Celebrating World Strider Day In Style With Ryan McFarland

We had the honor of meeting Ryan McFarland, CEO of Strider. This amazing concept and brand began with a father’s passion for riding anything on two wheels and a need to share it with his son (Bode).

Ryan, being an expert level rider, started teaching Bode how to ride his bike. Simple…right However, frustration soon followed when there was no tool that fit the job. This frustration was the foundation of Strider. Soon, Ryan’s wheels started turning on how to make riding simple and fun to learn for his son. As he broke down the “basics” of riding he was reminded of the number one factor to riding a bike: balance.

Strider Bikes have been improving and innovating every day since its conception. They are the proud owners of the best balance bike on the market with epic accessories to match the huge personality of any kiddo. Founded in 2007, in Rapid City, South Dakota, Strider Bikes has sold more than 4 million bikes and is distributed in more than 75 countries.

On May 9th fans can join in and help celebrate World Strider Day. Strider recognizes the importance of encouraging healthy activities and celebrates how riding Strider Bikes starts a life of adventure for young children.

Thank you so much for taking time for this interview! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I have always loved riding bicycles and motorcycles from a young age. And, I’ve always had an inventive, engineering, and entrepreneurial mind. And, when I became a dad, the trifecta combined magically. I was excited about fatherhood and this new relationship with my son; I wanted to share one of my passions with him: riding; my inventive and engineering mind came up with a solution to accelerate that; and, when the little bike I built for him became envied by other parents, my entrepreneurial insights kicked in. And, what an adventure it has been the last 20 years.

Can you describe your leadership style and how it has evolved during your time as CEO of Strider Bikes? What one aspect of your leadership style do you find most effective?

I don’t know that I’m much of a leader, probably a terrible leader, actually. All I know is that I can envision big ideas that feel meaningful to me, then I get obsessed with chasing them. I think people are hungry for something meaningful to chase after as well. So, it isn’t that I’m really a leader, it’s that people see the mission I’m on, want to be a part of it, and jump in of their own accord.

What advice would you give to other CEOs who are looking to build a successful brand in the children’s product market? What is one essential ingredient?

Find the meaning that underpins what you are trying to do, the “why”. That’s the foundation that everything will be built upon. If it isn’t solid, then nothing you build will stand for long. And, a brand is all about standing the test of time, remaining unchanged through the ups and downs that prove only to be fads. Brands are built on long views and commitments to a new paradigm for a better future (meaning). Fads are built and abandoned on the whims of the present (empty).

How do you handle competition in the children’s bike market? What is one thing that sets Strider Bikes apart?

We are confident in our understanding of the art and science of riding and what children need to successfully learn to ride and love to ride. We don’t focus on comparing/contrasting our products against others, we simply promote what we know to be most beneficial for parents and kids and we find the customers who believe in us. Then, we deliver what we promise. If you focus on that, everything falls in place, and you don’t have to give any energy to competitors.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is the impossible question as there have been literally hundreds upon hundreds of people past and present who’ve helped get Strider to where it is. So many instances where somebody simply shared a name or made an introduction that ended up being a great connection to big things in the future. So many past employees that are no longer with us for one reason or another but played a key role at a time during our start-up and growth years. Great suppliers and contractors, dealers and distributors, etc. The family and friends that helped at the start and when things were tough. If I was to pick one person, I’d say it was my young son, Bode, for simply showing me the joy and adventure and active play that the bike could unlock for a young child. Had he not been interested in the first bike I built, the world would be a different place today. We’ve sold nearly 5 million bikes worldwide and figure that our bikes have been ridden by 15 million kids. Our bikes also started the balance bike movement that now has hundreds of other manufacturers also making products like ours for the benefit of children. It is quite possible that his enjoyment of that first bike has led to 100 million kids enjoyment as well.

Can you share a specific instance where Strider Education Foundation’s work made a tangible difference?

How did it impact the individuals or communities involved? Every program we place into a school makes a tangible difference. Every child that participates in the program learns a life skill, reaches a valued milestone, and comes away with more earned confidence in themselves. We’re now in over 1,600 schools nationwide. And we’re teaching over 160,000 kids how to ride every year. And, we hope to double that figure in the next 3 years. This simply is no other physical education skill we can teach in kindergarten that compares to the value of teaching kids how to ride a bike.

What is one small act of kindness you’ve done for a child that had a surprisingly big impact? What made it so impactful?

I think that simple, casual encouragement sometimes is all that a child needs. I think in our society’s good-intention efforts to protect kids, we have made them question themselves and everything they encounter. The extreme cautioning and the extreme encouraging can both be a little alarming to kids. Often at Strider events, a simple staff comment such as, “oh, you can make it up that hill, easy” or “you can make it down that ramp, no problem” does wonders for a child, and it is like you’ve given them the reins to rise to their potential.

Can you please give us your favorite ”Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

John 16:33 “…fear not, for I have overcome the world.” Fear ruins life. It kills opportunity, adventure, experience, relationship, joy, and love. When we finally let go of the bad that could happen and start looking at the good that could happen, life gets a whole lot better. I find the strength to do just that through my faith.

What is next for you and the foundation?

As a strong brand, we keep to the mission, we keep pushing the message, we keep making a difference. That goes for the Strider brand, continuing to build the best bikes for kids on the planet; and for the Foundation’s All Kids Bike brand, teaching kindergarten kids how to ride in PE class, and the All Abilities Bike brand, teaching older individuals with special needs how to ride. We’re perfectly on mission, so no need to deviate!