom’s travel wish list, Paris Stopfronts: Illustrations of the City’s Best-Loved Boutiques, Brasseries, Bars, and More by Vivian Song, a visually stunning guide to the City of Light’s most iconic and enchanting destinations, is the perfect gift.

Illustrated by Joel Holland, this beautifully crafted book features over 100 hand-drawn Parisian storefronts, from legendary institutions like Café de Flore and Shakespeare and Company to hidden gems like a pâté en croûte shop, an all-vegan boulangerie, and a centuries-old chocolatier. Each illustration is paired with a story that captures the soul of the place, offering a unique lens through which to explore the city.

$23.67 Buy now!

Dreamfarm’s Notucu Safety Mandoline

Enjoy a slice of life with Dreamfarm’s Notucu Safety Mandoline, uniquely-designed with a flexible finger guard that runs on tracks so you can safely cut right down to the last slice. Your flexible finger guard also snaps onto the Nocutu to double as a blade cover for safe and slimeline storage!

Featuring a razor-sharp Japanese stainless steel blade that is adjustable between 1mm, 2mm, and 3mm slice thickness, you can prepare any fruit or vegetable, for any dish! The blade also locks closed for safe-storage. Topped with an integrated non-slip foot that folds out to securely hold your Nocutu in place, allowing more slices to stack beneath it into a neat pile or directly into a bowl – No jams here! With the Nocutu being dishwasher-safe and made to last, you can’t go wrong.

$19.95 Buy now!

Dreamfarm’s Hullapit

Hullapit is a 3-in-1 fruit tool that hulls strawberries, pits cherries and olives, and catches their stones. Combining multiple design concepts – a strawberry huller, a tomato huller, a pineapple eye remover, and a cherry and olive pitter – all in one tool that locks closed when you’re done for compact or on-the-go storage. Its stainless steel blades are conically-shaped to remove bitter strawberry cores and fruit blemishes with minimum wastage – Less waste than just cutting the top right off with a knife! In one smooth action, the Hullapit can pit all sizes of cheries and olives with its spring-loaded plunger that catches their stones and pits to reduce juice splatter, then releases them.

$12.95 Buy now!

Pocket Elephants from Until There’s a Cure Foundation

Each elephant has its own unique colorful pattern artfully hand made from sustainable cotton. Each purchase will contribute to the Project Luangwa in improving schools and helping women and girls with gender support programs.

Project Luangwa helps local children in Zambia get a better quality of education by supporting schools and arranging pupil sponsorship.

$5 Buy now!

Fashion and Accessories

Norfolk Sneakers from M. Aviann

Whether you’re on the go or dressing up a laid-back look, the Norfolk Sneakers bring a sophisticated edge to everyday wear as you stroll the city. With a cushioned footbed and a flexible, supportive sole, Norfolk Sneakers provide superior comfort for all-day wear. Constructed from high-quality materials, Norfolk Sneakers feature a stylish, textured finish that complements both relaxed and refined styles.

The sneakers are available in Denim and Almond Beige for a classic finish to any outfit.

$139 Buy now!

Love you More Diffuser Bracelet

Send the gift of love to your mom this spring with this beautiful bracelet, and pair it with her favorite essential oil scent for the perfect gift.

PINK AVENTURINE and wood beads strung on stretchy cord help to bring healthy and healing energy into your life. Add a few drops of essential oil to the wood beads and rub to coat. Pink Aventurine encourages love and compassion for others and for ourselves. Dissolves feelings of confinement, allowing one to spread their wings. Also known to attract abundance.

Strung on durable stretchy cord. Fits wrist sizes 6.0 inches – 7.0 inches. Bead size 8mm. Comes on a thick display card to make a great gift!

$24 Buy now!

Heath Locket Phone Charm Wrist Strap by iFace

Show off your personality with this Phone Charm Wrist Strap that makes the accessory. Gift one to Mom and get one for yourself for a fun matching memory. These super cute charms are perfect for attaching to smartphones to help personalize belongings. Add a photo to make it more special!

$12.99 Buy now!

Mom & Kid Pin from Until There’s a Cure Foundation

Handmade in South Africa, each beaded Little Traveler Pin comes with its own passport. Proceeds support food, shelter, water, education, and economic stability in South Africa. Available in various styles. Card included; colors will vary.

By partnering with different groups around the globe, Until There’s A Cure is helping to support AIDS care, prevention, education, and vaccine research and development.

$5 Buy now!

Health and Beauty

VogueNow – LuxGlow Facial Steamer Spa Kit

Help mom take time for herself, unwind, and refresh both mind and skin with the VogueNow LuxGlow Facial Steamer Spa Kit. Offering a full line of 100% clean, premium skincare solutions, its bestselling LuxGlow Facial Steamer Spa Kit transforms a skincare routine into an affordable spa-like escape in the comfort and convenience of home. Embrace the smart nano-ionic technology for the most rejuvenating spa regime of your life, featuring 17 products and nine simple steps.

Feel even better knowing VogueNow also gives back. Each purchase helps a girl achieve her educational dreams and break the cycle of poverty. VogueNow envisions a world where beauty is not just skin deep but a profound expression of self-care, confidence, and happiness.

$64.97 Buy now!

ZULU Athletic – Powerfill Pro Stainless Steel Water Bottle

For the mom who does it all, the ZULU Powerfill Pro keeps up—delivering refreshment as strong and reliable as she is. Designed for convenience, its innovative Quick Fill™ lid allows you to refill effortlessly without ever removing the top—perfect for busy days, whether you’re hitting the gym or running errands. Built for performance, its triple-wall insulation with a copper lining keeps drinks ice-cold for up to 30 hours, ensuring refreshment whenever you need it. Customize your hydration with two interchangeable spouts—sip for steady hydration or chug for an instant boost. The wide carry loop transitions smoothly from folding to swinging, making it easy to grab and go. Crafted with durable materials to match your hustle, this sleek and functional bottle is also dishwasher-safe for effortless cleaning. Stay fueled, stay fresh, and move with purpose with the ZULU Powerfill Pro.

$29.99 Buy now!

Dr. Stephanie’s for Moms

Perfect for the new mom and the experienced mom. Dr. Stephanie’s products are crafted to simplify your wellness journey with all-in-one formulas that save you time & money – providing options for weight support and motherhood. Choose what works best for you, from lactation gummies, hydration packs, magnesium chewable, or clean energy packs. Each product is developed by hormone health and supplement expert Dr. Stephanie, and backed by science.

All Dr. Stephanie’s products are made in the US with the highest-quality ingredients available, & every product is third-party tested to ensure safety for you & your baby.

$19.99 Buy now!

Floofah

Give mom the gift of self-care this Mother’s Day! With over 500 million plastic loofahs ending up in landfills yearly, Floofah offers a sustainable, plastic-free alternative made from the luffa plant. These natural, compostable sponges provide a soft, effective scrub while drying quickly to reduce bacteria buildup for a fresher shower experience. Floofah is the perfect eco-conscious gift for anyone looking to reduce waste in their new home. Available in various sizes, gift packs, and kitchen sets.

$7.99+ Buy now!

V&Co. Beauty’s NEW Shampoo & Conditioners

Help mom achieve her healthiest hair with V&Co. Beauty, the new leader in peptide-infused hair care, powered by scientific innovation and rooted in targeted hair health – offering a Clinically Tested and Dermatologist Tested one-of-a-kind collection that caters to the distinctive needs of each hair type and texture to level up every routine. Whether curly, wavy, straight, thin or thick V&Co. has a shampoo and conditioner that is perfect for mom’s hair. New additions to their amazing line up include Moisture Shampoo & Condition made with coconut water for soft, healthy hair; Smooth & Shine Shampoo & Conditioner with argan oil and avocado for radiant, silky hair; and Volumizing Shampoo & Conditioner with collagen for effortless voluminous hair.

$7.98+ Buy now!

Treats and Drinks

In Good Taste – A Dozen Rosés

Give mom a 12-day wine tasting with this beautiful box of wines. A unique rosé behind each door, with a taste tour around the world. Each mini bottle offers a perfect 6oz pour to share or savor alone.

$89.99 Buy now!

Letterly – Gourmet Box Arrangements

Give mom a special gift filled with artisan treats. Letterly offers custom shaped boxes and includes chocolates, popcorn, nuts, dried fruit, and candies. Vegan and Kosher options are available and all packaging is eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable! Share a sweet gift with mom from this mom-owned company!

$42+ Buy now!

Drizzle Honey’s Exclusive Mother’s Day Bundle

This Mother’s Day, give the gift of flavor with Drizzle Honey’s exclusive Mother’s Day Bundle. Their handpicked selection features best-selling White Raw Honey, Berry Bliss, and a bamboo dipper for honey flow. Each item is thoughtfully crafted to add a distinctive touch of sweetness. Whether drizzling over mom’s breakfast-in-bed pancakes, stirring into her afternoon tea, or simply enjoying by the spoonful, these premium honey’s make for a sweet treat.

$35.99 Buy now!

Psagot Wines

Pour your heart out with Cabernet Sauvignon; Edom; Peak and Sauvignon Blanc from Psagot Jerusalem Vineyards. At Psagot, passion is not just a word, it is a way of life. Nestled in the historic hills near Jerusalem, Psagot has been crafting exceptional wines for over 21 years. Here, ancient history meets modern excellence, resulting in wines that embody deep devotion and artistry.

Co-founders and husband-and-wife team Yaakov and Na’ama Berg pour their love for wine, vineyards, and the land into every bottle. Through Israel’s hardships and triumphs, the couple remains steadfast in their passion and vision: to produce the finest wines Israel has to offer while honoring the land’s rich tradition and history.

$24.99+ Buy now!

Dible Dough – Edible Cookie Dough Bars

Dible Dough – edible cookie dough bars are a perfect to go sweet for every mom that has a sweet tooth! Crafted with natural ingredients that are free from raw eggs and preservatives, these read-to-eat bars are a quick declicious snack. Flavors include: Sugar Cookie, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle Churro, & Monster Cookie. Buy them in packs of 10, either full size or snack size!

$15 – $27 Buy now!

Untitled Art – Non Alcoholic Beers

Untitled Art has an array of Non-Alcoholic drinks to fit any events needs. From Non-Alcoholic Beers to Non-Alcoholic Mango Dragonfruit Sour, you are sure to find something to fit your tastes. Most beers are vegan-friendly and they have partnered with a Kosher-certified facility. Lactose and dair have been eliminated from most productions as well. Untitled Art collaborates with local artists to create unique can designs, turning each beverage into a masterpiece that reflects its fresh, innovative flavors.

$12.99+ Buy now!

